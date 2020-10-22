Dark Horse Announces Afterlift Chip Zdarsky/Jeff Lemire Bookplates

Afterlift time! A few weeks ago, ComiXology and Dark Horse Comics announced they'd be bringing select ComiXology Originals titles to print beginning in 2021. The first up is Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo, arriving in February.

They are also offering a retailer incentive – comic shops that ofter five copies or more of Afterlift will receive five copies or more (up to twenty) of a bookplate by Jeff Lemire and signed by Zdarsky and Loo, to accompany each copy.

Afterlift will be on sale in bookstores from the 2nd of Febriuary and from comic book shops from the 3rd of February. The book also contains a Jason Loo Sketchbook with commentary by Chip Zdarsky as well as a process piece called Anatomy of a Page.

Ride-share driver Janice Chen has enough to deal with, from annoying passengers to overbearing parents. But when she picks up a pair of mysterious passengers who are pursued by otherworldly forces, Janice realizes that her already-terrible day might be headed straight to hell. From CHIP ZDARSKY (Sex Criminals, Daredevil) and JASON LOO (The Pitiful Human-Lizard) comes a new series featuring car chases, demon bounty hunters, and figuring out your place in this world and the next.