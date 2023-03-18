DC Comics Charging $4.99 For The Standard 22-Page Superman Comic? Superman #2, out next week is $4.99 for a 22-page story. And that seems to be the price going forward for the comic book at that size.

The new Superman #1 for 2023 had a thirty-page comic book story and cost $4.99 or $5.99 for a cardstock cover. That's the standard price at DC Comics for an oversized comic book. However, Superman #2, out next week, is also $4.99 or $5.99, but for a 22-page story. And that seems to be the price going forward for the comic book at that size. Other DC Comics titles that size are still priced at $3.99; it looks as if Superman will be trialling a new price point, $5 for a standard-size comic book, going forward.

There have been inflationary pressures on paper, printing, shipping, fuel and the rest – everything, it seems, aside from creative talent who appear, in general, to be paid the same or less than previously. And whatever generous exclusive deal that writer Josh Williamson has, it doesn't increase the price of his Green Arrow. And you know he's paid less than previous Superman writer Brian Bendis, who reportedly got one of the most generous deals to jump from Marvel to DC a few years ago, courtesy of former DC President Diane Nelson. Will the market accept a $5 standard-size Superman comic book going forward, $6 for cardstock? Here are all the upcoming issues, with that price point. Is this what Dawn Of DC really means? Dawn of the $4.99 price point?

SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE! Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past?

SUPERMAN #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

SUPERMAN'S LOVED ONES ARE TRANSFORMED INTO RAVENOUS PARASITES!

If Superman wants to find Parasite-Zero before its influence spreads to the whole world, he must take Lex up on his offer to work together! Even if it means using another of Superman's enemies as bait!

SUPERMAN #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Introducing the Kryptonite Klaw!

Superman is vulnerable to Kryptonite, but what happens when other dangerous superhumans are exposed to it? If Superman wants to stop Metropolis's newest enemies, he must uncover Lex Luthor's secret past!

SUPERMAN #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Silver Banshee is back—and more dangerous than ever! Given a massive power upgrade by Lex Luthor's archenemies, Silver Banshee's scream rocks Metropolis, and Superman must stop her from destroying his city while also saving her life. Be ready for the shock ending that stabs this series in its heart!