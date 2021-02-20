11 New DC Comics From DC Middle Ages To Elseworld To Deathstroke Inc

ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer activist group held its annual meeting online over the last couple of days, and DC Comics just sent out a press release saying what they said. Whether they did or not. Stating that DC Vice President of Sales and Revenue Nancy Spears teased several upcoming comic book projects as part of a discussion of an expanded variant cover program. That will mean that more retailers can participate in custom retailer variant covers for their customers. How? Well we'll get to that. But Spears is said to have announced eleven new DC Comics titles.

Deathstroke Inc.

Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel

A Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title

Elseworld

"DC Vampires" (working title)

Robin and Batman

Joker: A Puzzle Box

The Legend of Batman

Crush and Lobo

Nubia and the Amazons

DC Middle Ages

I am presuming that DC Middle Ages will be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers.

DC also says that Nancy Spears confirmed that DC will be participating in Free Comic Book Day on May 1, 2021, even though Free Comic Book Day is in August. And is run by Diamond these days. Should be interesting.

DC also states that DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, new SVP and General Manager Daniel Cherry III, and Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins popped by and that Lee reaffirmed DC's commitment to publishing comic books and the direct market, echoing comments made in an August 2020 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, referencing 2020 sales successes such as Batman: Three Jokers, DCeased: Dead Planet, Batman: The Joker War, and Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Although nothing about how DC Comics has been significantly reducing the amount of comic book titles they are publishing through the direct market. I should do an update on that.

Bleeding Cool reported the other day that the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) fund had raised almost $3 million for bookstores and comic book shops in 2020, and Jim Lee wanted it to be known that DC Comics had raised $1.1 million dollars of that.

And that Marie Javins "commented on the positive reception received by new characters such as Punchline, Clownhunter, Liar Liar and Ghost-Maker and spoke to DC's ongoing commitment to a more additive universe of characters".

