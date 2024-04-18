Dark Horse Comics Has Scott Snyder By A Thread

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Jack Snyder, scott snyder

Dark Horse Comics is putting Comixology Original title By A Thread by Scott Snyder, Jack Snyder and Valeria Favoccia into print.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Dark Horse Comics no longer is obligated to publish every Comixology Originals title in print. But they are doing so with By A Thread by Scott Snyder, Jack Snyder and Valeria Favoccia for the 17th of December in a 136 page collection.

Superstar comic book writer Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder have collaborated on their first-ever comic book series,By A Thread, a post-apocalyptic adventure for the ages.By A Thread features incredible art by rising star Valeria Favoccia (Stranger Things, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Beatrix Rose) and colors by Whitney Cogar, with lettering by Tom Napolitano, and designs by Emma Price.

In By a Thread, ten years ago a deadly and mysterious infection spread across the Earth's terrain, forcing humankind to live in communities precipitously built above the ground.

Growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero's community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether or not to venture across the wasteland in search of a safe haven as the world hangs by a thread. By A Thread is available to read digitally from Comixology Originals.