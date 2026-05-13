Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, scott snyder

That Absolute Batman #20 Cover Was Even More Spoilery Than We Thought

That Absolute Batman #20 Cover by Nick Dragotta was even more spoilery than we thought... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20’s cover spoiled far more than Robin’s debut, revealing a key end-of-issue twist weeks early.

DC released the Absolute Batman #20 cover before #19, warning retailers but effectively exposing a major cliffhanger.

Absolute Batman #20 shows Bruce Wayne’s past as a jailed enforcer while Joker’s deadly Absolute Robins close in.

The issue confirms the Nick Dragotta cover was not the opening scene of Absolute Batman #20, but its big finale.

Over a month ago, before the publication of Absolute Batman #19, DC Comics planned to publish the cover to Absolute Batman #20, with Scott Snyder saying, "Just a heads up. To give retailers enough time to allow people to order issue 20 before FOC 2 weeks from today, we're going to reveal the cover to 20 this Wednesday. It's not ideal as the cover shows our concept of Robin, but we don't want to hamstring retailers either." With the suggestion that they will be revealing the Absolute Robins. Which they then did.

As Bleeding Cool said, the actual first mention of the Absolute Robins as a thing that was in Absolute Batman #19. I said "I understand it is at the very end, a cliffhanger. And this cover reveals that cliffhanger, it's not actually in Absolute Batman #19 at all. So DC Comics is going to openly spoil Absolute Batman #19 with something that isn't even revealed in the comic; instead, this is basically the first panel of Absolute Batman #20." Except I was wrong.

As we learn about Bruce Wayne's history as a jailbird and an enforcer with a bat…

Learning the importance of being seen with such a tool in his hands…

So the Absolute Mecha Robins of The Absolute Joker are seen in operation, targeting Batman.

Or each other. They are young, they are new to this game, they will learn…

But as they get closer to him, we learn something new as well. The Absolute Batman #20 cover is not the beginning of the issue. But the end of the issue….

Basically, anyone who has a go at Bleeding Cool spoiling things about Absolute Batman? I promise you Scott Snyder and DC Comics do it far more effectively than I ever could, and with no spoiler warnings… Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

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