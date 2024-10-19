Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, DC Universe, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker

DC Comics Confirms James Gunn On New Peacemaker/Eagly/Vigilante Comic

DC Comics Confirms James Gunn On New Peacemaker/Eagly/Vigilante Comic... do you mind if Bleeding Cool takes one or two victory laps?

Article Summary DC Comics confirms James Gunn as a story consultant on Peacemaker/Vigilante series set between TV seasons.

James Gunn to work alongside Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads for the new comic book series release next year.

Series titled Peacemaker Presents: Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature reveals Gunn's active creative involvement.

Highlighting comic origins, Gunn aligns his work with the comic industry, echoing past colleagues' transitions.

Last month, I got the news from Baltimore Comic Con that DC Studios boss James Gunn would be writing a DC comic book to be published next year. After reporting "Baltimore Gossip: James Gunn To Write An Actual DC Comic Next Year?" I got some further gossipy details that it would be a Peacemaker/Vigilante comic book, co-written by James Gunn with Tim Seeley, creator of Hack/Slash and owner of original comics art dealer Panel Punk, and drawn by Batman and JSA artist Mitch Gerads and that it would reportedly be set between the two Peacemaker TV series. James Gunn denied on Threads that he was writing a Superman comic drawn by Jim Lee but was replying to another site's misreport of our original report.

I also stated that I didn't know to what degree Gunn would be involved in the Peacemaker/Vigilante comic, and I was told to look to New York Comic Con to learn more. Well, DC Comics has just announced that James Gunn will be the "story consultant" on a new series titled Peacemaker Presents: Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature by Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads. I also understand that it has been in preparation for a very long time to accommodate Gunn's schedule. He is a busy man.

Since taking over DC Films, James Gunn has gone out of his way to highlight the comic book origins of his film productions and decisions at the company/studio. Also, David Dastmalchian, who starred as Polka-Dot Man in Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has been writing his own comic books for DC Comics, Todd McFarlane and others, so what's good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

This is the face of a comic book creator, folks!

