Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepperidge Farm, The Campbell's Company

Nerdy Food: Pepperidge Farm Has Made An Apple Pie Cookie

Pepperidge Farm has got a brand-new cookie coming out this month, as they have taken the taste of apple pie and compacted it into a cookie

Article Summary Pepperidge Farm is launching a new limited-time Maggie’s Apple Pie cookie, inspired by the classic American dessert.

The Pepperidge Farm Apple Pie cookie blends sweet apple, cinnamon, and a buttery crust in a ready-to-enjoy bite.

Maggie’s Apple Pie cookie honors founder Margaret “Maggie” Rudkin and celebrates Pepperidge Farm’s bakery heritage.

Available at retailers nationwide and online this month, the Pepperidge Farm cookie will sell for a suggested $5.89.

The Campbell's Company has come up with a brand-new cookie flavor for Pepperidge Farm, as they are rolling out a new Apple Pie cookie this month. Specifically, they are making Maggie's Apple Pie into a cookie, which we are guessing is just in time for the USA's 250th Anniversary, since people love to associate America with apple pie. This is a limited-time release, which just adds to the fact that we're only seeing it around the 4th of July period, as it will be hitting retailers nationwide and online starting this month for $5.89. Its actually a genius move on their part, and we're not going to complain about getting the taste of an apple pie in a cookie. We have more details from the company on the flavor below, along with a quote.

Pepperidge Farm Brings The Taste of Apple Pie In The Form Of a Cookie

Introducing the Pepperidge Farm Maggie's Apple Pie cookie, named in honor of founder Margaret "Maggie" Rudkin, a pioneering entrepreneur whose legacy continues to inspire modern tastemakers. Maggie's Apple Pie artfully reimagines one of America's most iconic desserts in a first-of-its-kind cookie for the brand. It's crafted with delicious flavors of sweet apple and cinnamon and a buttery cookie crust, complete with a special lattice design on top – bringing the comfort of apple pie into a convenient, ready-to-enjoy format made for everyday moments and sharing.

"Margaret Rudkin was a pioneer who grew Pepperidge Farm from a bakery in her Connecticut home kitchen into a national brand synonymous with top quality and timeless taste. The Maggie's Apple Pie cookie pays homage to our company's heritage and the woman who started it all nearly 90 years ago, while capturing the nostalgic taste of a classic American dessert," said Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Bakery and Cookies at Campbell's Snacks

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!