Darkhold Blade #1 Preview: Not Your Grandpa's Blade Comic

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. It's October, in case you were wondering why Marvel and DC are dropping so many zombie or vampire-related books this week. Next up in the lineup is Darkhold Blade #1, in which the titular vampire hunter finds himself in a brand new rule: lord of all vampires?! That's not the Blade we know and… oh, of course. He read the Darkhold! God damn it, Blade! You ought to know better than that! Check out the preview below.

DARKHOLD BLADE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211091

AUG211092 – DARKHOLD BLADE #1 BUSTOS STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99

AUG211094 – DARKHOLD BLADE #1 CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (CA) Juan Ferreyra

THE KING OF DEATH!

Are you fanged, or are you food? The world is divided into humans and vampires – and Blade, the one who walks between them both… and kills with equal impunity. After reading from the cursed Darkhold, Blade and a cadre of other heroes were meant to enter Chthon's

dimension and stop the ancient god from destroying the Multiverse. But reading the book has changed all their lives and histories… and for Blade, the consequences are far-reaching. Vampires rule the world, and he rules over them all. But there are some heroes left – and Blade is not as omniscient as he thinks.

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

