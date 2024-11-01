Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: British Musuem, superman

DC Comics Censors The British Museum in its Superman Comics

DC Comics appears to censor the British Museum in its Superman comic books with Action Comics #1073 and the upcoming #1074.

The most recent issue of Action Comics #1073 from DC Comics features a story by Mark Waid and Michael Shelfer with Conner Kent, Superboy and Kenan Kong, the Super-Man of China, who have both been captured in a space museum. And Kenan has a lesson to teach Conner.

I certainly haven't been taught anything about a Royal Museum, have you? I am with Conner Kent on this. Except I have been told in a preview version that was sent to retailers and reviewers (Bleeding Cool is blacklisted of course, because we do things like this) there was a different version.

Looks like someone at DC Comics or Warner Bros didn't want to offend the British Museum. I can't see why, as everyone is offending them these days. Established in 1753, the British Museum is a public museum in Bloomsbury, London (where Gosh Comics used to be), with free entry to the public. dedicated to human history, art, and culture, with a permanent collection of eight million works pilfered from around the world, much of which were a result of imperial expansion. Some people like that, others don't. It gets the spotlight because it is the largest museum in the world and has some very famous and controversial exhibits. It documents the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present and has nicked quite a lot of it on the basis of finders' keepers. Last year it had almost 6 million visitors, making it the most popular attraction in the United Kingdom. I've been several times and look forward to going again soon.

From 1801 to 1812, Lord Elgin's agents removed about half of the surviving sculptures from the Parthenon, as well as sculptures from the Propylaea and Erechtheum, and dubbed them The Elgin Marbles. The former director of the British Museum stated, "We are indebted to Elgin for having rescued the Parthenon sculptures and others from the Acropolis from the destruction they were suffering, as well as from the damage that the Acropolis monuments, including the sculptures that he did not remove, have suffered since" though The British Museum itself damaged some of the artefacts during restoration in the 1930s. In 2022, the British Museum entered into preliminary negotiations with the Greek government about the future of the sculptures.

The Benin Bronzes have seen Nigerian government has passed a resolution demanding the return of all 700 bronze pieces. 30 of the bronzes were sold by the British Museum privately from the 1950s until 1972, back to Nigerians. The Rosetta Stone is claimed by Egypt; Ethiopian Tabots; Pre-Axumite Civilisation Coins are claimed by Ethiopia; the Oxus Treasure by Tajikistan; Dunhuang manuscripts claimed by China; Aboriginal shields claimed by Aboriginal people of Australia; the Hoa Hakananai'a claimed by Chile on behalf of Easter Island.

Look for Kong Kenan's lecture in next week's Action Comics #1074, only with the British Museum excised.

