DC Comics Full December 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman

DC Comics' Full December 2025 solicits and solicitations - more than just Batman... there's K.O. as well!

Article Summary Explore DC Comics' full December 2025 solicits, from Batman to the action-packed DC K.O. event series

Discover new storylines for Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Titans, Harley Quinn, and more fan favorites

Get details on upcoming trades, omnibuses, and special editions, including Absolute, DC Finest, and facsimiles

Catch major creative teams, fresh character face-offs, and surprises set to shake up the DC Universe

DC Comics' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations have dropped… though most of the images are still uploading. Until then… here's the text!

DC K.O.: SUPERMAN VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG, LUCAS MEYER, SANFORD GREENE and SEAN IZAAKSE

$4.99 US | 30 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 1 of 8! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it!

AQUAMAN #12

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, DAVID TALASKI, and LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 2 of 8! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences!

DC K.O.: WONDER WOMAN VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer(s): JOËLLE JONES

Artist(s): JASON HOWARD

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, JOËLLE JONES, ELIZABETH TORQUE and EDDY BARROWS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 3 of 8! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown!

TITANS #30

Writer(s): JOHN LAYMAN

Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Cover Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER, MARK SPEARS, EDWIN GALMON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage!

DC K.O.: HARLEY QUINN VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers byFRANK CHO, JAMAL CAMPBELL, MIRKA ANDOLFO and DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 5 of 8! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent!

THE FLASH #28

Writer(s): MARK WAID and CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Artist(s): VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ERIC CANETE, SERG ACUÑA, ETHAN YOUNG and LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 6 of 8! It's the match you never saw coming!

SUPERMAN #33

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, SEBA FIUMARA, DAVID AJA, TULA LOTAY and JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 7 of 8! A fight you never expected but are dying to see!

DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, LEE BERMEJO, GUILLEM MARCH, and TAURIN CLARKE

$4.99 US | 30 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 8 of 8! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!

DC K.O. KNIGHTFIGHT #2

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, JORGE MOLINA and FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #14

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SANFORD GREENE, JEFF SPOKES, KEVIN WADA and STEVAN SUBIC

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody—this issue's about to break some hearts!

Absolute Universe

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): JOCK

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JOCK, BEN OLIVER, and BRIAN BOLLAND

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: ARK M SPECIAL #1

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER and FRANK TIERI

Artist(s): JOSHUA HIXSON

Cover Artist(s): JOSHUA HIXSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TK, TK, and TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | One-Shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, LEIRIX, and KYUYONG EOM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #14

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, ELIZABETH TORQUE and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

It has all been leading to this. The final battle against Ra's Al Ghul, for the fate of Smallville and the soul of Superman!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #10

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by HAINING, CLAYTON CRAIN, and JOE QUINONES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

The deeper into Fort Fox Wally West goes, the more mysteries appear for him to chase. And whose voice is that calling to him?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #9

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and BENGAL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

Somewhere in Coast City, Jo Mullein is babysitting a comatose Hal Jordan… at her ex-wife's place. Awkward doesn't cover it. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen—and so is Hector Hammond and his top assassin…the man called Nemesis!

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #7

Writer(s): DENIZ CAMP

Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, WERTHER DELL'EDERA and BRANDT & STEIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

After the mind-altering events of the White Martian's first foray on earth the Agency — a shadowy group with unlimited governmental authority — comes to investigate the strange occurrences in Middleton. John must juggle his job, hiding the Martian, his expanding abilities, and his crumbling relationships, all while living out of a motel. Meanwhile, Bridget wrestles with the revelations of John shared with her before his departure while singlehandedly taking care of Tyler!

Batman Office

BATMAN #4

Writer(s): MATT FRACTION

Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Bat Gadget variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 12/3/25

As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1104

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): TK

Cover Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GREG SMALLWOOD and KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

Batman continues to reel after his defeat at the hands of the Lion, and the mysterious and deadly anti-fear virus that is coursing through Batman's veins cannot be cured. Some of the Dark Knight's most brilliant allies have tried, and failed, to find a remedy. He has run out of friends to turn to…but he hasn't run out of enemies. Will one of Batman's deadliest foes be able to save him in time?

NIGHTWING #133

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): V. KEN MARION

Cover Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

As strange disappearances grip the city, the mysterious Cirque du Sin seems to be gaining power. Now, to save the city's children, Nightwing must follow the circus music where no one else dares.

BATGIRL #14

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist(s): REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TIRSO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

The mission is simple: destroy the Unburied's powerful advantage in this war and get out alive. Nothing could go wrong…right?

BIRDS OF PREY #28

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist(s): ANNIE WU

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIELE DI NICUOLO, SERG ACUÑA, and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

One last mission. One final fight. No do-overs. No second chances. And the fate of the Birds of Prey hangs in the balance. The Unreality is collapsing and threatening all of Gotham as it spills out into the real world in dangerous and unexpected ways. As the Birds of Prey struggle to survive inside the game, the final showdown will test everything the team has built. Can the Birds get to the heart of what the Shadow Army's real goal has been all along before it's too late for them…and for Gotham?

BATMAN AND ROBIN #28

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): FICO OSSIO

Cover Artist(s): NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, TAURIN CLARKE, and ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

The Quiet Man's murderous rampage across Gotham's underworld zeroes in on his true target — Arnold Wesker, the Ventriloquist. Can the Dynamic Duo stop this unstoppable new foe before he fulfills his savage vendetta?

CATWOMAN #82

Writer(s): TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Artist(s): DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover Artist(s): SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, DERRICK CHEW, and SARAH BASLAIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

With the ball drawing to a close, it's now or never for Catwoman! Will she secure her prey at long last or will it be snatched from her hands by one of the many enemies in her midst? And what exactly does Carmine Falcone have hidden up his sleeve for the grand finale of the ball? Whatever it is… it doesn't seem very good!

HARLEY QUINN #200

Writer(s): ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist(s): TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, and CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist(s): YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, INHYUK LEE, JESSICA LUNA and TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

$5.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

Two hundred issues, baby! We did it—I'm a certified bicentennial woman! I'm making my triumphant return to Gotham in style—in an oversize clownstravaganza! And I'm bringing friends! No, I'm not talking about the Gunbuddies or Convoy (though they are here too)—my very first artists, Terry and Rachel Dodson, are making their triumphant return to help tell a story about what makes me me. Plus, the epic final battle between wrong and wrong as I face down the Deconspirator in a fight for the future of Throatcutter Hill!

POISON IVY #39

Writer(s): G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): MARCIO TAKARA

Cover Artist(s): JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, KYUYONG EOM, CHAY RUBY and JOSHUA SWAY SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

Having a friend for dinner is simply lovely, isn't it?

HARLEY AND IVY: LIFE AND CRIMES #2

Writer(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX, MAHMUD ASRAR, AND EJIKURE

Foil variant cover by TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 12/17/25

The Joker has framed Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy for a series of bombings! Now everybody in Gotham and their mothers, fathers, and grandparents are after the Terrific Two-uo! (Is that a good nickname? Twosome?! Call in now with your suggestions!) Watch as Ivy and Harley's uneasy alliance is put to the test and tempered into the unbreakable bond we know and love today! If you love Joker and Harley—uhhh, I don't know what to tell you, buddy—this ain't for you! There's like a decade of that stuff out there for you to read and plenty of cartoons and games!

Justice League Office

ACTION COMICS #1093

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE MOLINA and BENGAL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

Sometimes the battles worth fighting are at home in Smallville and not in the big city of Metropolis. After a poor harvest, the future of Kent Farm is on the line. So what do you do when superpowers can't solve your problems? Superboy is about to find out!

SUPERGIRL #8

Writer(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JAE LEE, TODD NAUCK, and MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

Years ago, to protect her secret identity, a young Supergirl created a robot to pose as Linda Danvers while she ventured around the world saving the day. Now, after years of abandonment, this mechanical Maiden of Might has returned…in the name of vengeance! Can Kara make peace with the past before it destroys her present?

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #8

Writer(s): DAN SLOTT

Artist(s): LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist(s): DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, NATHAN SZERDY, ARIEL OLIVETTI and GERARDO ZAFFINO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

Thanks to Toyman's Kryptonite generators, Earth is finally ready to mass-produce commercial faster-than-light rockets…for the planet's richest one percent. And who wouldn't want Earth's multibillionaires traveling among the stars? Everyone. Every single being in the entire cosmos. It's up to Superman and special guest star Guy Gardner to save the launch of Simon Stagg's new space yacht from one of the deadliest cosmic beings in the galaxy!

WONDER WOMAN #28

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, HOMARE, and GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath?

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #5

Writer(s): SALADIN AHMED

Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

Red Tornado correctly predicted the danger posed by BLACK ADAM! Even with DEADMAN joining the fray, the JLR will have to fight like a team to stand a chance. And while they're busy, Red Tornado is putting himself to the fullest possible use which is all any conscious entity can ever hope to do…

JSA #14

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

As the Atom investigates the Fifth Columnists, a new hero makes an appearance! Meanwhile, Alan Scott gets some help on a case from Detective Jim Corrigan!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #4

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RAHZZAH, LUCIO PARRILLO, and SARAH BASLAIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

Ronan Kent has made his last stand to push back the deadly Brainiac invasion threatening all life as we know it…but the truth behind this attack is far darker than even the Man of Steel could possibly predict! The lawless Dark Age of the far future will chill the House of El to the bone in this epic next installment of Book of El!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #46

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CHUMA HILL, ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, and SEAN IZAAKSE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/17/25

In order to defeat the Joker/Luthor team, Batman and Superman may have to ask for a little help from their friends—if they still have any after the shocking events of last issue! Don't miss part two of "The Merger.

GREEN LANTERN #30

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist(s): ANNIE WU

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY and RACHEL DODSON, and DON AGUILLO

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

Hal looks for help from Batman, the World's Greatest Detective and Green Lantern's greatest frenemy, as the information from the Book of Oa begins to reveal itself in his mind.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #11

Writer(s): MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RIAN GONZALES and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

Settling into being a Green Lantern again, John ventures to Mogo to retrieve another escaped sciencell prisoner, putting him face-to-face with Ellie, whom he's been avoiding. Meanwhile Keli, Aya, Vexar'u, and Narf's training on energy-twin projection is interrupted by a Red Lantern/Yellow Lantern dispute in the middle of Malaqyte!

GREEN ARROW #31

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): MONTOS

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

After an explosive domestic squabble between a working father and a teenage daughter boils into the streets, the Emerald Archer must reckon with his past choices and experiences in order to provide a path forward for the two… and himself.

CHEETAH & CHESHIRE ROB THE JUSTICE LEAGUE #5

Writer(s): GREG RUCKA

Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT

Cover Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and ELIZABETH TORQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

Infiltrating the Watchtower, evading the security, and getting out with the goods will require split-second timing and flawless execution. What, you might wonder, could possibly go wrong? Good question!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #6

Writer(s): BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLO PAGULAYAN and ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

The Justice League mobilizes for the final showdown while King Ghidorah, Rodan Scylla, and Behemoth make their moves. Meanwhile, down in Hollow Earth, Kong must face off against a Titanized…Cheetah?!

Elseworlds

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #3

Writer(s): BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist(s): MARCO FERRARI

Cover Artist(s): KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO

$4.99 US | 3 of 6 | 40 pages

On Sale: 12/3/25

She's got the lead in the school play, a cute boyfriend, and maybe even a shot at prom royalty. But just as Olive starts to feel like she belongs at Gotham Academy the football team bullies crash her big stage debut…with pyrotechnics! Cue Batman. Suddenly, stage fright is the least of her problems. Also featuring: Colton Rivera in a tux. Sort of.

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND #2

Writer(s): EVAN NARCISSE

Artist(s): NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Cover Artist(s): NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and RAHZZAH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

All eyes are on Dakota City as Static unveils the Q Wave clean-energy grid that's set to take the world by storm—but little does he know, the mysterious Shutdown has his sights on Dakota as well! You won't want to miss this debut of the Beyond Universe's newest villain and his surprising connection to Batman!

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN #5

Writer(s): KYLE HIGGINS and MAT GROOM

Artist(s): ERICA D'URSO and DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TOKITOKORO and ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/24/25

The Immortal Legend Batman's hunt returns him to Gotham…the sprawling planetwide city he used to call home. While looking for the next shadow monster he'll have to reconcile with the civilian life he left behind. But to his surprise it's almost like Bruce Wayne has never left. Enlisting the help of Barbara Gordon Batman will have to uncover if this is the work of the Shadows or if someone is just playing a sick…joke.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT — A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #6

Writer(s): ANDY DIGGLE

Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND and CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

The League for Justice has quelled the rampage of Zod…for now. But a far worse menace has been revealed. An ancient evil, more powerful than anything any of our heroes have ever gone up against before—a creature that defies explanation. A villain who, simply, is. Can the League survive an encounter with Darkseid? Find out in the finale of this Elseworlds epic!

SUPERMAN: THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #5

Writer(s): W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist(s): MARTÍN MORAZZO

Cover Artist(s): MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 12/10/25

What's truly at the end of the rainbow? We can't be certain, but we're pretty sure it ain't a pot of gold! Up to now it's been a peculiar, polychromatic pilgrimage for Superman: he's lost track of time under the influence of Purple Kryptonite, grown to skyscraper size via Cobalt K, revisited his adolescence by way of Speckled K, and traveled to the fifth dimension using a "key carved of Rainbow Rock. Now, in this final issue, the chickens have come home to roost—and so, too, has Kal-El. Back in Metropolis, the Man of Tomorrow must stand face-to-face with the Man of Today…and decide for himself, finally, whether Lex is right: Does home hurt too much?

SENSATION COMICS #38 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON, W.W.D. SONES, M.C. GAINES, JACK MILLER, and BILL FINGER

Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER, ALLEN SIMON, FRANK HARRY, JOHN JENKS, JON BLUMMER, and JOE GALLAGHER

Cover Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by HARRY G. PETER ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99)

$4.99 US | 52 pages

On Sale: 12/17/25

It's the wheels of an invisible plane rather than reindeer hooves touching down on a lonely tenement rooftop when Wonder Woman stands in for Santa to bring joy to one unfortunate family for Christmas. Little does the astounding Amazon know this innocent holiday gesture will lead directly to her helping a gang of ruthless robbers steal a fortune in gold!

DETECTIVE COMICS #66 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): BILL FINGER, JOE SIMON, HENRY BOLTINOFF, JACK LEHTI, and ERIC CARTER

Artist(s): BOB KANE, JACK KIRBY, HENRY BOLTINOFF, JACK LEHTI, LOUIS CAZENEUVE, LEE HARRIS and HOWARD SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): JERRY ROBINSON

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by JERRY ROBINSON ($9.99 US)

Mondo Variant by BRETT PARSON

Blank sketch cover ($7.99)

$6.99 US | 68 pages

On Sale: 12/3/25

When tragedy strikes a dashing district attorney, a good man is broken in two—and one of Batman's fiercest foes is born! Witness the descent from Gotham golden boy to gun-toting terror—in the first appearance of Two-Face! Where will he strike next, and who will be his next victim? It all depends on the flip of a coin…

CHRISTMAS WITH THE SUPER-HEROES LIMITED COLLECTORS' EDITION #42 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): JERRY SIEGEL, MIKE FRIEDRICH, LEN WEIN, E. NELSON BRIDWELL WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON, and JACK KIRBY

Artist(s): JACK BURNLEY, NEAL ADAMS, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, HARRY G. PETER, and JACK KIRBY

Cover Artist(s): CURT SWAN

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($14.99 US)

$12.99 US | 60 pages

On Sale: 12/3/25

Join Superman as he helps Santa save Christmas! Spend a silent night with the Dark Knight! Watch Wonder Woman rescue a troubled family from Nazis—with the help of a very special Christmas tree! All this plus a yuletide yarn from the holiday-decked halls of The House of Mystery, and a second-rate wrestler gets a new lease on life as a first-rate Santa thanks to the Sandman and Sandy!

C.O.R.T.: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE #4

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover Artist(s): DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

$3.99 US | 4 of 6 | 32 pages

On Sale: 12/10/25

For the Children of the Round Table, the entire world has changed in just 24 hours. As if being chosen to wield legendary, talking weapons wasn't enough, now they find themselves in the presence of Merlin the magician. With the kids still being hunted by agents of Mordred, there is only one safe place to hide and to train for the battles to come. A place hidden from our world. The novice knights must journey through a mystical veil…to Camelot.

TEEN TITANS GO! #10

Writer(s): J. TORRES

Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 12/3/25

Instead of a white Christmas, or even a blue Christmas, it's a Rouge Christmas for the Teen Titans! As in Madame Rouge, the shape-shifting villain who wants to make it an unhappy holiday for Beast Boy and his adoptive family, the Doom Patrol.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN VOL. 2: AS MY MOTHERS MADE ME

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN and MATÍAS BERGARA

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507536

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507376

On Sale: 2/17/26

Not far from Wonder Woman's adopted home of Gateway City is a mysterious facility known only as Area 41. Deep below it lies a prison maze full of untold horrors, watched over by the U.S. government's ruthless custodian of dangerous secrets, the ambitious Veronica Cale. When Diana who has long believed herself the last of the legendary Amazons, is informed that one of her long-lost sisters could be stranded inside that maze, nothing in heaven or hell can stop her from going inside. But the terrifying sovereign of that maze has designs of their own for the residents of the labyrinth, and they've gathered an army of monsters to back them up. Once Diana enters the maze…nothing will ever be the same again!

Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #8-14.

CE Absolute Wonder Woman Vol 2

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN VOL. 2: SON OF THE DEMON

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and FICO OSSIO

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 206 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507758

$19.99 US | 206 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507376

On Sale: 3/3/26

For five years, Superman has been on the run, hounded across our planet and treated like a criminal. When the mysterious Omega Men finally catch up to him, they are determined to plead their case—only with his help and by unleashing the full scope of his terrifying power can they put an end to the Lazarus Corporation and its lord, the notorious Demon's Head and murderer of millions: Ra's al Ghul! Meanwhile, both Lazarus operative Lois Lane and Omega Men volunteer Jimmy Olsen have had their lives changed by their first encounters with the Superman…but they may not be able to set aside their differences long enough to keep him from falling into a deadly trap! Will Kal-El be able to contain his rage, or will his anger engulf the whole world?

Collects Absolute Superman #8-14.

CE Absolute Superman v2

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED VOL. 1

Writer(s): DAN SLOTT

Artist(s): RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist(s): RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507574

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507581

On Sale: 2/24/26

When a city-sized asteroid hurtles toward Earth, Superman is sent in to save the day—but the reality of the crisis may be more than even he can handle! Superman has long considered Earth to be his home, having survived the destruction of his birth planet, Krypton, as an infant. Now, thanks to a crisis of global proportions the Man of Steel is confronted with a dangerous new status quo—Earth may no longer be safe for him, and yet he is still tasked with saving it. Featuring the writing talents of Dan Slott, making his DC Comics ongoing-series debut, and the art of Rafael Albuquerque, Superman Unlimited is a brand-new cornerstone series of the DC Universe, paving the way for every Superman fan!

Collects Superman Unlimited #1-6.

CE Superman Unlimited Vol 1

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: ELIXIR

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR, GREG RUCKA, MARIKO TAMAKI, and others

Artist(s): LEE GARBETT, MIKEL JANÍN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, and others

Cover Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502616

$17.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507376

On Sale: 2/10/26

With Asema now behind bars, former police detective turned private investigator Harvey Bullock still has questions he can't answer. When his investigation overlaps with Batman's, the pair decide to work together. They discover a tie to a case from Harvey's rookie days…and a group willing to do anything to keep their secrets hidden. Can Batman save Harvey from this deadly new threat?

Also featuring the landmark celebratory issue Detective Comics #1100 featuring Greg Rucka, Bill Sienkiewicz, and other legendary creators.

Collects Detective Comics #1097-1100.

CE Batman Detective Comics Vol 2

JSA VOL. 2: RAGNAROK

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): DIEGO OLORTEGUI, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, and GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): LEONARDO ROMERO

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506072

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506133

On Sale: 2/10/26

The Justice Society mourns the loss of one of its own—but there's no time to rest. As the dust settles some of their numbers are still missing, and the Injustice Society is on the verge of fulfilling a plan 80 years in the making. If the JSA doesn't discover the impostor hiding among them and find a way to stop their enemies, the world is doomed!

Collects JSA (2025) #7-12 by writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Absolute Flash) and artist Diego Olortegui (Jay Garrick: The Flash).

GREEN LANTERN DARK

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Cover Artist(s): WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$34.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799503392

On Sale: 2/24/26

On a postapocalyptic Earth overrun by monsters, the battle between good and evil ended long ago…and evil won. Now darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive in the corrupted wasteland that remains. Only one hero is said to haunt what's left of our shadowed cities, the one who wields a mystical green flame—the Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years, and dangers on the island of New England are growing. An undead army led by Solomon Grundy. A ferocious beast haunting New Camelot, stalking the streets and stealing children. A cruel witch queen that feeds on misery. Will light return to this dark world, or has hope been extinguished for good? From celebrated horror artist Werther Dell'Edera (Something Is Killing the Children) and rising-star writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter), explore the bitter remains of the fan-favorite Tangent Universe!

Collects Green Lantern Dark issues #1-7!

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: ABSOLUTE EDITION (RESOLICITED)

Writer(s): MARV WOLFMAN

Artist(s): GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover Artist(s): GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

$125.00 US | 736 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507789

On Sale: 5/26/26

Revisit the legendary event that changed comics forever! Remastered from Jerry Ordway's original inks and original artwork provided by fans worldwide, with original colors restored and all the fine details that never made it to print ever before finally captured! Escape into the sprawling epic of Crisis on Infinite Earths and wonderous mythology of History of the DC Universe like never before. Also featuring, in celebration of this masterpiece, a nearly 250-page behind-the-scenes companion book! Discover the making of this groundbreaking work through the original memos, outlines, scripts pencils, artwork, retrospective essays, foldout covers, never-beforecollected material, and more! And as a special bonus, Jerry Ordway remastered and inked the original George Pérez pencils provided to Alex Ross for his legendary Crisis painting. Behold the long-lost beauty behind the painting with this never-beforecompleted (until now) Pérez piece, presented as a multi-page foldout with colors by José Villarrubia.

Collects Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-12 and History of the DC Universe #1-2.

BATMAN BY JAMES TYNION IV OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): JAMES TYNION IV and others

Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, and others

Cover Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$125.00 US | 992 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507369

On Sale: 2/24/26

Gotham has become a police state! As Scarecrow's master plan swings into full force, Batman must make allies with the mysterious Miracle Molly and her resistance group. All the while, Jim Gordon's hunt for The Joker takes him around the world and into the crosshairs of Bane, and Harper Row must go undercover to unmask the truth behind Punchline! Experience the finale of the interweaving epic in reading order for the first time ever.

Featuring a brand-new cover by Jorge Jiménez, this featured omnibus edition to the end of James Tynion IV's run collects Batman (2011) #52; Batman (2016) #106-117; The Joker (2021) #5-15 and 2021 Annual #1, Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1; Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 #1; Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1; Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1; and Batman: Fear State: Omega #1; and a story from Batman: Black & White #1 ("The Demon's Fist") and Detective Comics #1027 ("Ghost Story").

BATMAN: UNIVERSE THE DELUXE EDITION

Writer(s): BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Artist(s): NICK DERINGTON

Cover Artist(s): NICK DERINGTON

$34.99 US | 208 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507338

On Sale: 2/10/26

When a priceless egg goes missing, it kicks off a cosmic mystery only Batman can solve. From Gotham to Dinosaur Island to the depths of space, the Dark Knight's pursuit of Vandal Savage will take him to every corner of the DC Universe! As the Riddler, Green Lantern, Jonah Hex, and others cross his path Batman must navigate ancient secrets and cosmic threats to keep the universe from unraveling.

Collects stories originally from Batman Giant (2019) #3-4 and reprinted in Batman: Universe #1-6.

GREEN ARROW: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): JOE SAMACHSON, ALVIN SCHWARTZ, MORT WEISINGER and others

Artist(s): CLIFF YOUNG, GEORGE PAPP, MAURICE DEL BOURGO, and others

Cover Artist(s): J. BONE

$100.00 US | 792 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507390

On Sale: 2/17/26

In 1941, during the peak of the Golden Age of Comics, the Green Arrow made his debut. Armed with only a bow and a quiver full of arrows, the Emerald Archer and his teen sidekick, Speedy, must battle corrupt gangsters, evil Nazis, and deadly supervillains as modern-day Robin Hoods!

Green Arrow: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects all of the Emerald Archer's adventures in More Fun Comics (1936) #73-107; Adventure Comics (1938) #103-117; and World's Finest Comics (1941) #7-28 and includes a foreword by legendary comics writer Roy Thomas.

SHADE, THE CHANGING MAN BY PETER MILLIGAN AND CHRIS BACHALO OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): PETER MILLIGAN

Artist(s): CHRIS BACHALO, MARK BUCKINGHAM, and RICHARD CASE

Cover Artist(s): SEAN PHILLIPS

$125.00 US | 992 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510529

On Sale: 2/10/26

In a world without normalcy, welcome to the end of what was and the beginning of something unimaginable.

Collects Shade, the Changing Man (1990) #38-70; Vertigo Jam #1 ("The Vision"); Vertigo X Anniversary Preview #1 ("One Crazy Girl's Story"); Vertigo: Dreams and Nightmares #1 and #7; Who's Who in the DC Universe #7 and #15; and Vertigo material along with a new introduction by Milligan and an expansive afterword and art gallery curated by Bachalo.

THE FLASH BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Writer(s): MARK WAID, BRIAN AUGUSTYN, MICHAEL JAN FRIEDMAN, and others

Artist(s): PAUL PELLETIER, POP MHAN, RON LIM, and others

Cover Artist(s): STEVE LIGHTLE

$150.00 US | 1256 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507352

On Sale: 2/17/26

Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn's critically acclaimed and beloved creative run comes to its conclusion in this third omnibus, where Wally West meets a Dark Flash from a parallel universe.

This final volume collects The Flash (1987) #142-162 and Annual (1997) #10-13; Showcase '96 #12; Green Lantern / Flash: Faster Friends Part One #1; Flash / Green Lantern: Faster Friends Part 2 #2; The Flash Secret Files and Origins (1997) #1-2; Speed Force (1997) #1; The Life Story of the Flash #1; The Flash 80-Page Giant #1-2; and Flash #1,000,000 along with a new introduction by Waid.

THE JOKER: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): ELLIOTT S! MAGGIN, DENNIS O'NEIL, DOUG MOENCH, and others

Artist(s): JIM APARO, IRV NOVICK, JOE STATON, and others

Cover Artist(s): JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA LÓPEZ

$125.00 US | 832 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507406

On Sale: 2/24/26

Collecting all of The Joker's major Bronze Age appearances, including the neverbefore- published The Joker #10, The Joker: The Bronze Age Omnibus chronicles the Clown Prince of Crime's adventures throughout the DC Universe.

This volume collects Batman (1940) #251, #260, #286, #291-294, #321, #353, #365-366, and #400; The Brave and The Bold (1955) #111, #118, #129-130, #141, and #191; DC Comics Presents (1978) #41 and #72; Detective Comics (1937) #475-476, #526, and #532; Justice League of America (1960) #77; The Joker (1975) #1-10; and Wonder Woman (1942) #280-283!

TITANS BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT, LUCAS MEYER, SAMI BASRI, and more

Cover Artist(s): BRUNO REDONDO

$100.00 US | 760 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507383

On Sale: 2/10/26

In the aftermath of Dark Crisis, the world is without a Justice League. Nightwing is determined to step out from his mentor's shadow to lead his former teen teammates to be the world's greatest superheroes, protecting all of humanity by vowing to operate openly and with full transparency among his team and allies. But already the Titans are at odds with the powerful Amanda Waller, the Church of Blood has been reborn, and the mysterious Necrostar has come to end all life on Earth!

Collects Titans (2023) #1-15; Titans: Beast World #1-6; and Nightwing (2016) #101A-104A, #109B, and #110!

EARTH 2: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer(s): JAMES ROBINSON and TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT, JAE LEE, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, and others

Cover Artist(s): IVAN REIS

$125.00 US | 936 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507666

On Sale: 3/3/26

Acclaimed writers James Robinson and Tom Taylor are joined by superstar artist Nicola Scott and others to bring Earth-2 into the New 52!

Earth 2: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1 collects Earth 2 #0-26 and Annual (2013) #1-2; Earth 2 feat. DeSaad #15.1; Earth 2 feat. Solomon Grundy #15.2; Batman / Superman (2013) #1-4; DC Universe Presents #0 (Mister Terrific story); and Earth 2: Future's End #1.

TEEN TITANS GO! BIG OR GO HOME!

Writer(s): SHOLLY FISCH

Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA, MEGAN HUANG, ERICH OWEN, and others

Cover Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505914

On Sale: 2/3/26

The Teen Titans go to hilarious and chaotic extremes to stay relevant after their comic gets canceled. They reinvent themselves in various artistic styles—such as robots and indie-comics characters—but when that doesn't work, they resort to sabotage! Meanwhile, Cyborg goes missing and Robin's surprise-party plans spiral into sitcom-style chaos with fake identities and mistaken birthdays. When a failed alien invasion creates unexpected downtime, the team tries to answer fan mail—only to accidentally activate a deadly Amazo robot! Then Starfire unintentionally creates a national-anthem mishap, and Robin's ego takes a hit when Titans East has more trophies, prompting him to drag his team into every local contest to reclaim their title. It's a wild, comedic celebration of Teen Titans absurdity!

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD

Writer(s): KYLE STARKS

Artist(s): STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist(s): KRIS ANKA

$17.99 US | 168 pages |7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503385

On Sale: 2/10/26

Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to try to do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately, everyone, including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest puppy to ever walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been denied his whole life…until the dog is kidnapped by a super-villain with some very un-superheroic plans for Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an unstable criminal steal the world's most valuable—and dangerous—DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends on how nicely they ask…

Collects Peacemaker Tries Hard #1-6.

RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA

Writer(s): RAM V.

Artist(s): ANAND RK

Cover Artist(s): JEFF DÉKAL

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505969

On Sale: 1/20/26

The Resurrection Man is back, courtesy of the Eisner Award-winning team of Ram V (New Gods, Detective Comics) and Anand RK (Batman: Urban Legends Blue in Green). Mitch Shelley has led thousands of lives—and with each death and unexpected resurrection comes a new superpower. But now Mitch revives with a new purpose…saving the universe! Follow Resurrection Man through time as he fights a monster of his own creation: a sadistic World War II internment-camp commander who has inherited a twisted version of Mitch's own powers.

Collects Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1-6.

KRYPTO: THE LAST DOG OF KRYPTON

Writer(s): RYAN NORTH

Artist(s): MIKE NORTON

Cover Artist(s): JAE LEE

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505907

On Sale: 2/10/26

There will come a day when Krypto stands beside Superman, helping him fight off monsters, aliens, and super-villains—a day when this dog will save his adoptive world, thanks to the incredible powers granted to him by Earth's strange yellow sun. But how did he end up there in the first place? He was a normal puppy on Krypton, spending happy, snoozy days alongside his family: Jor-El, Lara, and baby Kal-El. But when a rocket test goes wrong, Krypto finds himself lost in space—and soon crash-landing, all alone, on a strange and alien world called "Earth. Through hardships and challenges, Krypto will face danger head-on to help others like him— lost and afraid but resilient and ready to forge ahead to a destiny of greatness! Join all-star writer Ryan North and artist Mike Norton on a fantastical jaunt with Earth's new best friend, Krypto!

Includes Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1-5.

FIRE & ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER

Writer(s): JOANNE STARER

Artist(s): STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover Artist(s): TERRY and RACHEL DODSON

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506348

On Sale: 1/27/26

Fire and Ice are back in action…just not how they planned! After briefly reclaiming their Justice League status during Absolute Power, the duo is left dealing with an unexpected side effect—Fire now wields ice, and Ice bursts into flames! With no solution in sight, they retreat to Smallville, hoping for a quiet reset. But when a magical mishap turns their predicament from bad to worse, their small-town sanctuary becomes the epicenter of another catastrophe. Can these best friends fix their powers before they burn—or freeze—everything to the ground? Writer Joanne Starer (Poison Ivy, Power Girl) and artist Stephen Byrne (Green Arrow Justice League of America) bring heart, humor, and high-stakes hijinks in this must-read adventure!

Collects Fire & Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #1-6.

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 5: FRACTURED SPECTRUM

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): XERMÁNICO, JACK HERBERT, and FERNANDO PASARÍN

Cover Artist(s): ARIEL COLÓN

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507567

On Sale: 2/17/26

The Fractal Lanterns threaten the entire universe…and only Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps can stop them! Unexpected enemies and allies join in a battle that spans from the Source Wall to the depths of Hell itself! Featuring Superboy, Odyssey, classic GL foe Hector Hammond, and the Spectre, who makes Hal a very surprising offer! Plus, the mysterious Starbreaker Corps amasses its forces in a plan that could shatter everything Hal and the Lanterns hold dear!

Collects Green Lantern (2023) #19-24.

BATGIRL VOL. 2: BLOODLINES

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): TAKESHI MIYAZAWA and ISAAC GOODHART

Cover Artist(s): DAVID TALASKI

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506089

On Sale: 2/17/26

Writer Tate Brombal and artist Takeshi Miyazawa continue their action-packed run on the Bat-Family's premier martial artist, as Cassandra Cain's family history comes calling when three swords come for Batgirl and she's wanted dead or alive. When offered a fatal choice, Cassandra must choose between her dark bloodline and all its power…or being killed. Will Batgirl embrace these old family ties, or will she finally accept the new relationships being forged? More revelations unfold when a surprise arrival changes everything. Plus, Lady Shiva's secret origin is revealed—in the assassin's own words—when guest artist Isaac Goodhart (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos) reunites with Brombal to tell the tale!

Collects Batgirl (2025) #7-11.

ABSOLUTE POWER

Writer(s): MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, NICOLE MAINES, and others

Artist(s): DAN MORA, MIKEL JANÍN, GLEB MELNIKOV, and others

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509431

On Sale: 2/3/26

It's the final domino to fall as an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same! As the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with Superman, a resistance is forming…and Batman is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the universe from the Fortress of Solitude to Themyscira to Gamorra, as the destinies of our heroes and the future of the DC Universe are forever altered. Don't miss the stunning conclusion to the Absolute Power saga as justice is reborn from the ashes. Also included is a special oversize Ground Zero issue bringing Amanda Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of the world's finest heroes… using the combined might of Failsafe, the Brainiac Queen, and the Suicide Squad to do it!

Collects Absolute Power #1-4 and Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1.

GREEN LANTERN: THE SINESTRO CORPS WAR COMPENDIUM

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, DAVE GIBBONS, and others

Artist(s): IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, and others

Cover Artist(s): IVAN REIS and OCLAIR ALBERT

$59.99 US | 1600 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507451

On Sale: 2/17/26

Collecting in reading order for the first time ever!

Collects Green Lantern (2005) #18-42; Green Lantern Corps (2006) #14-38; Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1; Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Cyborg Superman #1; Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Ion #1; Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Parallax #1; and Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman Prime #1; Green Lantern / Sinestro Corps: Secret Files and Origins #1; Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1; Blue Beetle (2006) #20; Booster Gold (2007) #2; The Brave and the Bold (2007) #1-2; and material from DC Universe #0 (Blackest Night Prelude); DC Universe Halloween Special (2008) #1 (Fear of the Dark); DC Universe Halloween Special (2009) #1 (Halloween the Guy Way!).

SUPERMAN IN THE SEVENTIES (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): ELLIOT S. MAGGIN, DENNIS O'NEIL, LEN WEIN, and others

Artist(s): CURT SWAN, JOSÉ LUIS. GARCÍA LÓPEZ, DICK GIORDANO, and others

Cover Artist(s): NEAL ADAMS

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506645

On Sale: 1/27/26

A decade that saw the Man of Steel battle lethal foes both old and new, leave the Daily Planet for a job as a TV newsman, and snack (yes, snack!) on Kryptonite. The 13 tales collected in this edition allow fans a spectacular view of the Superman legend as it unfurled during the decade—from goofy hijinks to heartwarming drama to the pulse-pounding adventures of the Man of Steel! Join us in the never-ending quest for truth, justice, and the American way in Superman in the Seventies!

Collects Superman (1939) #233, #247-249, #270-271, #276, and #286-#287; Action Comics (1938) #484; DC Comics Presents (1978) #14; Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen (1954) #133, and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #106.

THE INVISIBLES COMPENDIUM

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): PHIL JIMENEZ, SEAN PHILLIPS, STEVE YEOWELL, and others

Cover Artist(s): BRIAN BOLLAND

$59.99 US | 1496 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506683

On Sale: 1/20/26

Follow the adventures of the Invisibles, a secret organization out to battle against physical and psychic oppression brought upon humanity by the interdimensional alien gods of the Archons of Outer Church! Your life is about to change forever. Collecting, for the first time ever, the entire controversial, beloved, and acclaimed saga by Eisner Award-winning writer Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman, Batman, We3) in one massive compendium.

Collects The Invisibles (1994) #1-25; The Invisibles (1997) #1-22; and The Invisibles (2000) #1-12.

TOM STRONG COMPENDIUM TWO

Writer(s): ALAN MOORE, PETER HOGAN, STEVE MOORE, and LEAH MOORE

Artist(s): CHRIS SPROUSE, KARL STORY, ALAN WEISS, and others

Cover Artist(s): ARTHUR ADAMS

$59.99 US | 752 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503019

On Sale: 2/10/26

From writers Alan Moore (Watchmen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Peter Hogan (Terra Obscura, Resident Alien) and artists Chris Sprouse (Legion of Super-Heroes, Legionnaires) and Karl Story (Nightwing, Midnighter) come the further adventures of science hero Tom Strong, his wife, Dhalua, their daughter, Tesla, and their companions across multiple realities.

Collects Tom Strong's Terrific Tales #1-12; Tom Strong and the Robots of Doom #1-6; Tom Strong and the Planet of Peril #1-6; The Many Worlds of Tesla Strong #1; America's Best Comics Special #1; ABC: A–Z Tom Strong and Jack B. Quick #1; ABC: A–Z #1 and 4; Top 10 and Teams #1; and The ABC Sketchbook #1.

FBP: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PHYSICS VOL. 1: THE PARADIGM SHIFT (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): SIMON OLIVER

Artist(s): ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover Artist(s): ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506119

On Sale: 2/3/26

For Agent Adam Hardy, the FBP is more than a job. His entire life, he has been fascinated with the father he's never met, a pioneering physicist who made an incredible discovery and paid for it with his life. Adam, his partner Jay, and their supervisor Cicero know the new rules. They've mastered them. But the conspiracy they're about to uncover will break the rules all over again. And if they're not careful it'll break them too.

Collects issues #1-7 of the critically acclaimed series.

BATMAN AND ROBIN BY PETER J. TOMASI AND PATRICK GLEASON BOOK THREE

Writer(s): PETER J. TOMASI

Artist(s): PATRICK GLEASON

Cover Artist(s): PATRICK GLEASON

$39.99 US | 416 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507482

On Sale: 2/17/26

After losing his son, Damian, a.k.a. Robin, Batman has finally found peace with his death. Damian's grandfather, Ra's al Ghul, however, has not. Batman and Robin by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Book Three brings the acclaimed creative team's saga to a close!

Collects Batman and Robin (2011) #29-40 and Annual (2015) #3; Robin Rises: Omega #1; Robin Rises: Alpha #1; and select stories from Secret Origins (2014) #4 and Detective Comics (2011) #27.

DC Compact

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): BRIAN AUGUSTYN

Artist(s): MIKE MIGNOLA and EDUARDO BARRETO

Cover Artist(s): MIKE MIGNOLA

$9.99 US | 120 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506652

On Sale: 1/20/26

Step into the gaslit shadows of Victorian Gotham with this genre-defining Elseworlds tale that reimagines Batman in the 19th century. This groundbreaking story pits the Dark Knight against the infamous Jack the Ripper in a chilling battle of wits and justice. Featuring moody, gothic artwork and a gripping narrative, it pushed the boundaries of Batman storytelling.

Collects Batman: Gotham by Gaslight #1 and Batman: Master of the Future #1.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): SEAN MURPHY

Artist(s): SEAN MURPHY

Cover Artist(s): SEAN MURPHY

$9.99 US | 992 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507413

On Sale: 2/3/26

The Joker is cured! The Clown Prince of Crime—now Jack Napier—sets out to save Gotham from its greatest threat: Batman. As Napier exposes corruption and rises as a civic hero, the line between savior and villain blurs. With stunning art and a gripping story, Sean Murphy's bold reimagining tells the story of DC's greatest rivalry like never before.

Collecting all eight issues of the groundbreaking series!

DC FINEST: SUPERMAN: TIME AND TIME AGAIN

Writer(s): DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, and ROGER STERN

Artist(s): DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, BOB McLEOD, and others

Cover Artist(s): KERRY GAMMILL and DENNIS JANKE

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508106

On Sale: 2/17/26

Mr. Mxyzptlk returns, and the mysterious Linear Man sends Superman on an unwilling trip through time in this DC Finest collection featuring storylines such as "Krisis of the Krimson Kryptonite, "Time and Time Again, and "Red Glass. This period is also notable for marking the beginning of the Triangle Era numbering system to help readers follow the action across all the weekly Superman titles.

Collects Superman (1987) #49-56; Starman (1988) #28; Adventures of Superman (1987) #472-479; and Action Comics (1938) #659-666.

DC FINEST: BATMAN: THE CASE OF THE CHEMICAL SYNDICATE

Writer(s): BILL FINGER

Artist(s): BOB KANE, SHELDON MOLDOFF, JERRY ROBINSON, and others

Cover Artist(s): BOB KANE

$39.99 US | 616 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506706

On Sale: 1/27/26

To most people, Bruce Wayne is just another wealthy socialite with too much time and money on his hands. But little does anyone suspect that the tragic murder of his parents inspired him to dedicate his life to honing his mind and body so that one day he could avenge their deaths. Knowing that criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, Bruce patrols Gotham's rooftops as a justice-seeking creature of the night known as the Batman!

This DC Finest volume collects Batman's introduction in "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate, plus other early appearances from Batman (1940) #1-5; Detective Comics (1937) #27-52; and World's Best Comics (1941) #1 featuring Robin the Boy Wonder, Catwoman, and the Clown Prince of Crime: The Joker!

DC FINEST: GREEN ARROW: THE TRIAL OF OLIVER QUEEN

Writer(s): MIKE GRELL, DENNIS O'NEIL, and SHARON WRIGHT

Artist(s): ED HANNIGAN, DAN JURGENS, and RANDY DuBURKE

Cover Artist(s): ED HANNIGAN and DICK GIORDANO

$39.99 US | 632 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510246

On Sale: 2/10/26

The CIA is blackmailing Oliver Queen, forcing him into a mission to find the mysterious archer Shado—but she finds him first! With her origins revealed and the true intentions of the U.S. government made clear, a hunt for the yakuza and a double cross planned for those forcing Ollie's hand will end in a bloody team-up that will change the course of his and Black Canary's lives forever!

Collects Green Arrow (1988) #9-20 and Annual (1989) #2; The Question Annual (1989) #2; Secret Origins (1986) #38; and Action Comics (1938) #609-616 and #624-635.

DC FINEST: WONDER WOMAN: ENTER THE CHEETAH

Writer(s): WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON and ALICE MARBLE

Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER and others

Cover Artist(s): HARRY G. PETER

$39.99 US | 536 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507444

On Sale: 2/3/26

When millionairess Priscilla Rich is outshone by Wonder Woman in a public demonstration of strength, it causes the socialite to develop a vengeful split personality. Driven by spite and jealousy, Priscilla dons the guise of a treacherous and relentless predator, the Cheetah, and launches an all-out campaign to outwit and ultimately kill Wonder Woman and her allies! This DC Finest volume contains the first appearance of the original Golden Age Cheetah and more tales from the early 1940s, including the never-before-reprinted Wonder Women of History backup features written by Alice Marble.

Collects Wonder Woman (1942) #5-9; Sensation Comics (1941) #19-34; Comic Cavalcade (1943) #3-7; and All-Star Comics (1940) #20.

