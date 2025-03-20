David Avallone and Edu Menna Introduce Red Sonja Noir in June

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged:

David Avallone and Edu Menna Introduce Red Sonja Noir from Dynamite Entertainment in June 2025

David Avallone and Edu Menna are behind a new Red Sonja comic from Dynamite in June 2025, Red Sonja: Noir, pulp fiction in Hyboria…

"The ultimate femme fatale has featured in so many different kinds of stories through the years, from her flagship sword and sorcery adventures, to genre twists, and unexpected crossovers. This summer fans can enjoy the miraculous results of when Hyrkanian steel mix with pulp adventure. The crimson-haired heroine of song and legend muscles her way into trouble once more in the hard-boiled Hyborian Age.

"In this new deluxe release with 28 story pages and cardstock covers, Sonja finds a mercenary partner of hers murdered in cold blood. On a quest of revenge, the warrior sets out on a feverish hunt for a priceless artifact known as the Crimson Calypso. Along the way she'll have to slice her way through webs of deception and violence, waging a war of both weapons and wit against a pitiless foe.

"Worthy wordsmith David Avallone is back with his biggest Red Sonja tale yet, following his debut with the character in Red Sonja: Black, White, Red #6, adjacent brushes with the character in recent Savage Tales specials, and some homage in the delightful Bettie Page Unbound. The critically acclaimed writer has become a favorite for Dynamite diehards over the years with his brilliant work on the aforementioned queen of the pinups as well as his tales of Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark. With other contributions to The Shadow, Zorro, and more, he's a master of pulp and noir, perfect for this unique take on Sonja!

"Avallone is joined on Red Sonja: Noir by the incredible ink-slinger Edu Menna, who has wowed fans with his moody artwork on titles like Army of Darkness 1979, Alice Cooper, Miss Fury: Joy Division, and more. This is actually a return to the character for Menna as well, a decade in the making, following his work on Red Sonja Annual #4 from Dynamite's original ongoing for the character."