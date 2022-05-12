Dark Horse To Bring Small-Press Comic Tephlon Funk! To Bookstores

Stephane Metayer, David Tako and Nicolas Safe have teamed up with Dark Horse Books to bring their self-published comic, Tephlon Funk!, to comic shops, libraries and bookshops worldwide, based on inspiration from 90s NYC street culture, anime, and hip-hop.

Tephlon Funk! is more than a comic, it's a cultural movement! Writer Stephane Metayer with artists David Tako and Nicolas Safe bring an action-packed thought provoking narrative amid the beautiful backdrop of New York City in the mid 90s. Tephlon Funk! is the dopest story out there, and it's unlike anything you've seen! A teenager from the inner city has her life turned upside down when she discovers a new drug that's gaining notoriety in the streets of NYC. Since the death of her parents, fourteen-year-old Inez Jozlyn can't catch a break. Still, she's determined to make a better life for herself. After a mysterious man helps her out of a tough spot, she finds herself in the middle of a drug conflict. Along with her strange new friend, Inez will work with a young female cop with a strong sense of justice and a sword-wielding bartender to protect the streets of New York from the new drug that's like nothing else on Earth. A big love letter to all the 5 Boroughs. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. This is more than just a series, it's a cultural movement.

INEZ JOZLYN

14 YEARS OLD

QUEENS, NY

A sensible but troubled youth who has lost all hope. Inez can never seem to catch a break. Still, with her due diligence, she's determined to change that no matter what the consequences are…

17 YEARS OLD

BROOKLYN, NY

Very charasmatic and fearless, Gabriel is notoriously known for his athletic prowess. However, he's not what others believe him to be. He's searching for something, but what exactly is it?

24 YEARS OLD

THE BRONX, NY

The young and ambitious Cop with a very strong sense of justice, she's as sharp as a razor. Cameron's keen detective skills are unmatched. Anyone that gets in her way better watch out!

25 YEARS OLD

NEW YORK, NY

Cool and laid-back, Giselle is constantly persued by all types of jerks. If only they knew that this Bartender is also a sword wielding Bouncer. With a checkered past that comes back to haunt her.

The Tephlon Funk! Dark Horse Books paperback will be available at comic stores on the 16th of November and in bookstores on the 29th of November.