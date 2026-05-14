Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Death Spiral, mary jane, peter parker, Torment

The Future Of Torment For Spider-Man And Venom (Spoilers)

The Future of Torment, and a new character reveal, for Spider-Man and Venom, after the events of Death Spiral (Spoilers)

Article Summary Torment’s full origin is revealed after Spider-Man and Venom’s Death Spiral, explaining Graham’s deadly family-tree obsession.

Graham appears to possess a psychic or mutant gift, seeing family spirals and turning that vision into a serial killer mission.

Death Spiral leaves Peter Parker, Mary Jane and Eddie Brock reeling, with murders, hidden relatives and Carnage’s scheme exposed.

Susan shares Torment’s gift and may shape his legacy next, as Marvel teases a new Torment-style hero or villain.

The Death Spiral event between Spider-Man and Venom saw Peter Parker discover he had an unknown biological cousin with all the implications that may add, saw Eddie Brock's dad murdered, Mary Jane's ex Paul murdered, and then Mary Jane and Venom murder the killer, Torment, as the symbiote Carnage is (partially) captured, the one who had aimed Torment at them all. And now it's over, with one final coda, Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count by Charles Soule and Kev Walker.

Man, that Kev Walker draws a mad, dead body. Somewhere between Paul Grist and Jacen Burrows. But there is still much to litigate over who the hell Torment even was and why he was doing what he did, killing family trees of targets, in a spiral, until he killed the person at the centre of it. And how he was even able to identify Peter's unknown cousin, a banker called Crane…. as it seems that Torment, or rather, Graham, had an idyllic family life.

A big family, with an Aunt Gladys who saw a great future for him, almost as if she had some psychic insight…

But not everyone he knew had such a great family life, like his equally young fiancée, Laura Weddle.

And a family, at least a mother, looking to restrain her. Restrict her. Keep her down.

My youngest daughter is starting her A-Levels exams today, and she wants to go to Leeds University to study Maths. I think that's a good thing, not everyone does…. and so there are other options. Such as eloping…

Graham has some kind of psychic vision or mutant power, seeing a family connection in the form of a spiral, as well as what kind of family it is… and then does something about it.

Something that very few people actually want. And so that becomes his mission, as he finds other like-minded souls at the serial killer conventions online… and a suit to match the spiral that he sees.

And then we get the whole of the Death Spiral Event, those who live and die, and the family secrets exposed. But what of Graham's family? Well, they have to deal with the knowledge of what Graham became.

And we still don't know their surname. Might that be an issue?

Because Susan has the same gift that Graham had. Just with a mission to restore the family's name, whatever it is. Might she do it in a very different way? Is this the origin of a new superhero, a supervillain, or a family counsellor? Is this to be Little Miss Torment? Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count by Charles Soule, Kev Walker was published yesterday by Marvel Comics.

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count (2026) #1 by Charles Soule, Kev Walker

THE ORIGIN OF TORMENT! The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He's hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment's past

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