Dark Horse Comics/TFAW Promote Cara O'Neil & Jules Morales

Dark Horse Comics has promoted Cara O'Neil to VP of Marketing, and its tie-in retail chain Things From Another World has promoted Jules Morales to Vice President of Retail Sales

After joining Things From Another World as a Marketing and Events Specialist in 2019—already with 11 years of management and sales experience under his belt— Jules has been promoted four times in three years and now oversees the day-to-day operations of the Things From Another World brick-and-mortar locations and website. "Pop culture, especially comic books, has been a huge part of my life from a very young age," Jules said. "I have very clear memories of seeing Batman vs Predator on the shelf and having the entire concept blow my mind. Being able to share the love and enjoyment of such an important medium with so many people means a lot to me. It's a dream come true to be a part of a company with such a rich history in the industry."

After recently celebrating her five-year anniversary at Dark Horse, O'Neil moves from Senior Director of Marketing to Vice President of Marketing. O'Neil, a graduate of Portland State University's Masters in Publishing program, joined Dark Horse in 2017, bringing years of combined experience in book retail and in management of marketing, publicity, and communications in the fields of publishing, non-profit administration, and more. In her time at Dark Horse, she has focused on social media and communications management for the company and has grown Dark Horse's live streaming and video programs. She has also managed promotional campaigns for some of Dark Horse's most popular titles including Berserk, The Witcher, Critical Role, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, and many others. When not working on the books she loves, Cara can be found entertaining her cats, playing soccer, or enjoying video games and tabletop RPGs. "We have experienced a lot of growth and change in the past few years at Dark Horse, and I look forward to continuing to expand and update our overall marketing efforts to help our books and other products succeed," O'Neil says. "Thank you to all of my colleagues for your continued support–we are just getting started."

"Cara and Jules have both demonstrated a positive impact on their respective departments. Cara is a fantastic leader all while developing her own successful campaigns and communications with creators and licensors," said Mike Richardson, CEO and Founder of Dark Horse Comics. "With Jules' passion and experience, he'll flourish in his new role. I am excited to see where they will lead Dark Horse and TFAW and the growth they will accomplish."