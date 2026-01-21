Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Days Of Future And Days Of Past In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)

Days Of Future Past in Inglorious X-Force #1, X-Men #24, Rogue #1, Psylocke: Ninja #1 and X-Men Of Apocalypse #2

Article Summary Explore new X-Men comics where past, present, and future collide in surprising storyline twists.

Rogue, Psylocke, and Cable each confront alternate timelines and haunting memories.

Key titles feature the return of legendary characters like Beast, Gambit, and Ms Marvel.

Shadows Of Tomorrow arc redefines X-Men fate with new revelations and game-changing events.

eToday sees the publication of Inglorious X-Force #1 by Tim Seeley, R.B. Silva, Michael Sta. Maria, X-Men #24 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel, Rogue #1 (of 5) by Erica Schultz, Luigi Zagaria, Psylocke: Ninja (2026) #1 (of 5) by Tim Seeley and Nico Leo, and X-Men Of Apocalypse #2 (of 4) by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo, the first three part of Shadows Of Tomorrow, but the last two might as well be.

So Rogue gets visions of a past that is not hers…

Professor X gets a future version that never came to pass, from a book that is rather late itself…

Psylocke gets an image of a variety of pasts, presents and futures from different timelines… including PEach Momoko's Sai who was never even meant to be a version of Psylocke…

Cable tries to burn his past…

And The Krakoan Beast returns from a future that may never be, with knowledge and a white fur coat.

The young Scott Summers is dealing with Gambit from a future in which Cyclops betrayed the X-Men…

And former Orchis agent and 3K X-Man Schwarzschild is dealing with the news that in the Age Of Revelation timeline, he will betray 3K to Cyclops…

Rogue is dealing with a past that is not her own…

While Boom Boom is recalling a past that is very much her own. And she gets the shoulder pads.

The Beast is happy to remind everyone that he is the real deal, with "misunderstood savior" replacing "mad scientist fascist"…

And as Ms Marvel looks to her future as the first mutant and Muslim President of the USA…

The Beast looks like he will ensure that such a thing never comes to pass…

We are all still living in the world of Days Of Future Past, whatever timeline it happens to be… Inglorious X-Force #1 by Tim Seeley, R.B. Silva, Michael Sta. Maria, X-Men #24 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel, Rogue #1 (of 5) by Erica Schultz, Luigi Zagaria, Psylocke: Ninja (2026) #1 (of 5) by Tim Seeley and Nico Leo, and X-Men Of Apocalypse #2 (of 4) by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo are all published by Marvel Comics today.

Inglorious X-Force (2026-) #1 by Tim Seeley, R.B. Silva, Michael Sta. Maria

Inglorious X-Force (2026-) #1 by Tim Seeley, R.B. Silva, Michael Sta. Maria

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE! CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

X-Men (2024-) #24 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

Bring on the bad guys! In the wake of the Age of Revelation, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them?

Rogue (2026) #1 (of 5) by Erica Schultz, Luigi Zagaria

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST! Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

Psylocke: Ninja (2026) #1 (of 5) by Tim Seeley, Nico Leo

BETSY BRADDOCK: MUTANT, X-MAN…NINJA! Flashback to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine. What sacrifice did Betsy make to save the X-Men? Why did the Hand choose Psylocke to be their weapon? And what does it have to do with their former assassin…Elektra?! Discover the answers to these questions

X-Men Of Apocalypse (2025-2026) #2 (of 4) by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN! The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

