Dark Horse Announces Library Edition of Tales from Harrow County

Not all comic book publishers are in the Cullen Bunn business these days, but Dark Horse Comics, at least, remains loyal. The publisher just announced a new oversized library edition of Tales from Harrow County by Bunn and Tyler Crook, with art by Naomi Franquiz and Emily Schnall, coming in October. The edition collects volume 1 and volume 2 of Tales from Harrow County for forty bucks.

More info in the press release below:

'TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY' VOLUMES 1 AND 2 TO BE COLLECTED IN AN OVERSIZED LIBRARY EDITION The Eisner Nominated Series Collected in Deluxe, Hardcover Editions MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 13, 2022)— Dark Horse Books presents Tales from Harrow County Library Edition, an oversized hardcover that collects the two complete volumes of the southern gothic horror story. This Eisner Award-nominated series is written by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook, with art by Naomi Franquiz and Emily Schnall. In Death's Choir, ten years have passed since Emmy exited Harrow County, leaving her close friend Bernice as steward of the supernatural home. World War II is in full swing, taking Harrow's young men and leaving the community more vulnerable than ever—and when a ghostly choir heralds the resurrection of the dead, Bernice must find a solution before the town is overrun. In Fair Folk, fresh off the loss of her goblin friend to a strange portal, Bernice must weigh her responsibilities as protector of Harrow County with her desire to get her companion back safe and sound. But the past weighs heavily and the fair folk use Bernice's memories against her. Tales from Harrow County Library Edition will be available at comic stores October 5, 2022 and in bookstores October 18, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Tales from Harrow County will retail for $39.99.