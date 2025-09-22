Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: chris condon, green arrow

DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow With #31 In December

DC Comics cancels Green Arrow with #31 in December by Chris Condon and Montos #greenarrow

It looks like DC Comics is to cancel their ongoing Green Arrow series with #31 in December. Author Chris Condon‬ bleets on Bluesky, "Issue thirty-one of GREEN ARROW will be my final issue on the title. It's been fantastic to work with Montos, Buddy, Hass, Adriano, and Chris Rosa on the book. More than that, it's been a dream to work on a character like Ollie for DC Comics. I'm bummed we have to end things here, but I'm fiercely proud of the work – especially this final issue. Thank you to all of the fans who have been reading month to month for your support. Like you, I can't wait to see what comes next for the Emerald Archer. @muaadib.bsky.social, who has made each and every cover an iconic piece. This book wouldn't be the same without him."

That's cover artist Taurin Clarke, who posted on X, "Our grand finale, GREEN ARROW # 31 has just been announced. Maybe my proudest run in comics. Thanks to Montos, Buddy, Hass, Adriano, and my boys Chris Condon and Chris Rosa for inspiring the hell out of me every single month. Thanks to everyone who supported our book!"

Here are the solicits from DC Comics' December 2025 solicitations.

GREEN ARROW #31

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): MONTOS

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

After an explosive domestic squabble between a working father and a teenage daughter boils into the streets, the Emerald Archer must reckon with his past choices and experiences in order to provide a path forward for the two… and himself. On Sale: 12/24/25

Four more issues to go, with the next, Green Arrow #28, out this week.

GREEN ARROW #30

(W) Chris Condon (A) Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE SHOWDOWN YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! It's all come down to this! Green Arrow faces off against the Crimson Archer in a high-stakes rooftop duel for the soul of Star City! $3.99 11/26/2025

(W) Chris Condon (A) Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE CRIMSON ARCHER'S IDENTITY REVEALED! Green Arrow discovers the shocking truth of the Crimson Archer's identity and his plans for Star City, while Arsenal and Cheshire Cat combat his scheme from the streets. $3.99 10/22/2025

(W) Chris Condon (A) Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

A CONSPIRACY THREATENS STAR CITY! As the addictive and deadly Crimson Sands strain runs rampant, Arsenal and Cheshire Cat patrol the skyline from above while Green Arrow uncovers a dark conspiracy running through Star City's underground. $3.99 9/24/2025

And also to Brits going to the Lakes Comic Art Festival this week, Chris Condon says "I'll be at the LAKES INTERNATIONAL COMICS ART FESTIVAL (LICAF) next weekend (9/26-9/28) with Mr. @thatjacobphillips.bsky.social . If you'll be there, come by and say hi!"

