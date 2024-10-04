Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, DC All-In

DC All-In Gossip – Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Titans & Amanda Waller

Here are a few spoilery notes regarding what may be coming up for DC Comics titles as DC All-In kicks off new storylines.

Article Summary Justice League Watchtower becomes central across DC All-In titles, featuring in Titans, Superman, and more.

Teen Titans join Justice League Watchtower; roster shifts include Donna leading, Wally and Nightwing stepping back.

Supergirl gains hypno powers for space alibi; Mogo's possession leads to Thanagar's destruction.

Amanda Waller loses DC hero knowledge, yet knows Green Arrow's secret, setting up trial revelations.

You know what time it is. It's DC Comics gossip/rumour/spoiler time with whatever evidence I can find to back up from solicits and stuff. Here are a few notes regarding what may (or may not, I suppose) be coming up for DC Comics titles as DC All-In kicks off new storylines and fresh approaches. And that's as well as the Peacemaker/Vigilante comic series by James Gunn, Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads. Okay, spoilers on folks.

Expect to see the Justice League Watchtower turning up everywhere across the DC All-In titles, Titans, Nightwing, Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Arrow, and Flash, elbowing its way in, like Pandora in the New 52. No DC All-In comic will be complete without a gratuitous short or mention of the new geostationary satellite,

Teen Titans get their own wing of the Justice League Watchtower as well as their own membership cards.

Buddy Baker may have been injured during Absolute Power, but he will be working with the alien menagerie in the Watchtower. Which is there for some reason and definitely won't even up being a threat. Honest.

After the events of Absolute Power, and the actions of Amanda Waller, Clock King has levelled up. Though Riddler used it as a way to get off…

Supergirl has that hypno power now, and she's using that to give herself an alibi when she jets off into space.

Jadestone the Amazo is indeed the Guardian Of The Green Lantern Battery. No one will have a problem with that, right?

Donna is in charge of the Titans, as both Wally West and Nightwing step back.

Wonder Woman's daughter is not adopted. She is of natural birth. For an Amazon, at least.

The possessed Mogo has blown up the Hawkworld planet of Thanagar.

Roy Harper is back on the Titams, wanting to get as far away from Green Arrow as possible, although the League has reconciled itself with Oliver Queen. Well, apart from Batman.

Warlord returns to The Flash via Atlantis, as Wally West gets a new suit as The Flash, with ties to Barry Allen. Because, yes Barry Allen is still powerless.

Amanda Waller may have had her knowledge of DC superheroes removed… but she still knows that Green Arrow is Oliver Queen, and Green Arrow provided all the data from her operation for her trial.

Amazing Spider-Man taught that with great power must come great responsibility after Spider-Man failed to stop a burglar who then killed his Uncle Ben. But what if it was the other way around? What if acting with great responsibility still led to the same outcome? It's a lesson that Batman is going to have to learn… the anti-Spider-Man.

Much more to come next week as New York Comic-Con starts to ramp up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!