DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations, from Batman to Absolute to Zatanna to Sonic The Hedgehog.

Article Summary Discover all DC Comics May 2026 comic book solicitations, including new series, crossovers, and major milestones

Spotlight on new launches: Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Catwoman, Barbara Gordon: Breakout, and more

Comprehensive list of ongoing titles, facsimile editions, Black Label, Elseworlds, and upcoming collected editions

Special highlights on DC and Sonic crossover, landmark MAD Magazine #600, and much-anticipated omnibus releases

Images are still uploading, will be added when we have them but for now, here are the DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations, kicking off with launches for Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman, Barbara Gordon: Breakout, DC X Sonic The Hedgehog: Metal Legion, Tales Of The Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner, Superman: Father Of Tomorrow and more, much much more…

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1

(W) CHE GRAYSON and SCOTT SNYDER

(A) BENGAL

Cover (A) BENGAL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, SOZOMAIKA, and KAARE ANDREWS

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Foil variant cover by BENGAL

Logo cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around her and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe!

(W) PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

(A) RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover (A) RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, GUILLEM MARCH, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Foil variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Logo cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to his identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of his victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos into a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire).

(W) SCOTT SNYDER

(A) NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover (A) NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK

1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue.

(W) JASON AARON

(A) RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover (A) RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL, CHUMA HILL, and HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

King Shazam has risen with a power unlike anything Superman has faced before. What connection does he have to Brainiac and the mysterious Father Box? Plus, another classic character has made their Absolute debut, though it remains to be seen if they're a friend or foe of the Man of Steel…

(W) KELLY THOMPSON

(A) HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover (A) HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, KARL KERSCHL, and CLAYTON CRAIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

Against the wall, Diana and Zatanna must join forces or perish. When Diana makes the ultimate sacrifice to end the conflict and face her true foe headon, things become more complicated than she feared. Wonder Woman is not an island unto herself, and other forces have vested interests in her mission. Don't miss the finale of the epic "Season of the Witch!"

(W) AL EWING

(A) SID KOTIAN

Cover (A) JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, and TAJ TENFOLD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

Tomar Re and Jo Mullein make their way out into the icy cold depths of space, ready to take the fight directly to Mogo and the Black Stars. But what they find out there might be more than they are ready for!

(W) JEFF LEMIRE

(A) NICK ROBLES

Cover (A) NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE, MAHMUD ASRAR, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

On the hunt for answers, Wally is drawn to the derelict facility of the now defunct super-science lab, S.T.A.R. LABS. But something is dwelling within the halls of this place, and the Flash is not ready for this new threat!

(W) DENIZ CAMP

(A) JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover (A) JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by ANDREW ROBINSON, WERTHER DELL'EDERA, and SEBA FIUMARA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out.

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #1

(W) MARIKO TAMAKI

(A) AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover (A) KARL KERSCHL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Foil variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $3.99 US (card stock) | Variant $5.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 5/13/26

Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level.

(W) IAN FLYNN

(A) ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover (A) PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant covers by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS, SERG ACUNA, and MIN HO KIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

The worlds of DC Comics' Justice League and SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog collide once more in another thrilling crossover filled with action, adventure, laughs, and perils! Mysterious mechanical rings have appeared on both worlds, linking them together and leading to all things wonderful, worrisome, and weird! The heroes are happily reunited, but little do they suspect there's a sinister origin to their reunions.

(W) GERRY DUGGAN

(A) MATTEO LOLLI

Cover (A) EDWIN GALMON

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and ETHAN YOUNG

$5.99 | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

In this corner, we have intergalactic heavyweight Guy Gardner fighting in the @%$&# division, and his challengers are…Manhunter androids, space apes, the Guardians, and fellow Lantern John Stewart?! The Deadpool team of Matteo Lolli and Gerry Duggan presents "Light Club:" a tale of the best and worst Lantern in the corps.

(W) KENNY PORTER

(A) DANNY EARLS

Cover (A) DANNY EARLS

Variant covers by RILEY ROSSMO, GABRIEL HARDMAN, and NIMIT MALAVIA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

In a corner of far-flung space, a world explodes. A lone rocket escapes the destruction and races through space, ultimately landing on a small farm in small-town Kansas. A kindly couple steps with trepidation toward the alien craft as the door opens. Out steps a man named Jor-El, the sole survivor of the planet Krypton! As Jor-El fits in to his new home, he realizes that he can help the world, not just with his newfound powers but with his intellect as well. Witness how a Man of Steel and Science saves the world!

(W) JAMAL CAMPBELL

(A) JAMAL CAMPBELL

Cover (A) JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ADAM HUGHES, DAVID TALASKI, and GUILLEM MARCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

With a murderous plague spirit on the loose, the Mistress of Magic makes a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to find aid in a ghostly and melodious ally. However, the enigmatic Agent Di Manes of the Department of Occult Affairs lurks in the shadows, biding his time, going over his own script, ready for his cue.

(W) GREG RUCKA

(A) DaNI

Cover (A) DaNI

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, YANICK PAQUETTE, and CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

In the aftermath of Batwoman's brutal showdown with the Monks of the Stone, Jacob Kane fears his daughter may have crossed the point of no return. If there's any chance of pulling Kate back from the brink, he'll need the help of Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question—but neither of them may like the answer they find. The sparks will be flying in more ways than one when Greg Rucka and DaNi's Next Level tale continues!

(W) SKOTTIE YOUNG

(A) JORGE CORONA

Cover (A) JORGE CORONA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

Show business and Lobo had concussive creative differences, so he and Dawg are back to bounty hunting! But the trade's been…professionalized since the universe's premier entertainment corporation took over, and Lobo has to get relicensed, which means a psych eval with an alien empath. Bad news for them, good news for Czarnian history buffs, who'll get a new peek at the twilight of the civilization (a.k.a. Lobo's childhood) and the first appearance of a heretofore unknown Green Lantern!

(W) TONY FLEECS

(A) CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover (A) CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, BRAD WALKER, and HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

It's said there is no honor among thieves. But there is a code among killers. Slade Wilson wrote the code. And now he's in Deadshot's and Deathblow's crosshairs for breaking its first rule!

(W) JEFF LEMIRE

(A) RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover (A) RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant covers by RILEY ROSSMO, MARK SPEARS, and SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

Who is Ronnie Raymond, and how did he become the powerful nuclear man Firestorm? Is there an answer in his past that sheds a light on how he went rogue?

(W) MATT FRACTION

(A) RYAN SOOK

Cover (A) JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by JOHN GIANG

DC x Sonic variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 5/6/26

After making a sinister deal with Mayor Isley, Commissioner Vandal Savage initiates "Operation Peregrine," sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman! Batman and his team must destroy and abandon their hideouts, safeguard their data, and escape the long arm of the law… but not everyone will make it safely through the night!

(W) G. WILLOW WILSON

(A) JAIME INFANTE

Cover (A) JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM, NOOBOVICH, and MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

Gotham City begins to turn on its new mayor as some less-than-wholesome things about her are brought to light. So what's a super-powered, super-villain mayor to do in a time like this? Well, let's just say it's not completely legal. Meanwhile, something is alive in Robinson Park—something very, very big.

(W) TATE BROMBAL

(A) TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover (A) DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

Trapped in the Spirit World, Batgirl and her allies race to save Wu Lin and stop the Curse of the Blood as she is faced with making the ultimate sacrifice. As ancient powers collide, Cassandra Cain must decide what kind of family she's willing to fight for.

(W) TOM TAYLOR

(A) MIKEL JANIN

Cover (A) MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

Green Arrow has been thrown from a skyscraper and is tumbling toward the pavement at terminal velocity. His would-be killer: an enigmatic teenage girl with connections to a secretive Gotham family—and a connection to Batman, Green Arrow, and Black Canary's past. Will Gotham's new Dynamic Trio be able to track down this strange, homicidal girl known only as Arabella? Will they be able to unravel the mystery of her past's connection to their own? And, more urgently, how on earth will Green Arrow survive a 70-story fall?! The answers lie in this can't-miss issue!

(W) DAN WATTERS

(A) DENYS COWAN

Cover (A) JORGE FORNES

Variant covers by DaNi and PHILIP TAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

There have long been legends of something bestial lurking in the forests just outside of Bludhaven. Some say it's demonic. Others think it's extraterrestrial. When a trail of violent incidents seems to connect this creature to the city's new super-highway, Nightwing resolves to get to the bottom of it. What he uncovers will bring one of his Titans teammates to Bludhaven, looking for some long-overdue closure…

(W) ELLIOTT KALAN

(A) CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover (A) BRANDT&STEIN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

We got a real special show for you folks this month—you're gonna love it! I, the one and only true Harley Quinn, will be appearing for one night only on Throatcutter Hill's premier public-access TV station. Sure, the folks working there don't know it quite yet—but when I get there, I'm sure they'll see things my way and air my show! This is a real wacky one—we got so much formal experimentation in here that you'll be going "Great Tom King's Ghost!" by the end of the issue!

(W) TORUNN GRONBEKK

(A) DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover (A) SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MICHAEL WALSH, and W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

Black Mask has a special game for Catwoman to play—and the prize is Holly Robinson's life! Selina better hurry up though, because time's running out on the clock!

(W) TOM KING

(A) DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover (A) DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, CHUMA HILL, and MIKEL JANIN

DC x Sonic variant Cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

After infiltrating the Matriarch's prison, Wonder Woman and Trinity rally their allies for the battle to come. Will their army be enough to stop the unstoppable? Can the Matriarch maintain her hold on the world while sitting atop her throne of lies? Plus, the reunion you've been waiting for…Diana has finally found her lost love Steve Trevor!

(W) MARK WAID

(A) DAN MORA

Cover (A) DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, KEVIN WADA, NATHAN SZERDY, and MARIO FOCCILLO

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by JOHN GIANG

DC x Sonic variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

As the Leaguers struggle on Earth to fulfill the impossible missions mandated by the Heart of Apokolips and control the villains given amnesty, the space-faring JLU members come face-to-face with Brainiac Queen—back from the pages of Absolute Power and deadlier than ever!

(W) JEFF LEMIRE

(A) DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover (A) DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

The Justice Society of America is putting the pieces back together after its tumultuous run-in with the Injustice Society. But before the dust can settle, the Spectre returns with only one driving mission: VENGEANCE!

(W) JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

(A) DAN MORA

Cover (A) DAN MORA

Variant covers by W. SCOTT FORBES, CIAN TORMEY, DAVIDE PARATORE, and TIRSO

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by JOHN GIANG

DC x Sonic variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

Superboy-Prime uncovers a secret coven of witches in Metropolis led by the hellish Witchfire. Prime wants to prove he can be the better Superman so badly that he takes on one of his vulnerabilities…magic! But the problem is, now Prime finds himself drawn to Witchfire's deadly charms in more ways than one…all while one of Superman's deadliest enemies spies on the wannabe Man of Steel and waits for his moment to strike!

(W) MARK WAID

(A) SKYLAR PATRIDGE and PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover (A) RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by HAINING and SWEENEY BOO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

The Weapons Master has homed in on the most scientifically advanced tech on Earth, which happens to be hiding the on Kent Farm…Clark's rocket ship. Now the Justice League and Superboy must defend his legacy and save the town of Smallville from Xotar and his cache of malevolent munitions!

(W) SOPHIE CAMPBELL

(A) SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover (A) SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by MATTEO SCALERA, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and CHLOE BRAILSFORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

The battle between the newly empowered rebel Black Flame and Team Thunder rages on as Supergirl, still at the mercy of her recent cybernetic enhancements, is forced to come up with another tactic to save Kandor from ruin. Can Superboy and Lena Luthor's arrival turn the tide of the approaching war?

(W) DAN SLOTT

(A) LUCAS MEYER

Cover (A) TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, KAREN S. DARBOE, SALVADOR LARROCA, and ANTHONY MARQUES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

One word should fill you with fear: Metropolis! Two syllables should have you running for your lives! Beware the wrath of Beppo! The power of a Kryptonian with the mind of an angry primal beast! Can Tomorrow Man and Superboy even hope to stop the Mad Mammal of Might…Super Monkey?! The reign of the Superboys continues… as Jon Kent's life takes a surprising turn that super-fans won't want to miss!

(W) MARK WAID

(A) ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover (A) DAN MORA

Variant covers by MATTIA DE IULIS and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

Uh-oh. That sounds like a T. rex. The World's Finest team enters the lost world of Skartaris—home of Travis Morgan, the Warlord! In a magical realm where Superman's powers are at risk, Batman and Robin trade their masks and capes for swords and sorcery!

(W) TATE BROMBAL

(A) SAMI BASRI

Cover (A) TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

Everything is not as it seems! As reality falls apart at the seams, the Titans come face-to-face with an Omega Energy-upgraded Cyborg—one without Victor Stone's humanity! Their only hope is a mysterious new hero, and the solution may only be found deep within the rampaging Omega Cyborg himself! Will the Titans survive the trappings of their nostalgic Nightmare, or will they survive to see the New Titans rise defiantly into the future?

(W) JEREMY ADAMS

(A) JOHN TIMMS

Cover (A) JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by ARIEL DIAZ and GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

Emperor Aquaman's reign begins here! His new mission: to establish "Lighthouses across the galaxy in order to stave off trouble before it reaches Earth. Joining him on his new mission are familiar and unfamiliar faces, including King Shark, who has pledged his loyalty to Arthur and joined the ranks of the King's Guard—the Shiver. But as they step into the Blue Gate and travel to worlds beyond, these beasts may have bitten off more than they can chew with their sizable jaws!

(W) JEREMY ADAMS

(A) IG GUARA

Cover (A) XERMANICO

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, YASMINE PUTRI, and MARIO FOCCILLO

DC x Sonic variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

The glitz! The glamor! The giant alien that wants Odyssey dead! Wait…what? In order to ensure that her burgeoning career keeps…you know…burgeoning, Odyssey the Time Bandit is tasked with doing the meeting circuit. Accompanied by Kyle, she has to drive around to various coffees, lunches, and dinners to hobnob with the decision- makers. But where there are celebrities, there is paparazzi…and someone else. Someone who wants to stop Odyssey's star from rising into the sky of celebrity!

(W) MORGAN HAMPTON

(A) JUAN JOSE RYP

Cover (A) FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by JORGE FORNES and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

As John Stewart recovers, Katma Tui and Soranik Natu survey the Korugar that's survived a fractured spectrum and the rebirth of Parallax. Jessica Cruz tries to decide how to intervene in a conflict between two members of the former United Planets, a conflict Guy Gardner and his team were using to conceal their search for Butcher—the emotional entity of rage.

(W) RYAN NORTH

(A) GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover (A) GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant covers by JUNI BA and JOHN TIMMS

DC x Sonic variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

Someone has hidden a nuke in Central City, and the Flash has minutes to find it before it goes off! Just one problem: Wally's already checked everywhere. In fact, he's actually been checking everywhere over and over for days due to the "putting yourself in danger trend that's been making his life a huge pain! But if the Flash can't find the bomb alone, at least he's got the help of his brilliant wife Linda, along with the aid of…Captain Cold? That can't be right—can it? The clock is ticking. Plus: Wally's mysterious Flashes of Insight escalate!

(W) PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

(A) SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover (A) SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and ARIEL COLON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

Superman will always help someone in need, but since he was thrown into the future, his first priority has been to rescue Otho and Osul-Ra. The Valkyries of Phaelosia have offered him a chance to reunite with his daughter, but will that give him time to save his son? What sacrifices are necessary to prevent Kryl-Ux from rewriting reality? And Ronan Kent's reliance on Brainiac finally comes to light!

(W) RICK VEITCH

(A) TOM MANDRAKE

Cover (A) RICK VEITCH

Foil variant cover by RICK VEITCH ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 2 of 4 | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/27/26

As Swamp Thing is flung backwards through time, his true destination is revealed! While John Constantine works a world of connections to locate the lost elemental, Abby prepares to give birth to their child of three worlds. Witness the epic odyssey that could not see print until now! Over three decades in the making, welcome to the grand finale of Swamp Thing!

(W) TINI HOWARD

(A) BABS TARR

Cover (A) BABS TARR

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Connecting variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

As winter melts to spring and the marriage of power couple Black Canary and Green Arrow looms large in Gotham City, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy struggle to pick up the shattered pieces of their friendship-turned-situationship…and a shocking revelation turns Catwoman's relationship with Batman upside down. Even the bride- and groom-to-be face their own rocky walk down the aisle on their wedding day…one that the killer Horoscope is determined to make a bloody affair!

(W) JAMES TYNION IV

(A) ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Cover (A) ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant cover by FABIO MOON

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

It's been years since Walter and Oliver said a single word to each other…and it's taken the literal end of the world to put them face-to-face again. Now the fate of the entire human race depends on these two being able to put aside the hurt they caused each other— but are either of them capable of it? And can they do so fast enough to stop the body count from rising?

(W) DENIZ CAMP

(A) STIPAN MORIAN

Cover (A) STIPAN MORIAN

Variant cover by JUNI BA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/13/26

How do you bond with a human when you have little humanity yourself? Poke is figuring it out firsthand, but his best friend Mush is starting to notice. Poke is disappearing all the time, and when he's around, he's barely interested in preparing for the joyous holiday of Out-Break. Doesn't he want to celebrate the devouring of Live One flesh? Poke has a tough decision to make…but the collision of his two worlds might end up making it for him!

(W) KYLE STARKS

(A) STEVE PUGH

Cover (A) GERALD PAREL

Variant cover by BRANDT&STEIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/20/26

The Menagerie has met its match! No, not Eddie. Come on. It's Eddie's father, George! He's got the jump on the Menagerie's best tracker, Drahthaar, who has found his way to Pluto. It's a match of wits and weapons, but George has always said he won't protect Eddie, so what's his move here? And what made George into the hard-ass he is today? Well, you're getting a flashbaaack!

(W) CHRIS CONDON

(A) JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover (A) JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant cover by DUNCAN FEGREDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

The Brooklyn Bridge is as good a place as any for Ezra to take a clandestine meeting with Karl Meyer, the man who could help him bust this case wide open. But mechanical monsters lie in wait, and Ezra's life is put right on the line. He knows too much now, and the only way to stay alive is to act fast. What he finds at the Clockworkers' Union might mean he's already too late!

(W) EVAN NARCISSE

(A) MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover (A) NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant covers by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO and FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 5/6/26

The Beyond Universe's blockbuster team-up crashes into its crescendo here! After plunging the world into darkness, Shutdown threatens to unleash even more chaos as revenge for what's happened to him. As Batman and Static race to stop his plans, an intergalactic armada looks to invade Earth and plunder its resources while the planet is vulnerable and crippled. How can Static, Batman, and their teammates in the Justice League stop these threats without making everything worse?

(W) BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

(A) MARCO FERRARI

Cover (A) KARL KERSCHL

Variant cover by MARCO FERRARI

$4.99 US | 4 of 6 | 40 pages

On Sale: 5/27/26

Olive's had her share of obstacles since she arrived at Gotham Academy. From the difficulty of young love to dealing with bullies to fighting villains alongside Batman, it has been a lot. But sadly, her troubles have just begun, as a Bat-shaped (or more accurately, a Man-Bat-shaped) shadow falls over Gotham Academy.

(W) THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover (A) AN IDIOT WITH THE PEN TOOL

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

On Sale: 6/10/26

IT'S THE SIX HUNDREDTH ISSUE OF MAD MAGAZINE!

What, me worry? This special issue celebrates 7.4 decades of MAD Magazine. Featuring brand-new MAD favorites like "MAD Look at… by Sergio Aragones, Spy vs. Spy, and a new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson. Plus, new MAD content created just for this special issue. Includes a whole slew of classic MAD movie and TV parodies from the Usual Gang of Idiots. This is the kickoff to the upcoming MAD 75th Anniversary in 2027. So go grab MAD #600! It'll surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein. • Special wraparound cover by UGOI artist Sergio Aragones • Going back to legacy numbering starting from #600 • 50% new content including new writers/artists • Includes special 75th Anniversary Spy vs. Spy poster by artist Peter Kuper • Reprinting the "Best of Chip Zdarsky's comic book, DC Goes MAD

(W) ALAN MOORE

(A) STEPHEN R. BISSETTE

Cover (A) TOM YEATES

Foil variant cover by TOM YEATES ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/27/26

"The Anatomy Lesson, writer Alan Moore's first major American comics work, delivers a haunting origin story that reshapes Swamp Thing mythology. Terrifying revelations are made about the nature of Swamp Thing, kicking off a journey of discovery that takes the character across the Earth—and beyond.

(W) DENNIS O'NEIL

(A) DICK DILLIN

Cover (A) CARMINE INFANTINO

Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/13/26

When Green Arrow's identity crisis inadvertently causes the League's darker selves to take physical form and attack, the JLA requires all the help it can get. Luckily, prospective member Black Canary is on hand, having just emigrated from Earth-2—but will a new mysteriously acquired ultra-sonic power be a help or a hindrance to her?

(W) MIKE W. BARR

(A) TODD McFARLANE

Cover (A) TODD McFARLANE

Foil variant cover by TODD McFARLANE ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/6/26

As both the Dark Knight and Gotham's criminal underworld close in on the Reaper, the GCPD closes in on all of them! As soon as the Reaper can be brought to justice, Bruce Wayne hopes to put his life as Batman behind him, but a long-awaited settling of debts between hired gun Joe Chill and the Caped Crusader may have terrible ramifications for all.

(W) FRANK MILLER

(A) FRANK MILLER

Cover (A) FRANK MILLER

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER and BRIAN BOLLAND

Foil variant cover by FRANK MILLER ($7.99 US)

Super Powers Action Figure variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

On Sale: 5/27/26

Amidst nuclear fire, city-wide power failure, full-scale riots, and diametrically opposed worldviews, the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel finally meet in a no-holds-barred battle to the finish!

(W) DENNIS O'NEIL and ELLIOT S! MAGGIN

(A) NEAL ADAMS and IRV NOVICK

Cover (A) NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/20/26

Ra's al Ghul has risen once more from the life-giving Lazarus Pit, challenging Batman to a one-on-one duel to the death beneath the unforgiving desert sun! Torn between her love for her father and for her beloved Dark Knight, whose side will the mysterious Talia choose?

(W) ALAN MOORE

(A) CURT SWAN

Cover (A) CURT SWAN

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 5/13/26

"Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? concludes as the Silver Age Superman makes his final stand against his greatest enemies, defending his loved ones from within a besieged Fortress of Solitude! A poignant, masterfully told fond farewell and a must-read for any Superman fan!

(W) DAN WATTERS

(A) DEXTER SOY and V. KEN MARION

Cover (A) DEXTER SOY

$24.99 US | 795 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508656

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508687

On Sale: 7/21/26

A nightmare circus comes to Bludhaven…and Nightwing may be its final act. As the city continues to suffer through bloodshed, Nightwing and his new protege, Nightwing Prime, must do everything it takes to save their city, but the fifth dimension may be too much for them both. The city's children are scared, unsafe… and disappearing. And with the city turning against him, Nightwing must face a nightmare that could cost him everything. Bludhaven's darkest show begins here.

Collects Nightwing (2016) #130-135.

(W) G. WILLOW WILSON

(A) MARCIO TAKARA, MARK BUCKINGHAM, and MIKE PERKINS

Cover (A) JESSICA FONG

$29.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508670

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508687

On Sale: 7/14/26

A surreal, psychedelic saga blending horror, romance, and mythology, this arc follows Poison Ivy as she confronts personal betrayal and ancient elemental forces threatening Gotham. As she wrestles with the weight of her legacy, her journey toward transformation is driven by the Green's pain and her evolving role as a reluctant folk hero—setting the stage for a seismic shift in the status quo. Ivy's struggle to shield the wounded Green from betrayal and ancient adversaries launches her on a mind-bending quest with Janet-from-HR, a notorious crime in Gotham, and a legendary story from her past. These threads collide to reshape her legacy, test her bond with Swamp Thing, and propel her toward transformation. G. Willow Wilson continues her captivating tale alongside longtime Poison Ivy artist Marcio Takara as well as Mike Perkins (The Swamp Thing) and Davide Gianfelice (Batman, The Flash).

Collects Poison Ivy #38-41, Poison Ivy / Swamp Thing: Feral Trees, and Poison Ivy 2025 Annual #1.

(W) BILL FINGER, ED HERRON, EDMOND HAMILTON, and others

(A) DICK SPRANG, BOB KANE, SHELDON MOLDOFF, and others

Cover (A) LOUIS PRANDI

$49.99 US | 368 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509424

On Sale: 11/10/26

The stories that inspired Grant Morrison's legendary run are finally collected in oversized cover, presented as an in-world artifact from the DC Universe. With a brand-new introduction by Bruce Wayne (as written by Chris Burnham), witness the story of the Batman donning the colors of the rainbow, his first encounter with the Batmen of All Nations, the Superman of Planet X, Bat-Mite, and more. Are you brave enough to learn the truth behind Batman's most unbelievable tales? Welcome Batman's personal accounts of these strange events into your library now.

Collecting stories from Detective Comics (1937) #148, #215, #235, #241, #247, and #267; Batman (1940) #62, #65, #77, #86, #112, #113, #134, #153, #156, #162, #180, and #452-454; and World's Finest Comics (1941) #89 and #223, along with a story by Morrison and Burnham from Detective Comics #1027.

(W) FRANK MILLER

(A) FRANK MILLER

Cover (A) FRANK MILLER

$100.00 US | 328 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509417

On Sale: 11/17/26

In this tale, the legendary warrior known only as the Ronin—a disgraced 13th-century samurai—is given a second chance to avenge his master's death and regain his honor. Reborn in a futuristic and corrupt 21st-century New York City, the Ronin must defeat the reincarnation of his master's killer, the ancient demon Agat. This breathtaking Absolute Edition includes rarely seen promotional art, foldout pages, and original art from Frank Miller's files.

Collects Ronin #1-6.

(W) JAMES TYNION IV

(A) FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

Cover (A) FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

$39.99 US | 256 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799513551

On Sale: 7/14/26

New York City: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face the battle of a lifetime, fighting not only the fearsome Foot Clan and its leader, the Shredder, but also the alien forces of General Krang! This volume collects Batman / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6, featuring an expanded behind-the-scenes section with the complete script, pencils and ink wash for issue #1, character designs, variant covers, and much more!

(W) DENNIS O'NEIL, FRANK ROBBINS, and others

(A) NEAL ADAMS, BOB BROWN, IRV NOVICK, and others

Cover (A) NEAL ADAMS

$150.00 | 960 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508496

On Sale: 7/28/26

The groundbreaking stories that would come to define Batman to this day! From the introduction to Ra's al Ghul, the visual tone and atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Caped Crusader, the reinvention of the rogues gallery and the Dark Knight himself, and the more mature mythologies and stories of noir and beyond…welcome to one of the greatest and most important Batman eras of all time.

Collects in original colors the Batman-starring saga from Batman (1940) #217-244; Detective Comics (1937) #393-426; Limited Collectors' Edition #51; and The Saga of Ra's Al Ghul #1-4.

(W) JOHN BYRNE, PETER DAVID, MARK WAID, ALEX ROSS, and others

(A) ED BENES, DAVE COCKRUM, ALEX ROSS, and others

Cover (A) ALEX ROSS

$150.00 US | 1232 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799503170

On Sale: 7/21/26

In Elseworlds, heroes are taken from their usual settings and put into strange times and places.

This volume collects Justice League America Annual (1994) #8 and #10; Justice League International Annual (1991) #5; Guy Gardner: Warrior Annual (1996) #2; Green Lantern Annual (1993) #3 and #5; Aquaman Annual (1996) #2; The Flash Annual (1994) #7 and #9; Wonder Woman Annual (1996) #5, Kamandi: At Earth's End #1-6; League of Justice #1-2; Superman / Batman Doom Link Kenner Custom Comic; The Golden Age #1-4; and for the first time in omnibus form, Kingdom Come #1-4.

(W) PAUL JENKINS

(A) SEAN PHILLIPS and others

Cover (A) SEAN PHILLIPS

$150.00 US | 1256 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507642

On Sale: 7/14/26

A father's soul damned in Hell. The First of the Fallen's return. A succubus's betrayal. Picking up the pieces of a broken life, John will attempt redemption, but all good acts come with a cost…

Collects Hellblazer (1988) #51, #85-128, and #250; Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1; and Hellblazer / Books of Magic #1-2. Featuring never-before-seen art from the making of the book, a behind-the-scenes retrospective revealing the true stories behind the issues by Jenkins, and more!

(W) GARDNER FOX

(A) MIKE SEKOWSKY, BERNARD SACHS, JOE GIELLA, and MURPHY ANDERSON

Cover (A) MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON

$125.00 US | 896 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508526

On Sale: 7/7/26

This begins with the three Brave and the Bold appearances, then moves into the JLA's own long-running title, with wonderful covers by Murphy Anderson and interior art by Mike Sekowsky and Bernard Sachs. Many of the covers and stories here are icons of the early Silver Age, including the first cross-overs with the 1940s Justice Society, and lots of iconic villains. And all this starring all the newly-recreated Silver Age DC heroes: The Flash, Green Lantern, The Atom and Martian Manhunter. And the continuing DC Comics icons: Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Arrow, Aquaman. Later on we are joined by The Black Canary, Dr. Midnite. Justice League of America:

The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects the famed superteam's inaugural exploits from The Brave and the Bold (1955) #28-30 and Justice League of America (1960) #1-30 and also includes informative introductions from Roy Thomas and Marv Wolfman.

(W) SEAN PHILLIPS

(A) BRUNO REDONDO, STEPHEN BYRNE, TRAVIS G. MOORE, and others

Cover (A) BRUNO REDONDO

$100.00 US | 624 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508502

On Sale: 7/7/26

The heart of the DC Universe beats in Bludhaven, where Nightwing faces devils and secrets in the fight to protect everything he's built. Chronicling Dick Grayson's rise as a leader, a symbol of hope, and a target for the world's darkest forces, this is the heartwarming grand finale to one of the most beloved runs of this past decade. Collects Nightwing (2016) #97-100, #105, #109-110, #114-118, #101A-104A, #106A-108A, #111A-113A, #114-118, and Annual 2022 #1 and Annual 2022 #1, along with a brand-new introduction by Devin Grayson; an afterword by Bruno Redondo; the script, pencils, and inks to issue #105; and more never-before-seen art from the making of this award-winning masterclass.

(W) GEOFF JOHNS

(A) PHIL JIMENEZ, ANDY LANNING, GEORGE PEREZ, and others

Cover (A) JIM LEE

$100.00 US | 336 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509400

On Sale: 11/3/26

It is the DC Universe's darkest day…OMAC robots are rampaging, magic is dying, villains are uniting, and a war is raging in space. And in the middle of it all, a critical moment has divided Earth's three greatest heroes: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. But long-lost heroes from the past have returned to make things right in the universe…at any cost. Heroes will live, heroes will die, and the DCU will never be the same again!

Collects Infinite Crisis #1-7, as well as the initial series proposal, the script for the first issue and more!

(W) DAN JURGENS

(A) VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, PATCH ZIRCHER, RYAN SOOK, and others

Cover (A) ANDY KUBERT

$100.00 US | 736 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508533

On Sale: 7/14/26

Following the shocking revelations of "Superman Reborn," Superman's life has been changed forever…yet it feels the same as it's ever been. But that doesn't mean change isn't on the horizon. In the dark corners of the globe, sinister forces are plotting: Metallo, Mongul, Eradicator, and Cyborg Superman. Alone, they're formidable. Together, they can bring down the Man of Steel.

Collects Action Comics #976-999; Action Comics Special #1; and Jurgens' stories from Action Comics #1000; Action Comics #1051-1057; and The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1.

(W) JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

(A) HOWARD PORTER, RAFA SANDOVAL, CHRISTIAN DUCE, and others

Cover (A) HOWARD PORTER

$125.00 US | 928 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508540

On Sale: 7/21/26

This final volume of Joshua Williamson's iconic contribution to the Flash mythos collects "Year One" and Barry's final fight against Reverse-Flash.

Collects The Flash (2016) #70-88, #750-762, and #800; The Flash Annual (2020) #3; Dark Nights: Death Metal – Speed Metal #1; and stories from DC Cybernetic Summer #1 and Infinite Frontier #0, with a new introduction by Williamson and a trove of never-before-seen art by Howard Porter and Rafa Sandoval.

(W) GEORGE PEREZ and WENDY NEWELL

(A) CHRIS MARRINAN, WILL BLYBERG, and others

Cover (A) GEORGE PEREZ and CHRIS MARRINAN

$75.00 US | 552 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508519

On Sale: 7/28/26

Treasured tales from the 1980s are available in a comprehensive omnibus edition featuring some of the most exciting moments of DC's modern age! This second volume of the deluxe hardcover series collects Wonder Woman (1987) #25-45 and Annual (1989) #2 and features a special bonus gallery of archival art and information.

(W) WARREN ELLIS

(A) JOHN CASSADAY, PHIL JIMENEZ, ANDY LANNING, and others

Cover (A) JOHN CASSADAY

$59.99 US | 824 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508601

On Sale: 7/14/26

Three people who walk the world in search of strangeness and wonder, uncovering things others wish were left covered. They are the mystery archaeologists: an interdimensional peacekeeping force tasked with tracking down evidence of superhuman activity.

From writer Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan, Astonishing X-Men) and acclaimed artist John Cassaday (Uncanny Avengers, Captain America), Planetary Compendium collects Planetary #1-27, Planetary / Batman #1, Planetary / JLA #1, and Planetary / Authority #1.

(W) KAMI GARCIA

(A) GABRIEL PICOLO

Cover (A) GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover

On Sale: 8/4/26

ISBN: 978-1-79950-306-4 Kori Anders wants to trust newcomers Dick, Raven, Gar, Max, and Damian, but can she? After all, accusing H.I.V.E. of abduction, experimentation, and torture is the same as accusing family friend Lynch Fairweather! And Vic Stone, whom she definitely trusts, has a summer job designing next-level prosthetics in Edge Labs, which funds certain projects at H.I.V.E. Plus, Kori's sister Kira is singing the praises of working with H.I.V.E., offering an inside look at the potential a partnership could bring. They've got a plan for taking down Raven's demon father Trigon. They've got a plan for training the next generation of superheroes. They've got plans for everything. Lines become blurred as the teens struggle to agree on the best plan of action. H.I.V.E. might be their greatest ally…but at what cost? And can the Titans pull together a plan before they fall apart? Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series, for the ultimate showdown!

(W) SARAH KUHN

(A) NICOLE GOUX

Cover (A) NICOLE GOUX

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover

On Sale: 8/4/26

ISBN: 978-1-79951-086-4 Lucky for Cass, she won't have to defy her destiny alone. With the help of her new mentors, noodle shop owner Jackie Fujikawa Yoneyama and a librarian named Barbara Gordon, she'll attempt to answer this question the only way she knows how: learning everything she possibly can about her favorite hero. The only problem is that Batgirl hasn't been seen in Gotham for years…can Cass find Batgirl before her father destroys the world she has grown to love? Or will she have to take on a heroic mantle of her very own? Sarah Kuhn, author of Heroine Complex and I Love You So Mochi, teams with edgy artist Nicole Goux to tell the harrowing story of a girl who overcomes the odds to find her unique identity.

(W) PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

(A) FICO OSSIO and STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover (A) NIMIT MALAVIA

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508427

On Sale: 6/30/26

Memento's reign of terror has ended, and Bruce is determined to give Damian the life he deserves—both as Robin and as a Wayne of Gotham. But their father-son bonding is interrupted when an unassuming hitman known only as the Quiet Man arrives in Gotham seeking vengeance on a man thought dead. A man remembered as one of Batman's deadliest enemies. While Batman and Robin race to find answers on this new player in town, Quiet Man's takedown of Gotham's underworld continues with brutal efficiency and devastating consequences. Can the Dynamic Duo stop the killing, or will one man's quest for revenge leave Gotham scarred forever? From Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and sensational artist Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom), witness the destruction from Batman's newest enemy in Batman and Robin Vol. 3: The Quiet Man, collecting Batman and Robin (2023) #25-30!

(W) MATT WAGNER

(A) MATT WAGNER

Cover (A) MATT WAGNER

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508618

On Sale: 7/7/26

It has been one year since the mysterious Batman first appeared to protect the people of Gotham. In that time, he has waged war on the common criminals and members of organized crime who have plagued his city. But the massacre of some of the city's most notorious gangsters reveals that a far more dangerous threat is emerging, one for which Bruce Wayne is woefully unprepared—genetically engineered, horribly mutated men who have developed a taste for human flesh. Eisner Award-winning creator Matt Wagner (Grendel, Mage, Sandman Mystery Theatre) brings his unique vision to tell the story of one of Batman's earliest and most terrifying adventures and how it forever changed the destiny of the Dark Knight.

Collects Batman and the Monster Men #1-6.

(W) ANTHONY BOURDAIN and JOEL ROSE

(A) LANGDON FOSS and ALE GARZA

Cover (A) LANGDON FOSS

$29.99 US | 344 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508373

On Sale: 6/30/26

From New York Times bestselling author Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose, Langdon Foss, and Ale Garza comes this violent and hilarious satire about the obsessiveness of food culture in a near-future Los Angeles where rival culinary gangs vie for the skills of Jiro, a master sushi chef with no equal.

This edition collects Get Jiro! and its prequel, Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi, plus an exclusive new cover and never-before-seen development art by Langdon Foss.

(W) CHUCK DIXON and SCOTT BEATTY

(A) JAVIER PULIDO, MARCOS MARTIN, and ROBERT CAMPANELLA

Cover (A) JAVIER PULIDO

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508151

On Sale: 6/30/26

After months of training to become Batman's crimefighting partner, young orphan Dick Grayson is finally ready to take to the night as Robin. But this job requires more than just his fists. As he squares off against Mad Hatter, Mr. Freeze, and Two-Face for the first time, Robin grapples with the hard choices and sacrifices that come with the life of a masked hero. Robin: Year One collects the full miniseries by Chuck Dixon (Nightwing), Scott Beatty (Batgirl: Year One), and Javier Pulido (She-Hulk), along with behind-the-scenes sketches and designs.

Collects Robin: Year One #1-4.

(W) JACK KIRBY and others

(A) JACK KIRBY and others

Cover (A) JACK KIRBY

$39.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508311

On Sale: 11/23/26

Lauded as one of the greatest sagas of comics history, witness the historic beginning of Jack Kirby's New Gods and beyond! Spanning galaxies—from the streets of Metropolis to the far-flung twin worlds of New Genesis and Apokolips— the world-conquering Darkseid adventures across Earth for the deadly Anti-Life Equation.

Collecting New Gods #1-3; Forever People #1-4; Mister Miracle #1-4; Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen (1954) #133-143; Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #111 and #115; and pages from Superman #233 and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #114.

(W) SAM HAMM, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, ALAN GRANT, and others

(A) DENYS COWAN, JIM APARO, EDUARDO BARRETO, and others

Cover (A) DENYS COWAN

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513162

On Sale: 7/14/26

Escape into the cerebral Batman thriller that uncovered Bruce Wayne's buried past, crafted by the screenwriter of the 1989 Batman film. Also featuring the story of a serial killer murdering those who dare dress up like Batman, along with the origins of Poison Ivy and Man-Bat!

Collects Batman (1940) #430-435 and Annual (1985) #13; Detective Comics (1937) #596-603; and stories from Secret Origins (1986) #36 [Pavane (Poison Ivy)] and #39 (The Secret Origin of Man-Bat).

(W) CAMERON STEWART and BRENDAN FLETCHER

(A) BABS TARR, CAMERON STEWART, BENGAL, and others

Cover (A) CAMERON STEWART

$9.99 US | 312 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508557

On Sale: 7/7/26

As the newest resident of the city's hippest zip code, Barbara Gordon has new roommates, a new school, and a new costume, and is she ready for a fresh start. But as Batgirl's popularity grows, Burnside suddenly seems to have an excess of Batgirls. And one of these impostors is out to kill off the original! But just as Batgirl's hitting her stride, her father drops the bombshell that he's the new Batman! After the original Batman fell fighting the Joker, the former police commissioner was given a high-tech super-suit and asked to take up the mantle. With GCPD officers watching his every move, Jim Gordon's new law-andorder Batman has zero tolerance for vigilantism. He's been ordered to arrest any unsanctioned superhero in Gotham—and Batgirl is next! All-star creative team Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher, and Babs Tarr reinvent Barbara Gordon from the boots up in Batgirl of Burnside, collecting Batgirl (2011) #35-45 and Annual (2015) #3; DC Sneak Peek: as well as a flashback to Barbara's beginnings from Secret Origins (2014) #10.

