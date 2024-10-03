Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker

James Gunn's DC Comic is Peacemaker, With Tim Seeley & Mitch Gerads?

The gossip is that the upcoming James Gunn DC comic will be Peacemaker/Vigilante, with Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads, and published in 2025.

Article Summary James Gunn co-writing Peacemaker/Vigilante comic with Tim Seeley, art by Mitch Gerads, set for 2025 release.

Comic set between Peacemaker TV series; James Gunn's name likely to significantly boost sales.

Rumors debunked: Gunn clarifies he's not writing a Superman comic with Jim Lee, as speculated.

Details to be revealed at New York Comic Con; no official confirmation yet, but high anticipation.

I first got the gossip from Baltimore Comic Con that DC Studios boss James Gunn would be writing a DC comic book to be published next year. After reporting "Baltimore Gossip: James Gunn To Write An Actual DC Comic Next Year?", I got some further gossipy details, spilling out of the run0up to New York Comic Con. I now hear that this will be a Peacemaker/Vigilante comic book, co-written by James Gunn with Tim Seeley, creator of Hack/Slash and owner of original comics art dealer Panel Punk, and drawn by Batman and JSA artist Mitch Gerads. It will reportedly be set between the two Peacemaker TV series.

Yes, I know, James Gunn denied on Threads that he was writing a Superman comic drawn by Jim Lee, but I didn't report that he was; he was replying to another site's misreport of our original report.

I don't know to what degree Gunn will be involved in the Peacemaker/Vigilante comic, but his name on the comic should be enough to bump up sales by a few tens of thousands. Bleeding Cool contacted DC Comics, Gunn, Seeley, and Gerads yesterday without comment. But I have been told to look to New York Comic Con this month to learn more.

So, while James Gunn did not comment on my original report or requests for such comment, he did reply to another reporter who misrepresented our initial report as stating that James Gunn would be writing a Superman comic book drawn by Jim Lee as fact, rather than my speculation at that moment. Threads account updates4dc posted: "According to a report from BleedingCool, James Gunn is reportedly writing his own DC Superman comic book next year, with Jim Lee doing the art. Share your thoughts on this! If the report turns out to be true, it could potentially be part of the DCU!" James Gunn did reply, saying, "Dear God, no. Although working with @jimlee would be amazing, I'd be dead if I took this on."

Of course, as I said, that was only a denial of his writing a Superman comic drawn by Jim Lee. He also added, "There are a lot of rumors out there this week. Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren't true at all. If it's fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don't trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter." That sounds pretty good to me.

So, can we look forward to Peacemaker/Vigilante by James Gunn, Tim Seeley, and Mitch Gerads next year? That is what I hear from all of my sources, though obviously, there has been no official confirmation yet. And no one is actually saying anything. Oh, and there is often a slip 'tween cup and busted lip.

But please, any X, Threads, TikTok, or YouTube accounts recapping this article, please, get what I say right this time, okay? If I'm to be hanged, I'd rather it be for something I actually did.

