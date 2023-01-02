Dark Knights of Steel #9 Preview: Amazons Attack, No Bee Weapon Needed

This week, we're taking a look at the upcoming Dark Knights of Steel #9. Superman and Wonder Woman have some serious mommy issues to deal with in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #9.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #9

DC Comics

1022DC201

1022DC202 – Dark Knights of Steel #9 Gerardo Zaffino Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

THE BESTSELLING SERIES CONTINUES! The opening battle for the Three Kingdoms takes a deadly and dramatic turn as heroes return…enemies are revealed…and dark secrets spill out like blood on the battlefield!

In Shops: 1/3/2023

SRP: $3.99

