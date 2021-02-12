DC Changes Name Of Batman: The Dark Knight to Batman: The Detective

The new Batman series launching from DC Comics by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert was intending to be called Batman: The Dark Knight.

But someone somewhere thought that might be a little confusing. What with DC Comics also launching a digital-first Batman: Legends Of The Dark Knight in April and going to print in May.

Legends of the Dark Knight kicks off with a six-part weekly/three-issue monthly tale, written and illustrated by Darick Robertson (The Boys, Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, Transmetropolitan), with colors by Diego Rodriguez and letters by Simon Bowland. In "Bad Night, Good Knight," a new player has arrived on the scene in Gotham City and is selling deadly chemicals to the worst villains in town: Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and even The Joker! It's up to Batman to stop the villains, track down the supplier, and save Gotham City from not only his most vicious foes, but this new mystery villain.

Future stories will showcase the talents of writers Stephanie Phillips (Future State: Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn), Becky Cloonan (Batman, Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman), Brandon Thomas (Excellence, Future State: Aquaman, Future State: Outsiders), Matthew Rosenberg (Batman: Urban Legends, Black Canary, Future State: Grifter) Brandon Easton (Future State: Mister Miracle, Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom), Che Grayson (DC's Doomed and the Damned, Bitch Planet) and comics writing newcomer Yedoye Travis (Anime in America, Beyond the Bot).

Contributing artists include Cian Tormey (Catwoman, Batgirl), Giannis Milonogiannis (Robin, Future State: Red Hood, Future State: Gotham), Karl Mostert (DCeased: Unkillables), Max Dunbar (Dungeons & Dragons, Judge Dredd), Dike Ruan (Shang-Chi, Bleed Them Dry), Belén Ortega (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel) and Nina Vakueva (Black Cat, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries)

And now Batman: The Dark Knight is being renamed Batman: The Detective. DC Comics states;

Batman: The Detective will take a seasoned Batman-a lifetime of broken bones but not a broken spirit-out of Wayne Manor and on a harrowing, action-packed European quest in a new six-issue miniseries with superstar creators Tom Taylor (DCeased, Suicide Squad) and Andy Kubert (Batman: The Dark Knight: The Master Race, Superman: Up in the Sky) at the helm! DC's Dark Knight returns this April!

Batman: The Detective #1 is on Final Order Cutoff on March 21, with an on-sale date of April 13th. This is how it was originally solicited;

BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Andy Kubert

An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert! A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story!

Retail: $3.99 Initial Due Date: 02/25/2021 FOC Date: 03/21/2021 In-Store Date: 04/13/2021