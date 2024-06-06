Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Comics, al ewing, fall of x, Gerry Duggan, kieron gillen, krakoa

Al Ewing Joins A New Writers Room… Is It Absolute Comics?

Al Ewing joins a new writers room as Gerry Duggan and Kieron Gillen join him in Krakoan reminisence on their newsletters,

Article Summary Al Ewing hints at a new writers room with a buzzing creative energy, separate from his work on Krakoan stories.

Ewing's diverse writing credits include Marvel's Venom and X-Men Red, and an upcoming return to 2000AD.

Gerry Duggan's newsletter reveals Jordan D White's initial skepticism and transformation into a Krakoan advocate.

Kieron Gillen discusses the end of a story arc and the unspoken impact of fans' assumptions on the narrative's reception.

Writing in his Ghost newsletter at the end of the Krakoan Age with X-Men #35, and the beginning of Venom War, both with the same editor Jordan D White, Al Ewing also teased something else he is up to.

"I was about to say that Jonathan Hickman's original vision in building that writer's room, and giving us the levels of freedom to tell new stories that he did, feels almost impossible to recreate now… but then I remembered that I've got to grab the new Ultimates #1 today, so I guess it's not. I bet if I listened in on that particular inner circle, it'd have a very familiar vibe. And speaking of good vibes, I just joined a new writer's room myself that's as far away as you can get from the Krakoan shores but carries a similar crackling creative energy… however, we serve no wine before its time. More about that soon enough."

Al Ewing has been writing a lot for Marvel Comics with Venom, X-Men Red and related titles, as well as returning to 2000AD later this year. Bleeding Cool previously noted that Al was writing for DC Comics for the first time with the recent Pride anthology. So could this writers room be for Batman? Superman? Energon Universe? Ghost Machine? Hellboy? Valiant? Massive-Verse? 3W3M? The DC Comics line of titles under Scott Snyder is currently known at Bleeding Cool as Absolute Comics? Oooh… there's a thought. Or it could be the My Little Ponyverse. Al does have a "brony" look about him.

If Al is out in London tonight, I will buy him some fine and see what else flows. There are other post-Krakoan newsletters to look at though as well. According to Gerry Duggan on Substack, it turns out that Jordan wasn't actually a big Krakoan fan in the beginning when Jonathan Hickman kicked it all off. But that soon changed…

"None of these comics would've been possible without everyone in senior leadership at Marvel on both coasts. Appreciate you all. Thank you especially to CB for the opportunity to take a flagship, and especially Jordan D White. I hope I'm not misremembering (another reason I'll be relatively quiet) but Jordan was a Krakoan skeptic and very quickly changed his tune too become the FIRST Krakoan. I don't know if anyone else can say that they touched everything that we published from HoX/PoX? Thank you, Jordan."

Note the "both coasts" mention, the West Coast had to see Disney buy Fox and regain the X-Men movie/TV rights before the comic bok side was allowed to do the House Of X with such prominence. And Kieron Gillen adds on Buttondown,

"I'll save any commentary for down the line. I know folks will be asking me about it in interviews soon enough, but I think the fanbase have to metabolise things without having my finger on the scales. It's certainly been frustrating with people assuming they knew how the story ended in the last few months, and the emotional tone it would take."

But he does also say,

"Oh – and I bought a Steamdeck last night, figuring Surviving The Experience deserved me splashing out on something."

So there's that too…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!