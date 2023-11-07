Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Dawn Runner, ram v

Dawn Runner From Ram V, Evan Cagle, Dave Stewart & Aditya Bidikar

Ram V tweets "Hey comics peoples! Official announcement soon" for new comic Dawn Runner by Ram V, Evan Cagle, Dave Stewart and Aditya Bidikar.

Ram V tweets "Hey comics peoples! Official announcement soon… By @cagle_evan @Dragonmnky @adityab and me. From @DarkHorseComics" For a new comic book series Dawn Runner by Ram V, Evan Cagle, Dave Stewart and Aditya Bidikar to be published in March 2024 from Dark Horse. And it looks to be a Mecha/Gundam/Giant Robot with a little video teaser.

Ram V will be attending Thought Bubble this coming weekend, might he possibly be announcing it here?

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE APOCALYPSE? WITH THE ODDS POD

SUNDAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2023

12:45 PM 1:45 PM

DEAD NORTHERN STAGE, THE FOURTH HALL

In their first live episode, hosts and co-creators of The Odds, Ben Hennessy and Dave Hendrick invite their guests Rachael Stott and Ram V to tell all about their favourite apocalypses, whether it's the end of a world, a civilisation or a book they'll have their audiences raving about Ragnarok, obsessing about oblivion and accelerating to Armageddon. We'll see you at the end of the world.

That feels like the kind of place you might expect to find out about a new giant robots comic book, right? He will also be signing from 2-3.30pm on the Saturday and from 10.30am-Noon on the Sunday. So if no one has said anything by then, you can just ask him.

Ram V is an Indian-born, England-living comic book creator of titles such as Grafity's Wall, These Savage Shores, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Blue In Green, and Rare Flavours, as well as Detective Comics,, Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark, Catwoman and Venom. Evan Cagle is best known for covers on Detective Comics, Dune: Hours Atreides, Strange Skies Over East Berlin, The Witcher, Catwoman and more.

Dark Horse Comics is a Milwaukie-based comic book, graphic novel, and manga publisher founded in Oregon by Mike Richardson in 1986. and was created using funds earned from Richardson's chain of Portland, Oregon, comic book shops known as Pegasus Books founded in 1980. After initially selling to Chinese investment firm Vanguard Visionary in 2018, in 2021, Swedish gaming company Embracer Group launched its acquisition of Dark Horse and completed the buyout in 2022.

