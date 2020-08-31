DC Comics, Please Don't Forget The Comic Shop On Batman Day

DC Comics just issued the news about this year's Batman Day, for the 16th of September 2020. But they seem to have forgotten someone.

DC today unveiled plans for a global Batman Day celebration on September 19, 2020, inviting fans of all ages around the world to participate in a wide range of Batman-themed activities to honor the iconic DC Super Hero. For the first time, fans have the opportunity to drive along with a "Batman and The Riddler" theme on Waze. And to complete the experience, you can listen to the Waze and DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists on Spotify while driving via the Waze Audio Player feature. Plus, free digital comics, free activity kits for kids, a Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run/Walk, and even a digital mystery to solve in which fans can put on their cape and cowl and transform into their strongest self.

Every previous so-called Batman Day featured products for comic book stores to give away and sell, with special promotional activities encouraging people to find their local comic book store.

Fans can also team up with Batman to protect Gotham City in a series of digital activities, such as joining the celebration on social media and helping Batman to piece together a series of clues left behind by The Riddler. If you can decode these mischievous hints, you'll unlock exclusive, limited-time reveals! The adventure begins when the virtual Bat-Signal lights up at 12PM PT, September 18, on the @DCComics Twitter.

But this year? Not so much. All the promotion is digital.

The new Waze Batman theme allows for more than 100 million monthly active Waze users to ride along with Batman and The Riddler from August 31 to October 31. Waze drivers can opt to hear directions in the style of Batman, voiced by Batman: The Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy, as well as select a custom Batmobile icon and Batman mood. Drivers who want a slightly more villainous experience can select The Riddler voice directions (voiced by actor Wally Wingert), mood and custom vehicle. Waze users worldwide can experience the Batman theme in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

While no one would be expecting a Free Comic Book Day-style event right now, one might have expected Batman items instore tied in with Batman Day promotions to help shift them, to a socially-distanced mask-wearing line-up of customers. Indeed previous promotions have included give-away Batman, Catwoman and Joker masks. Now seems the most opportune time for such an activity.



Caped Crusader Training: Are you ready to team up with Batman? In the week leading up to Batman Day, fans will have a chance to immerse themselves in all things Batman. Each day, visit BatmanDay.com to find new activities, such as DIY cape and cowl instructions, a how-to video about creating your own Bat-Signal, and more!

Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run: Get your cape on and participate in the Batman Virtual 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Launching on August 31 in partnership with RAM Racing, the Batman Virtual Run allows participants to run their own race during the day or under the darkness of night (but with reflective gear for safety!). Registered participants will receive an exclusive collection of Batman-branded gear, including a premium quarter-zip pullover, finisher's medal, cap and more. Learn more and register at https://dcbatmanrun.com/.

Injustice 2 Mobile will feature back-to-back Batman Arenas, along with a special Classic Batman Invasion Event. Players will also be treated to a free Batman Day Gift and various sales on in-game chests and bundles.

DC Legends will celebrate the protector of Gotham this Batman Day! Players who login on September 19 will receive a special treat, and can check out the store to unlock and boost up their favorite Gotham Super Hero or Super-Villain with a promo sale.

DC Universe Online is celebrating Batman Day with an in-game Batwing form change trinket, free for all players, and a new Riddler-inspired aura for members between September 14-20.

e is celebrating Batman Day with an in-game Batwing form change trinket, free for all players, and a new Riddler-inspired aura for members between September 14-20. DC's digital subscription service, DC UNIVERSE, will also be celebrating with some exciting news you won't want to miss!

However, not all countries appear to be suffering that shutout.

Fans in Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, China and Japan can enjoy special offers, give-aways and exclusives on a variety of Batman comics.

Italy Cartoon Network will host Batman themed programming starting on September 14 on CN+1.

Fans can register now for the virtual Batman run/walk in Brazil.

In Japan, UNIQLO UT will be launching a collection of t-shirts and hoodies featuring Batman and other DC characters by renowned artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, in all UNIQLO stores on September 18.

Fans in the UK will be able to enter competitions for the chance to win Batman bundles. In addition, there will be retail promotions with partners.

The free comic books will be digital-only and the activity kits will be print-at-home rather than pick-up in store.

DC will offer free digital comics including the first chapter of Batman: Curse of the White Knight graphic novel by Sean Gordon Murphy for adults and teens. Fans of any age can enjoy the free digital editions of Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and the first chapter of the Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime graphic novel. Readers can find them at DCcomics.com and ReadDC.com as well as Apple, ComiXology.com, Google, Overdrive, Madefire and Nook.

Families can enjoy the timeless DC Super Hero with free activity kits to print at home, available at www.BatmanDay.com.

Explore more of the Batman universe with a curated reading list on www.BatmanDay.com.

There's TV as well. Just not print comics.

HBO Max will celebrate with a Batman takeover of the DC Brand Hub from September 18-19.

Key Cartoon Network international territories across APAC and EMEA will host exclusive Batman-themed programming and stunts for kids in September.

At least not in comic book shops.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC are also joining forces with an extensive list of retail partners, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, iTunes, Walmart, GameStop and Google Play, among others who will have special Batman promotions.

Global partners such as LEGO, SpinMaster and Funko will release exclusive Batman products in celebration of the DC Super Hero's big day.

Our Batman Day digital comics book sale will feature more than 400 eBooks and 3,000-plus digital comics, discounted as low as 99c for periodicals and as low as $5.99 for ebooks here.

Hero Initiative, the charity that helps comic book creators in medical and financial need, is celebrating Batman Day with the Batman 100 Project! Hero commissioned 100+ top artists to do original drawings on DC's Batman #75, and the originals will be auctioned at Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com/Batman100) September 13-19.

Come on DC Comics, don't forget the comic shop on Batman Day…