Darkseid's Deepest Darkest Plans For DC's K.O. And Absolute (Spoilers)

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics today. With the DC heroes and villains stepping up to take the role of the King Omega, granted by the Heart Of Apokalips, the Omega Engine, to take on Darkseid or… to rule the Earth themselves.

But it seems that Darkseid isn't taking things lying down. And has his own plans to deal with the battle of DC's K.O. And has plans for the DC Universe from his own Absolute Universe.

The Three Destroyers are Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman. Or at least their legs and some of their hands. And it looks like they will be fighting the superheroes and villains of the DCU, as part of DC's K.O. somehow. But even after that, there is another. Just like in Squid Game, the big bad is actually fighting among them. Darkseid is masquerading as one of the participants…

Darkseid is Booster Gold. Man, Dan Jurgens really isn't going to like this is he? DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics today.

