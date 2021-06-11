Tee Franklin and Max Sarin Create Harley Quinn Animated Comic Sequel

In February, DC Comics made a presentation to ComicsPRO and mentioned a bunch of new titles namely Deathstroke Inc, a Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, a Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title, Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, Joker: A Puzzle Box, The Legend of Batman, Crush and Lobo, Nubia and the Amazons and DC Middle Ages. And presumed that DC Middle Ages would be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers. A few including Joker: A Puzzle Box and Crush And Lobo have been published but the DC Subscription page has updated with a few more.

Such as that Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, now called Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. for September, written by the critically acclaimed Bingo Love's Tee Franklin and drawn by Max Sarin. It was only a year ago that Tee Franklin was calling out Stephen Amell, now she is writing a Harley Quinn comic book sequel to the TV series that saw Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy and get married.

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour

Rating: Parental Advisory

Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar… Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

Writer: Tee Franklin

Artist: Max Sarin

Release Date: 9/14/2021

Producer of the Harley Quinn animated series. Patrick Schumacker tweeted "I can not wait for y'all to see this book. I've seen some of Tee and Max's pages. They're hilarious and gorgeous. And the cover is Harlivylicious." Tee Franklin replied "Thanks Patrick!!!!!! This means a lot! Honestly I'm STILL pinching myself I'm writing this, my love for this show is soo real! I've seen this show 8xs BEFORE getting this opportunity. Y'all did such a badass job that I was nervous I could pull off anything remotely resembling the show, so those words mean everything!" adding "I think I'm on 12 since writing, it HAS to play while I'm writing so I can get into their heads. Probably sounds weird, soooo my bad,"