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Revisit the Hogwarts Castle: East Wing with LEGO Harry Potter

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of the Harry Potter Hogwarts™ Castle: East Wing

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: East Wing brings a 2,164-piece build packed with Chamber of Secrets action.

Explore the Slytherin Common Room, Restricted Section, Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom, and hidden Chamber below.

The Harry Potter set includes 13 minifigures, Fawkes, a Doe Patronus, collectible portraits, and the Basilisk.

Pre-orders are live now for $269.99, with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: East Wing releasing June 1, 2026.

Be prepared to face your fears as LEGO is opening up the Chamber of Secrets with a brand new Hogwarts set. The Hogwarts Castle: East Wing is the next addition from LEGO, bringing the most detailed brick-built set of the Hogwarts Castle to date. This one is filled with 13 minifigures and will also include the ssssinister and deadly Basilisk! The Basilisk was introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and is one of the more terrifying creatures hidden within Hogwarts Castle. Created by Salazar Slytherin centuries earlier, the giant serpent lives deep beneath the school inside the mysterious Chamber of Secrets. The monster can kill anyone who looks directly into its enormous yellow eyes, while indirect sightings leave victims petrified.

Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione must now discover the secrets within the chamber, and LEGO helps fans do just that with this mighty 2,164-piece set. This part of Hogwarts will stand 16.5" tall, 12.5" wide, and 15.5" deep and will include the Slytherin Common Room, the Chamber of Secrets, the library's Restricted Section, and the bathroom containing Moaning Murtle. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Shop for this next Hogwarts Castle set for $$269.99 with a June 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: East Wing

"Discover mystery and magic in the Hogwarts™ Castle: East Wing (76473) with this detailed LEGO® Harry Potter™ building toy for kids. Explore the library's Restricted Section, let Harry Potter slide from the bathroom into the Chamber of Secrets™ and battle the Basilisk – and more. Pull out the Chamber and Slytherin™ common room for easy play."

"Role-play fantasy adventures with 13 minifigures, a Doe Patronus™, one in a series of 25th anniversary collectible Patronuses (in sets sold separately), and the Fawkes™ figure. And look out for 4 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits. This model building kit includes a viaduct and bridge that connect to other sets (sold separately) that together create the most detailed LEGO brick-built Hogwarts Castle scene yet. Set contains 2,164 pieces."

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