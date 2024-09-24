Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Movies, Superman, TV | Tagged: baltimore, james gunn

Baltimore Gossip: James Gunn To Write An Actual DC Comic Next Year?

Is James Gunn to write an actual DC Comics comic book to be published next year? That's the word coming from Baltimore Comic Con.

Gossip coming out from Baltimore Comic Con, aside from everyone asking who started the fire, was that James Gunn, co-chairmen and co-CEO of DC Studios, would be writing an actual DC Comics comic book for publication next year. Well, he is a keen comic book reader, and as director/writer of Super, Guardians Of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, his reflection of all manner of comic book detail was notable.

And, since taking on DC Films, he has gone out of his way to highlight the comic book origins of his film productions and decisions at the company/studio. Also, David Dastmalchian, who starred as Polka-Dot Man in Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has been writing his own comic books for DC Comics, Todd McFarlane and others, so what's good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

Now I have no idea what comic book that might be. But if I had to purely speculate, a Superman comic written by James Gunn and drawn by DC President, Publisher and CCO Jim Lee might fit the bill, might it not? That's all just guesswork, of course. And it all comes down to gossip at Baltimore Comic Con anyway – admittedly from senior comic book industry executives who should be in a position to know such things. One way or another, it will all come out in the wash, I am sure.

James Gunn began his career as a screenwriter on Tromeo and Juliet before working as a director on the horror-comedy film Slither and moving on to superheroes with Super. But he doesn't appear to have written comic books before… at least not seen by the general public. With DC Comics anticipating high sales for the Absolute line starting with Absolute Batman, as well as having a penchant for comics written by TV and movie stars of later about the characters they have played, with Nicole Maines on Dreamer and Paul Dano on Riddler, this would seem a natural and desirable fit. Bleeding Cool reached out to James Gunn and DC Comics without comment.

