Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, The Mandalorian

It's A Hutt Palace Showdown with New LEGO The Mandalorian Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of The Mandalorian Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown

Article Summary LEGO reveals The Mandalorian Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown, a 415-piece Star Wars set tied to the 2026 film.

Din Djarin and Grogu face Embo, Keibu, and a dangerous three-armed Sentry Droid in a Hutt Palace battle.

The Mandalorian set features poseable droid limbs, a stud shooter, palace gate action, and Grogu’s hidden deactivation move.

Includes Mando, Grogu, Embo, and Keibu minifigures, priced at $49.99 with an August 1, 2026 LEGO release.

LEGO is back with some brand new Star Wars sets as they prepare for the big-screen debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown is a new 415-piece set that captures an upcoming action sequence from the film set inside the Hutt Palace. Din Djarin and Grogu come face to face with the deadly Star Wars bounty hunter Embo and his hunting partner Keibu. Our heroes not only have to go up against these bounty hunters but also a deadly three-armed Sentry Droid.

Star Wars fans will be able to pose the droid's limbs, along with a fire-stud shooter, to help recreate this deadly fight. Grogu will even be able to climb inside and deactivate it, ultimately saving the day. Minifigures of the Mandalorian, Grogu, bounty hunter Embo, and Keibu are all included, with Mando getting his jetpack and blaster, with Embo wielding his signature bowcaster weapon. Bring home and build the new adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu for $49.99, and it is set for an August 1, 2026, release.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown

"Join forces with The Mandalorian and Grogu for an epic Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown (75451) with this LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy for kids. Adjust the hands, arms, legs and feet of the mighty droid and fire its stud shooter. Equip Mando with a jetpack and blaster pistol to fight back. Help Grogu open the back of the droid so he can get inside and deactivate it. Then open the palace gate ready for more close combat against rival bounty hunter Embo, with his bowcaster and hunting partner Keibu."

"This brick-built playset offers a great way to relive thrilling scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ and create action-packed new stories. And kids can create with confidence using the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!