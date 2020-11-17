Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator

The Estate of Dave Stevens has let Bleeding Cool know that it has started pre-production of an officially authorized, feature-length documentary, entitled Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection. And they are reaching out to those who knew Dave, have stories about him and own his original artwork to get in touch and help the production process.

Dave Stevens is best known for his hit, retro-1930's comic book series The Rocketeer, the 1991 Disney movie based on that comic, and his role in the revival of pinup icon Bettie Page, whom he also befriended. He was the first to win Comic-Con International's Russ Manning Most Promising Newcomer Award in 1982, and received both an Inkpot Award and the Kirby Award for Best Graphic Album in 1986.

His award-winning, 35-year career spanned advertising, comics, animation, movies, and TV, and he worked with luminaries like Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Doug Wildey, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, John Landis, and Joe Johnston. Widely considered to be one of the best illustrators of his generation, following several years of struggling with uncommon hairy cell leukaemia, which caused a gradual reduction in his artistic output, Stevens died on March 11th, 2008 in Turlock, California at the young age of 52. However, his elegant brush work and iconic imagery continued to attract fans and inspire new generations of artists.

Jennifer Bawcum, Dave Stevens' sister and the executor of the Rocketeer Trust shared "I'm thrilled to see Dave's story being told. This film will honour his memory and serve as a lasting tribute to his art."

The documentary is being produced by Rob Chatlin, Kelvin Mao, and Robert Windom. If you have any original artwork, private commissions, photos, video, audio, or stories related to Dave that you would like to share, please email DaveStevensMovie@gmail.com.