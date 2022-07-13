Dark Horse Announces $50 Amazing Screw-On Head Poster

Dark Horse has announced a new poster celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects that will retail for $49.99. And sure, you might be saying, "that sounds a little expensive for a poster," but you see, they're calling it a "fine art print," which is of course totally different and worth the premium. The poster will be limited to 300 prints and. will feature new art by Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart. It's available for pre-order now.

From the press release:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 13, 2022)— In 2022, Dark Horse Comics and Dark Horse Direct will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart's seminal Eisner Award-winning comic The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects with a brand-new fine art print, featuring all-new art by Mignola and Stewart. This limited-edition print measures 18" x 24". It will be limited to 300 prints and will retail for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the print here, while quantities last: The Amazing Screw-On Head 20th Anniversary Fine Art Print The announcement of the fine art print is timed to the publication of a new hardcover edition of The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects, which features forty pages of new material. The new hardcover edition will include nineteen pages of the never completed, never-before-published Axorr, Slayer of Demons story, written and drawn by the legendary creator of Hellboy.

"The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects is a seminal work in Mike Mignola's storied career," said Melissa Lomax, Dark Horse Direct Director of eCommerce, explaining that fans will only be allowed to fork over a maximum of $100 each on two posters. "Fans can revisit their favorite dimension entombed in a turnip with Screw-On Head while he wrestles the fate of the world from the diabolical Emperor Zombie! This is a perfect display piece for any fan's collection, and will only be available from Dark Horse Direct. Because of the expected demand for the print, we're capping orders at two per person."

"As proud as I am of the Hellboy stuff, the stories that make up the Screw-On Head collection are actually my favorite things I've done," said Mignola, though, to be fair, we'd say the same thing if we thought it would get people to buy a poster for fifty bucks. "They are the most ME, they are as close as you're going to get to looking inside my head and seeing the stuff that runs around in there."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we tried telling Bleeding Cool management that this is a Fine Art Clickbait News Article and they should therefore pay us twelve times the normal rate, but they weren't having it. God damn philistines. The Amazing Screw-on Head Anniversary Edition will be in stores on July 20th, and the poster is expected to ship this Summer.