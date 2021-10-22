Dave Sim Shows Off The Future Of Cerebus In January 2022

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. But in January 2022, that means previewing all the Cerebus In Hell one-shots happening through the rest of 2022. Like a flashback episode of a sitcom, but flashing forward instead. Promising parodies of Alf, Death In The Family, Emily Strange, Harvey Kurtzmann, and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR… here are the Aardvark Vanaheim January 2022 solicitations.

CEREBUS IN HELL 2022 PREVIEW ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

NOV211044

(W) Dave Sim, David Birdsong (A) Gustave Dore (CA) David Birdsong (A / CA) Benjamin Hobbs, Dave Sim, Sean Michael Robinson

Get an advance look at the entire Cerebus In Hell? 2022 "monthly-that-actually-is-monthly" comics lineup teaser. Yes, they're all done (eat your hearts out, fellow comics publishers). New gags that won't be included in the actual books. Experience an uncanny feeling of deja vu all year ("I remember this from somewhere! But…WHERE?"). Wait a minute! Isn't this the same solicitation as last year, just with the dates changed? Up until the last sentence, yes!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 10

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

NOV211045

(W) Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, David Birdsong, Sean Michael Robinson (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, David Birdsong, Sean Michael Robinson

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Read the First Team Up of Green Dante and Green Virgil while Green Virgil's ward, Cerebus, rocks a major Twitter Jones, hooked by the "Free Legal Advice" Twitter feed! See the denizens of the Infernal Realms get "Disney-fied"! and discover which beloved Cerebus In Hell? character has fallen to the Dark Side and become Darth [REDACTED]! First appearance of Super-Cerebus's super-attractive cousin, Super-Cerebus Girl (Eat your heart out Curt Swan)! First appearance of The Amicable Spider-Vark and Spider-Whore! Count all the Steve Ditko riffs!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 24.99

CEREBUS TP VOL 10 MINDS REMASTERED ED (APR178991)

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

NOV211046

(W) Dave Sim (A / CA) Dave Sim

Minds, the tenth volume of the 6,000 page Cerebus epic, finds the titular misanthropic aardvark hurtling through space alongside Cirin, his opponent and fellow aardvark, both heading for a direct collision with their small-m maker – "Dave" – a mysterious being who talks with them about themselves and their world, and who just might resemble Cerebus writer/cartoonist Dave Sim. Minds is the groundbreaking conclusion to the first two-thirds of the Cerebus epic, presented here for the first time in remastered form.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 30