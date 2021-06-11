DC Comics Halloween Special – Are You Afraid Of Darkseid?

It's Darkseid time! In February, DC Comics made a presentation to ComicsPRO and mentioned a bunch of new titles, namely Deathstroke Inc, a Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, a Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title, Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, Joker: A Puzzle Box, The Legend of Batman, Crush and Lobo, Nubia and the Amazons and DC Middle Ages. And presumed that DC Middle Ages would be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers. A few, including Joker: A Puzzle Box and Crush And Lobo, have been published, but the DC Subscription page has updated with a few more. Including Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. and Deathstroke Inc. And now a few more besides, such as the Are You Afraid Of Darkseid Halloween Special, out in October 2021. Telling us "Gather 'round the fire, fellow campers, because it's time for that most terrifying of traditions – campfire stories so scary you'll never sleep without a night-light again!"

Horror stories from Darkseid? It seems that way. No creative names yet, just a listing on the DC Subscription site that will probably be taken down at some point. Oh and a price tag of $9.99. Looks like Darkseid has gone from being the big bad of the DC Infinite Frontier on Earth Omega, or the future architect of Zack Snyder's apocalyptic future to becoming DC Comics' new Cryptkeeper.