Dark Horse Comics Full January 2021 Solicits – A Flowering Of Crimson

Dark Horse Comics' January 2021 releases include the launch of Crimson Flower #1 from Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski, a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales. Avatar: The Next Shadow #1 an untold story set immediately after the events of the first Avatar movie. And Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook HC, a collection of Mike Mignola's self-quarantine sketches…

The Art of Keyforge HC

Asmodee (W)

On sale Mar 24

FC, 208 pages

$39.99

HC, 8 1/2" x 12"

Explore the Crucible and the distinct houses of KeyForge through a gorgeously designed collection of the game's masterfully created art! This vibrant artbook explores KeyForge's contest of power and wit with hundreds of illustrations that demonstrate the countless possibilities that are available across every deck, showcasing the whimsical and exciting art in glorious detail!

This tome is a must-have for readers ranging from the most dedicated Archons to casual fans of games and science-fantasy! Join the legions of players who've made this game a smash success, and witness the Crucible for yourself!

• From the creator of Magic: The Gathering!



The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition HC

Supercell (W)

On sale Mar 3

FC, 208 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

A first-of-a-kind tome that includes a plethora of art along with commentary showcasing the development of all the Supercell games!!

Chronicling each game in release order, this volume is a must-own for any fan of Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach. Explore each aspect of these games, from developmental concept pieces to finished, fully rendered environmental shots. This book also gives a one of a kind look into the games that have never been released, as well as commentary from the Supercell team!



Avatar: The Next Shadow #1 (of 4)

Jeremy Barlow (W), Josh Hood (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Guilherme Balbi (Cover)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Jake Sully maintains his position as leader of the Omatikaya Na'vi tribe, but with their homeland in ruins, he begins to doubt his place among them. As the Na'vi and human feud persists, tensions between the tribes begin to escalate as longstanding family rivalries ignite—spawning treachery and betrayal!

• An untold story set immediately after the events of Avatar!



Bandette Volume 2: Stealers, Keepers! TP

Paul Tobin (W) and Colleen Coover (A/Cover)

On sale Mar 31

FC, 136 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The world's greatest thief is a costumed teen burglar by the nome d'arte of Bandette, and she's been challenged for the title! The Great Thieving Race is on, as Bandette and rival Monsieur compete to steal priceless artifacts from a criminal organization and its evil leader, but their response could make this Bandette's final crime spree!

• Now available as a trade paperback with new cover art!



Barbalien: Red Planet #3 (of 5)

Tate Brombal (W), Jeff Lemire (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Aud Koch (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Barbalien continues to flee the Martian bounty hunter Boa Boaz—and continues to develop a relationship with a young activist under an assumed identity. But past and present collide when Boa begins targeting people in Barbalien's life.



Barbalien: Red Planet TP

Tate Brombal (W), Jeff Lemire (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), and Jordie Bellaire (C)

On sale Mar 31

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Mark Markz has found his place on Earth as both a decorated police officer and as the beloved superhero, Barbalien. But in the midst of the AIDS crisis, hatred from all sides makes balancing these identities seem impossible—especially when a Martian enemy from the past hunts him down to take him back, dead or alive. Collects issues #1-#5 of the series.



Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 7 HC

Kentaro Miura (W/A)

On sale Mar 10

b&w, 704 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Kentaro Miura's legendary adult fantasy/horror manga is now available at its original published size in handsome deluxe hardcover editions, each collecting three volumes of the acclaimed series. Guts the Black Swordsman is on a rampage as Mogus, master inquisitor of the Holy See, readies Guts' beloved Casca to be burned at the stake as a heretic in the forbidding Tower of Conviction. But Casca's demonic Brand of Sacrifice is drawing hideous dark powers to the Tower, and even if Guts can defeat the mighty Mogus, can he save Casca from the ravenous hordes of Hell? Collects Berserk volumes 19–21.



Bill & Ted Are Doomed TP

Evan Dorkin (W/Cover) and Roger Langridge (Variant Cover)

On sale Mar 17

FC, 88 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After defeating the evil dictator De Nomolos in Bogus Journey in 1995, things aren't looking as excellent as they should for either Bill and Ted or Wyld Stallyns. There's tension in the band and worry at home. Bill and Ted's obsessiveness with writing the one song to bring peace to the world is affecting their playing and their relationships with their families. The princesses are overwhelmed, Death threatens to quit the band as his growing ego has opened a rift. Desperate for a solution Bill and Ted burst in to announce their great idea to revive the band's fortunes: A world tour to spread the love – and the rock, and the love of the rock – to the world. Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

"If you're a Bill & Ted fan, you'll want to pick this one up. It is most excellent and non-bogus." -Kaboooom



Bill and Ted Are Doomed Pin Set

On sale Jan 6

Set of 4 pins

Each pin is approximately 1" tall.

$14.99

Bill and Ted Are Doomed is the official comic prequel to the excellent Orion Pictures film, Bill and Ted Face the Music, so we had to make a cool pin set to commemorate this most triumphant occasion.

Set of 4 pins featuring Bill, Ted, the Stations, and Death, as drawn by Evan Dorkin and colored by Sarah Dyer in issues 1 and 3 of Bill and Ted Are Doomed.



B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Omnibus TP

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Scott Allie (W), Laurence Campbell (A), Christopher Mitten (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Mar 10

FC, 440 pages

$39.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The explosive conclusion to the B.P.R.D. series is collected in full! Lovecraftian monsters ravage an apocalyptic earth as the B.P.R.D. fights to save what little of humanity they can. But even Hellboy is not who he once was, and whether anyone survives Varvara and the long-awaited Ragna Rok remains to be seen.

Hellboy, Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, and other familiar faces from the B.P.R.D. gather one last time to make a final stand for humanity.

Written by Mike Mignola and Scott Allie and brilliantly rendered by artists Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten, and Mignola himself, this book collects the end of the B.P.R.D. as we know it. Includes B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know TP volumes 1-3 and bonus material.



B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 1 TP

Mike Mignola (W), John Arcudi (W), Tyler Crook (A), Guy Davis (A), Duncan Fegredo (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Laurence Campbell (Cover)

On sale Mar 24

FC, 448 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Collects B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth New World, Gods and Monsters, and Russia, including the short story "Seattle" and Duncan Fegredo's "An Unmarked Grave" with an expanded sketchbook section from Guy Davis, Ryan Sook, and Tyler Crook all in one devilishly handsome trade paperback.

The Plague of Frogs has ended, but earth will never be the same, and the fractured B.P.R.D. struggles to battle dangerous monsters and humans alike, from a trailer-park cult to a Russian town ravaged by a zombie-like virus.



Breaklands TP

Jordan Justin (W), Tyasseta (A/Cover), and Sarah Stern (C)

On sale Mar 3

FC, 152 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

One hundred and fifty years after the end of the civilization, everyone has powers. Some big, some small, but you need them just to survive in the new age. Everyone except Kasa Fain. Which is a problem when her little brother, who has the potential to reshape the world, is kidnapped by people who intend to do just that.

It's Mad Max meets Akira in a genre-mashing, expectation-smashing new hit series from Justin Jordan, creator of Luther Strode, Spread, and Reaver, joined in mayhem by newcomer artist Tysaseta, colorist Sarah Stern, and letterer Rachel Deering.

Collects the original comic series Breaklands #1-#5.

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #4 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), and Malachi Ward (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Trapped in a cosmic pattern and losing his mind, Colonel Weird has a final revelation taking him back to where everything started—and reveals the way toward freedom.

Crimson Flower #1 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Matt Lesniewski (A/Cover), Bill Crabtree (C), and Malachi Ward (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From New York Times–bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski (The Freak) comes a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales, trained assassins, and government conspiracies.

After losing her family in a violent home invasion, a woman uses folk tales to cope. In a blood-soaked journey toward revenge, she tracks down the man responsible for her family's deaths, only to discover a startling government plot—to weaponize folk tales and use them to raise children into super assassins.

Dark Horse Face Masks

We all must do what we can to protect our fellow fans! Now is your chance to be a hero in your own right to help keep yourself/others safe AND support your favorite characters with our Dark Horse Comics-inspired face masks!

Our masks have four layers, a 100% cotton inner layer and 100% cotton outer layer, along with adjustable ear loops and a moldable nose wire.

Please note: these are not medical-grade masks.

On sale Jan 20



The Umbrella Academy

$9.99



Hellboy

$9.99



The Mask

$9.99

Disney/PIXAR Monsters Inc. and Monsters University: The Story of the Movies in Comics HC

Alessandro Ferrari (W) and Various (A)

On sale Mar 10

FC, 104 pages

$14.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Monsters Mike Wazowski and hotshot James P. Sullivan, "Sulley," are in for a wild ride as their competitive spirit gets them in trouble at both Monsters University and at Monsters, Inc.! Along the way they'll learn the value of working together and just how powerful laughter really is in this hilarious and occasionally scary journey that brings Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University from the screen to your fingertips!



Earth Boy TP

Paul Tobin (W) and Ron Chan (A/Cover)

On sale Mar 24

FC, 136 pages

$10.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A new original graphic novel from the team behind the New York Times bestselling Plants vs. Zombies comics, Paul Tobin and Ron Chan!

Benson, young teen boy with dreams of venturing into space and becoming a Galactic Ranger, is given the chance to make his hopes a reality when he's selected to join an elite academy full of strange characters and unusual alien classmates.

But when a combination of culture shock, bullying, and administrative secrets shake his confidence, Benson must dig deep and fight to prove he belongs.

"[Paul] Tobin has been long associated with great all ages stuff from his work at Marvel, and beyond."—Bleeding Cool



ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt TP

Wendy Pini (W/Cover), Richard Pini (W), and Sonny Strait (A)

On sale Mar 3

FC, 104 pages

$17.99

TP, 7" x 10"

When ElfQuest: The Final Quest concluded, it ended the hero's journey of Cutter Kinseeker, chief of the Wolfriders. But that was only the start of a new adventure for Cutter's "brother in all but blood," Skywise. Now the stargazer elf, who thought he knew everything about Cutter, discovers how mistaken he was.

This volume collects issues #1-#4 of Stargazer's Hunt, with story by ElfQuest co-creators Wendy and Richard Pini, with script and layouts by Wendy Pini. Veteran ElfQuest alumnus Sonny Strait returns at full force as the artist and colorist for the new series.



Everything Volume 2 TP

Christopher Cantwell (W) and I.N.J. Culbard (A/Cover)

On sale Mar 3

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The mind-blowing conclusion by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, She Could Fly) and I.N.J. Culbard (Tales from the Umbrella Academy)!

Murky answers to bizarre questions finally surface—who, or what, is really in control of the Everything megastore, and why? Monstrous villains will be revealed when an all-out war explodes between unlikely enemies—as unexpected heroes brave the unfathomable, perhaps-inhuman depths of the store to save a derailed American Dream—and rewrite the future. Collects issues #6-#10 of the series.

Bubbles with energy and inventiveness."—Jeff Lemire

"Highly recommended for fans of Twin Peaks."—Christian Ward

Freaks of the Heartland (Second Edition) TP

Steve Niles (W) and Greg Ruth (A/Cover)

On sale Mar 17

FC, 160 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Trevor's monstrous little brother lives in the barn behind the house. The boy's only six years old, but he towers over his older brother, and possesses incredible strength. For years, Trevor has looked after his baby brother, keeping him from the light, but now that's all about to change. His family's secret is about to be revealed, uncovering the horrible truth of the small Midwestern town the boys have grown up in.

• Steve Niles, creator of Criminal Macabre, teams with Greg Ruth, for a bizarre tale of horror unlike anything you've seen before.

Gert and the Sacred Stones TP

Marco Rocchi (W) and Francesca Carità (A/Cover)

On sale Mar 10

FC, 160 pages

$14.99

TP, 7" x 10"

This timely tale of an endless war between humans and nature follows young orphan Gert, whose land is shrouded in a thick fog hiding ferocious, fantastical animals that besiege her village. Gert sets out to make sure no one else suffers what she has as a result of the war, but to do this she'll have to do what is forbidden of young women like her: become a warrior. Unfazed, Gert sneaks into the initiation test, beginning an adventure that will prove to be about much more than revenge. Gert's journey will teach her to accept hard truths, rethink the glorification of war and violence, and prove if she can be the unlikely hero to reimagine her people's future.

From the acclaimed Italian comics team of Marco Rocchi and Francesca Carità!

Hellsing Deluxe Edition Volume 3 HC

Kohta Hirano (W/A)

On sale Mar 17

b&w, 686 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

The international hit manga series concludes in this deluxe hardcover edition, collecting Kohta Hirano's action- horror epic for the first time in its original 7×10 serialized format. Includes a cover gallery, author notes, character profiles, and Hirano's zany meta short stories. The curtain rises on the final act of the apocalyptic war between vampires, werewolves, fanatics, and mercenaries. Amidst the grisly wreckage that is now London, the champions of light and darkness face off in a final showdown that will determine the humanity's future . . . or its downfall!

Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook HC

Mike Mignola (W/A)

On sale Mar 3

FC, 208 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

During the coronavirus quarantine, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola posted original pencil sketches online and auctioned off the art to raise money for José Andres' World Central Kitchen. The sketches went viral and were the talk of the comics internet.

Now those sketches are published in print for the first time, with all profits going to the World Central Kitchen.

This new, oversized hardcover collection is a must have for Mignola readers and art fans alike. The book features an introduction by Mignola, alongside sketches of Hellboy, beloved and unexpected pop culture characters, macabre chess pieces, gothic vegetable creatures, strange vampires, and more.

• All profits go to charity (Jose Andrés World Central Kitchen).

• A collection of Mike Mignola's self-quarantine sketches during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Norse Mythology #4

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), Piotr Kowalski (A), David Rubín (A/C), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

"Loki rescues the gods from his own foolish wager in "The Master Builder," drawn by Piotr Kowalski, and we learn of Loki's most dangerous spawn, who will each play a part in the end of all things, in "Loki's Children," drawn by David Rubín (Ether)."

Norse Mythology Volume 1 HC

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A), Mike Mignola (A), Jerry Ordway (A), David Rubín (A), Piotr Kowalski (A), Jill Thomspon (A), Dave Stewart (C), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Cover)

On sale Mar 24

FC, 144 pages

$29.99

HC, 7" x 10"

#1 New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award–winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life—Ragnarök.

Having previously written about deities in American Gods and The Sandman, Gaiman teams with Russell to finally bring readers to follow the northern gods in their own setting in this comic book adaptation of the hit novel! Collects issues #1-#6.

Overwatch: Tracer — London Calling #2 (of 5)

Mariko Tamaki (W), Babs Tarr (A), Rachael Cohen (C), Bengal (Cover), and GGDG (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Tracer searches for parts to repair the omnics' grid, she attracts the attention of two very different omnic leaders: Kace, who distrusts humans, and Mondatta, who dreams of human-omnic equality. But at his London rally, Tracer discovers just how fragile Mondatta's dream is. Variant cover by GGDG (She-Ra: Legend of the Fire Princess)!



The Orville Season 2.5: Launch Day TP

David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Mar 24

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Board the starship Orville and adventure through space on these new missions set between seasons two and three of Seth MacFarlane's hit sci-fi TV show!

Executive Producer David A. Goodman writes a double feature that has Captain Ed Mercer and crew investigating an enigmatic alien device and contemplating the consequences of intervention when a primitive civilization faces an off-world threat. Collects Launch Day parts 1 and 2 and Heroes parts 1 and 2.

Soon to be a SyFy live action series!

Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #3 (of 6)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Jan 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Stranded in small town Patience, Washington, alien detective Harry pretends to be a human doctor, as his human entanglements get more and more complicated! A threatening federal agent gets way to close to Harry, hurting one of his friends, and Honey—a sweet, strange child who can see Harry in his true form—goes missing from a wedding celebration.

"One of the most charming and wonderful comics being published today." –Jeff Lemire

Spy Island TP

Chelsea Cain (W), Lia Miternique (Cover), Elise McCall (A), and Rachelle Rosenberg (C)

On sale Mar 31

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The world's best spies keep watch over the Bermuda Triangle from a mysterious island outpost teeming with supernatural intrigue, monsters, and evil villains set on global domination. The best of these spies is named Nora Freud (no relation). She knows eighty-seven ways to kill someone with a cocktail toothpick, and she's used thirty-two of them. Lately though, Nora has started to feel like she's going through the motions. Close the temporal portal. Assassinate the genocidal maniac. Have sex with the MI-6 agent. Plus, the island has gotten kind of touristy. She agrees to one last mission. But when Nora's troubled marine cryptozoologist sister shows up unexpectedly, warning of mermaid attacks, Nora realizes that boredom is not her biggest problem. Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #3 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Jim Zub (W), Diego Galindo (A), MsassyK (C), Anna Dittmann (Variant Cover), David Michael Beck (Variant Cover), Toni Infante (Variant Cover), and E. M. Gist (Cover)

On sale Jan 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Months have passed since Eleven defeated the Mindflayer by closing a gate to the Upside Down–saving her friends and probably the world. Life is rapidly changing for the young group of friends and despite all they have been through they are finding time to play D&D again. This time, new members are joining the party.

Gerard Way!

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death #5 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Ian Culbard (W/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and Weshoyot Alvitre (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Klaus travels into the Void in search of the dead wife of the vampire chimp boss. While he's there, Klaus's author friend provides dangerous insight about want-to-be-starlet, Vivian. Vivian bombs a rehearsal, but it's the cast and crew that really suffer.

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death TP

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I. N.J. Culbard (A), and Gabriel Bá (Cover)

On sale Mar 17

FC, 160 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

When 18-year-old Klaus gets himself kicked out of the Umbrella Academy and his allowance discontinued, he heads to a place where his ghoulish talents will be appreciated––Hollywood. But after a magical high on a stash stolen from a vampire drug lord, Klaus needs help, and doesn't have his siblings there to save him. Collecting issues #1-#6 of the first Umbrella Academy spinoff miniseries!



Trial of the Wizard King: The Wizard King Trilogy Book Two TP

Chad Corrie (W)

On sale Mar 17

b&w, 376 pages

$12.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Cadrith Elanis has returned and the mercenaries have scattered. They did their job, received their pay, and now just want to live their lives. But events start pulling them back together for something grander than their own imaginations and fears can envision. But that's just the start of still more revelations and trials to come.

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #4 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover), and Steve Seeley (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

During a road-stop psychedelic, out of body experience, Killjoys leader Mike Milligram learns more about his past. Meanwhile, the old gangs and adversaries of our heroes are called together to hunt them down for a final showdown at an abandoned mall.



The Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 1 (Second Edition) TP & Ltd. HC

Stan Sakai (W/A)

On sale Mar 24

b&w, 632 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Mar 24

b&w, 632 pages

$79.99

Ltd. HC, 7" x 10"

Celebrate Stan Sakai's beloved rabbit ronin, Miyamoto Usagi, in his epic trek along the warrior's path in this first second edition volume of the comic saga featuring brand new original cover art by Stan Sakai, beginning with over six hundred pages of Usagi's essential adventures.

Collects Usagi Yojimbo volume 2 #1–#16 and volume 3 #1–#6!

• Full-color cover gallery!

• The limited-edition hardcover is signed!



The Witcher: Fading Memories #3 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Amad Mir (A), Hamidreza Sheykh (C), Evan Cagle (Cover), and Jeremy Wilson (Variant Cover)

On sale Jan 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When the Mayoress of Badreine fires Geralt from the case of the town's kidnapped children, he believes that covert activities are occurring behind the scenes. While Geralt struggles with feelings of paranoia and self-doubt, his rising suspicions of the Mayoress and Woarthe, the town's reclusive mage, may lead him to solving the mystery at hand . . .

The Witcher: Fading Memories TP

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Amad Mir (A), Hamidreza Sheykh (C), and Evan Cagle (Cover)

On sale Mar 17

112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7"x 10"

As Geralt explores new career possibilities, he receives a request from the mayoress of Towitz—a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets. Upon accepting the work, Geralt's thrust into the mysterious past of a mourning mother and her now abducted son. Caught between the townsfolks' recollections of the kidnapping and a slew of disturbing visions, Geralt must face the approaching danger with his own intuition. Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

The Witcher 3 Figures

On sale Mar 3

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – Geralt Manticore Figure



Far in the east, lay the mysterious lands of Hakland and Zerrikania. From these mystical lands come the witchers of The School of the Manticore. And from that School comes the legendary Manticore armor. Now you can add this highly detailed and intricately painted figure of Geralt, donned in his own Manticore armor with drawn sword to your collection.

The figure stands at 7.75" tall and includes a 1.5" tall base.

$49.99

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – Triss Merigold Series 2 Figure



Triss Merigold of Maribor, the Fearless, the Fourteenth of the Hill. Dark Horse Deluxe is proud to present the legendary sorceress in her exclusive DLC outfit. Elaborately painted and meticulously sculpted, poised with magic ready at her fingertips, this stunning figure is an essential additional to any Witcher collection.

The figure stands at 8.25" tall and includes a 1.5" tall base.

$49.99