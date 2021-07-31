DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover

These are the covers to the first six volumes of Batman: The Caped Crusader trade paperbacks collecting classic Batman stories from decades past.

And these are the first six volumes of its sister title, Batman: The Dark Knight Detective. But what has happened with that sixth volume? The disparity was pointed out by Women Write About Comics' EIC Nola Pfua on Twitter. And it is quite a thing.

Normally this is the kind of thing that Bleeding Cool has only been able to point out when it's too late. Remember the Legion hardcover spines?

Bleeding Cool has already raised the issue with DC Comics representatives, the sixth volume is published in late January, there should still be time to get a change made and preserve the sanctity of Batman OCD for these collections. Like the French do. Come on, DC Comics, in Burbank USA, you don't want to be beaten at this kind of thing by the French, do you?

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol. 6 Paperback – January 25, 2022

by John Ostrander, Peter Milligan, Michael McKone, Jim Aparo

The iconic Batman adventures we know and love from the 90s continue in the latest collection of Detective Comics!

Written by the legendary John Ostrander and Peter Milligan with art by Jim Aparo, investigate alongside Batman as he cracks cases from classic 90s comics.

Uncover the mysteries of which perpetrators are claiming to be Batman, bizarre disasters, persuasive killers, "The Golem of Gotham" story arc, and much more!

Featuring classic Gotham characters, the iconic Bat gadgets, a reprint of Bill Finger and Bob Kane's "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate," and even Bathound's first appearance—this collection delivers on all fronts!

Collects Detective Comics #622-633.