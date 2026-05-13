Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: crossover, DC Next Level, Deadshoit, Gerry Duggan

Gerry Duggan & Fernando Blanco Launch DC Next Level Deadshot Crossover

Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco launch the DC Next Level crossover one-shot Deadshot, ahead of an upcoming DC Next Level war event...

Article Summary Deadshot gets a 48-page DC Next Level one-shot by Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco, arriving August 19, 2026.

The Deadshot special follows Floyd Lawton into a sprawling conspiracy tied to the wider DC Next Level cast.

A father-daughter story anchors Deadshot’s new mission while planting seeds for the looming DC Next Level War.

The one-shot is built to reshape Deadshot’s place in DC Next Level continuity and set up major crossover fallout.

Deadshot is getting his own DC Next Level Oneshot, a 48-page special by Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco, intended to impact on the rest of DC Next Level continuity going forward… with a DC Next Level War coming in the future.

"As a routine job spirals out of control, Deadshot is pulled him into a conspiracy that stretches across the Next Level cast. Along the way, the story explores a father-daughter relationship while setting the stage for a larger conflict building in the background. The one-shot is designed to lay the groundwork for what's coming next, with hints of a looming war that could reshape the line."

With covers by Blanco, Mark Spears, Jorge Corona, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Mario Foccillo, published on the 19th of August 2026.

Deadshot, Floyd Lawton, is a deadly DC assassin who first appeared in Batman #59 in 1950, created by David Vern Reed and Lew Sayre Schwartz, based on a concept from Bob Kane. He started as a Batman villain dressed in a tuxedo, top hat, and domino mask, but was revived and redesigned in the 1970s with his wrist-mounted guns, red targeting reticle emblem, and high-tech mask/eyepiece. He is a founding member of the Suicide Squad, the movie version of which saw him played by Will Smith. He also just appeared in the DC Next Level Deathstroke series alongside Deathblow….

DC Next Level is a 2026 DC Comics publishing initiative, described as the "second act" of the broader DC All In line-wide initiative. Spearheaded by writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, it focuses on creator-driven, accessible stories starring fan-favourite but often underutilised characters in the main DC Universe, including Batwoman by Greg Rucka and DaNi, Lobo by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, Deathstroke: The Terminator by Tony Fleecs and Carmine Di Giandomenico, The Fury of Firestorm, Zatanna, Barbara Gordon: Breakout, The Deadman, The Demon, Teen Titans, Shadow Of The Bat, and more. Including The Demon by James Harren, but that still hasn't been announced yet…

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