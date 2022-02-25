Tom Taylor Brings DCeased Story To An End With DCeas3d

Tom Taylor tweeted out the word. Or at least the title. And the subhead… "This is not just survival. This is more." The return of DCeased as DCeas3d. The third DCeased series, will it actually be in 3D? If so, wouldn't they have shadowed the red '3' with a bit of blue? And the "every story has an end…" tagline suggests that DCeas3d will be the final story in the DCeased storyline.

DCeased was a six-issue comic book miniseries published by DC from May to October 2019 created by Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine and Stefano Guadiano. The story takes place in an alternate Earth, where a corrupted version of the Anti-Life Equation has infected most of Earth's inhabitants with a zombie-like virus. Lois Lane acts as the series' narrator, detailing how the events took place over the course of a few weeks.The series had sequels and spin-offs. Spin-offs included A Good Day to Die with Mister Miracle and Big Barda surveying the destruction of Apokolips before Boom Tubing back to Earth while, Mister Terrific examines an infected Captain Boomerang and realises he needs to trace the origin of the virus. Unkillables saw Deathstroke encounter infected neo-nazis, but becomes one of the infected after attempting to use his phone. While Hope at World's End was an anthology series featuring stories of various heroes.

DCeased 2, or Dead Planet was a sequel set five years after the original mini-series, as the New Justice League with Jonathan Kent as the new Superman, Damian Wayne as the new Batman, return to an Earth now overrun with the anti-living in search of Cyborg, who managed to activate a distress beacon in his head to transmit a message in Morse code.

And now a threequel for DCeased is on the way…