Darth Vader #20 Already Selling For $50 Two Weeks Before On Sale

Okay now, this is a wild one. Bleeding Cool has noticed a boom in recent comic book market activity over hot comics such as Catwoman #39, Hulk #3, Thor #20 and more that have seen people buy copies for three to four times the cover price on the day a comic book is released. Well, we have another comic to comic book stores on the 9th of February, Darth Vader #20 – specifically the Chris Sprouse Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary variant. Now a number of these covers have been popular and have been sought down. But this one features both the Mandalorian and Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda on the cover. And that has driven the madness of comic book speculation that have seen one store sell sixteen copies sold on eBay in advance for… fifty dollars each.

They were selling them for $24.99 each and sold five hundred copies at that price before they upped it a few days ago. Marvel Comics has already sent the comic, back to a second printing with the same cover with a silver border, for the 23rd of February.

There were no ordering restrictions of this, it was not a tiered, limited or exclusive cover, it's just that people have gone a bit mad. All the other 50th Anniversary covers seem to be available for around cover price, even Darth Vader #19 50th anniversary cover which was allocated – aside from the War Of The Bounty Hunters cover, which can go for around $25… but at least that was actually published.

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #20 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211074

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Chris Sprouse

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

• Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins.

• But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala!

• Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

Rated T In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS DARTH VADER #20 2ND PTG SPROUSE BESKAR BORDER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218544

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Chris Sprouse

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

• Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins.

• But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala!

• Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

Rated T In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99