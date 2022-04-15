DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

Welcome to all the DC Comics July 2022 solicits and solicitations that Bleeding Cool has been able to patch together from all manner of places and run a shot of electricity through it, hoping that it will spring to life, and take over the world. Welcome to DC Comics July 2022 solicits and solictations, Frankensteined together. The full complete solicitations will run later today.

AQUAMEN #6 (FINAL ISSUE)

DARK CRISIS #2

(W) Joshua Williamson, (A) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

NIGHTWING VS DEATHSTROKE

BATMAN #125

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey

"Failsafe" is the team's six-issue debut story arc. Bruce Wayne is having nightmares of a future he can't stop. But he may not make it to that future, as a startling enemy from Batman's past has one relentless goal. To end Batman, no matter what it takes.

Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller a

(A) Scot Eaton, Norm Rapmund, Marco Santucci

CA) Kaare Andrews

Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here. Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, "cultural recovery specialist" by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to "liberate" a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL OUT WAR #1 OFf 6)

(W) Alex Paknadel, Matthew Rosenberg, Guillaume Singelin

(A) Pasquale Qualano, Guillaume Singelin

(CA) y Kael Ngu, James Stokoe, Ejikure

One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader – John Constantine – must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve? July 19th

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13

Written by TOM TAYLOR and NICOLE MAINES

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22

It's the dramatic DC Universe debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

1:50 variant cover by MIKE ALLRED

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 7/26/22

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1062

(W) Ram V, Si Spurrier (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Dave Stewart, Dani (CA) Evan Cagle, Lee Bermejo and J.H. Williams III, 1:25 variant cover by InHyuk Lee 1:50 foil variant by J.H. Williams.

Batman finds himself in a strange, dark Gotham City as he's pulled into a high Gothic story like nothing he's seen, or heard, before. The story starts with "Gotham Nocturne" part 1 of 4: "Overture." Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. He's not alone in the grips of this terror, as it seems real demons are creeping through the shadows of Gotham City, answering the clarion call of a strange melody that's haunting Gotham…and seems to be turning its denizens into something else. The curtains are rising on a new, terrifying mystery as Batman tries to figure out what's happening to both the city he protects and his own mind in this lush, operatic mystery. With Jim Gordon's return as a private investigator, a noir-tinged story as Gordon's investigation weaves into Batman's. 26th of July.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – SUPERMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Backup written by BRANDON THOMAS and CHUCK BROWN

Backup art by FICO OSSIO

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 foil variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22

Pariah. The Great Darkness. A World of Dreams. Hope. When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DC Universe's biggest event of 2022! Following the tragic events in Justice League #75 by Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval (on sale April 26), Tom King (Human Target) and Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) are teaming up for the first time ever for a tribute to the Man of Steel in Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1. Brandon Thomas (Aquamen), Chuck Brown (Black Manta) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom) will also honor Aquaman's legacy in a backup story in the issue. Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital retailers on July 12.

Young Justice: Targets #1

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Christopher Jones (CA) Christopher Jones, Meghan Hetrick, 1:25 variant Travis Mercer

Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita! Continuing the story of Young Justice: Phantoms, now streaming on HBO MAX, is the six issue, digital-first Young Justice: Targets. July 26th