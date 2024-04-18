Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Jack Snyder, scott snyder
Dark Horse Comics Has Scott Snyder By A Thread
Dark Horse Comics is putting Comixology Original title By A Thread by Scott Snyder, Jack Snyder and Valeria Favoccia into print.
Article Summary
- Dark Horse Comics to publish Scott Snyder's 'By A Thread' in a printed 136-page collection.
- First comic series by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder, set in a perilous post-apocalyptic world.
- 'By A Thread' features art by Valeria Favoccia with an intense, adventurous narrative and rich visuals.
- The storyline follows Jo's struggle in a community threatened by the tyrant Charon and his forces.
Bleeding Cool previously reported that Dark Horse Comics no longer is obligated to publish every Comixology Originals title in print. But they are doing so with By A Thread by Scott Snyder, Jack Snyder and Valeria Favoccia for the 17th of December in a 136 page collection.
Superstar comic book writer Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder have collaborated on their first-ever comic book series,By A Thread, a post-apocalyptic adventure for the ages.By A Thread features incredible art by rising star Valeria Favoccia (Stranger Things, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Beatrix Rose) and colors by Whitney Cogar, with lettering by Tom Napolitano, and designs by Emma Price.
In By a Thread, ten years ago a deadly and mysterious infection spread across the Earth's terrain, forcing humankind to live in communities precipitously built above the ground.
Growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero's community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether or not to venture across the wasteland in search of a safe haven as the world hangs by a thread. By A Thread is available to read digitally from Comixology Originals.
- By A Thread #1. Growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before the darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero's community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether to leave everything behind in search of something better.
- By A Thread #2. Following in the path of a mysterious stranger, our heroes set out in search of a supposed diamond mountain, but little do they know that Charon is fast approaching, armed with a terrible secret about their journey.
- By A Thread #3. Jo and his friends have followed the stranger to the alleged coordinates. But instead of refuge, what they find is something far worse than they ever could have imagined. Don't miss this huge turning point in the series!
- By A Thread #4. Captured by residents of the mysterious crystal city, the kids find themselves between
a diamond and a hard place when Charon and the people of the Shroud attack. Don't miss this monumental first arc climax!