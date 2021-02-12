DC Comics Delays Milestone Comics Relaunch To April

Back in August, as part of DC Fandome, DC Comics announced that they would be relaunching the Milestone Media publisher line, after many delays in February 2021, for Black History Month. A few of us were looking at our watches this month wondering what was up?

Well, DC Comics has now announced that they will squeak it in on February 26th, two days before the end of February for a digital launch, with print versions to follow in May, with Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0. The comic had already been made available as part of the second DC Fandome, but they promise this will have new content and the launch of the rest of the actual line will now be in April.

The excitement kicks off February 26 with a digital-first "extended cut" of the Milestone Returns #0 one-shot. Originally available only during 2020's DC FanDome Hall of Heroes and Explore the Multiverse, this updated edition also arrives in comic book stores on May 25. Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 combines the original 17-page comic with an additional 24 pages of completely new material written by Reginald Hudlin and drawn by artists Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more. This added content includes a retelling of the events of the Big Bang, the police-brutality protest that unleashed a sudden wave of superpowers in the city of Dakota. This $4.99 "director's cut" also features content introducing the full new creative teams behind Static, Icon & Rocket, and Hardware, the digital-first series spawned by this new Big Bang, along with a reveal of their issue #1 covers. In addition, DC's future plans include the long-awaited launch of Earth M, a new line of comics conceived by Cowan and Hudlin, which will include the return of Duo, introduced to readers in Milestone Returns #0, and other characters who will also appear in Milestone comics.

Static Digital-First Miniseries Following in April, fans can expect new adventures of Dakota teenager Virgil Hawkins in a six-issue Static digital-first series. In this monthly miniseries (20 pages per issue), bullied nerd Virgil is gifted with incredible electromagnetic powers in the wake of the Big Bang. Now he finds himself caught between an over-militarized police response to Black kids getting special abilities and some of those kids who are using those powers in dangerous and destructive ways. But when the bullies who terrorized him before the Big Bang show up with powers of their own, can Static be the hero that Dakota needs? Static launches Monday, April 12. Each 20-page issue will be available on participating digital platforms for $3.99.

Icon & Rocket Digital-First Miniseries The return of Augustus Freeman and Raquel Ervin is also in the works, with a new series featuring Icon and Rocket. What happens when superheroes actually make a difference? When Raquel Ervin broke into the home of a wealthy Black lawyer, she didn't expect to learn that he was a nearly omnipotent alien, lost in despair of ever returning home—and he didn't expect that she would inspire him to emerge from the shadows and become a force for change on the planet he's trapped on. What starts out as a simple request to stop the drug trafficking in her neighborhood turns into a mission to eliminate the drug trade worldwide. However, this act of heroism has unexpected consequences, making the pair the two most wanted criminals in the world when actually stopping crime leads to the collapse of the global economy! The debut issue of this six-issue monthly series (20 pages each) arrives June 21 for $3.99 per issue. Hardware Digital-First Miniseries The relaunch of Milestone would not be complete without some mention of Curtis Metcalf, and beginning August 23, the first wave of new Milestone stories climaxes with the return of Hardware in a new digital-first series. This six-issue monthly series features the return of legendary artist and Milestone cofounder Denys Cowan with Bill Sienkiewicz on the character that completes the foundation of Milestone and the Dakota universe, both past and present. All his life, young prodigy Curtis Metcalf was told he was special, and that he would save the world. But it turns out that Alva Industries wanted his beautiful mind for something a lot less noble than that—and his technology has made him the fall guy for the tragedy of the Big Bang. But Curtis is smart enough to not go out like that—and smart enough to steal his inventions back from Alva and start the process of remaking the world his way.

New issues of this series will be available each month for $3.99. I wonder if they have gotten in touch with Michael Davis yet?