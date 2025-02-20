Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: comicspro, krypto

DC Comics Puts Everything Into Krypto: The Last Dog Of Krypton

DC Comics Puts Everything Into Krypto: The Last Dog Of Krypton as the superdog gets an origin story

Article Summary Discover Krypto's origin story in a new 5-issue miniseries by Ryan North and Mike Norton.

Explore Krypto's journey from Krypton to Earth and his search for Superman.

Experience Krypto's adventures through expressive art capturing his canine emotions.

Follow Krypto's bravery and kindness as he navigates a strange new world.

A new five-issue miniseries Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton, tells a Krypto origin story comic from Ryan North and Mike Norton, ahead of the new Superman film, which sees Krypto as a member of the cast. And has been announced at ComicsPRO as being published on the 18th of June.

A heartfelt and moving view of humanity, good and bad, through the empathic eyes of the ultimate outsider: a poor, lost dog, who just happens to have superpowers. "Krypto's origin has always been done at kind of a high level," said writer Ryan North. "The little guy starts out on Krypton, ends up on Earth, and helps Superman fight crime. The chance to really define Krypto—to show what a little lost dog would go through if he landed all alone on a strange alien world named Earth—was really enticing. And I also fell in love with the idea of treating Krypto as the actual dog he is: he doesn't talk, and we don't cheat by reading his thoughts in balloons either.

Mike Norton's art captures exactly what needs to be 'said' in every scene. Krypto tells us who he is and how he's feeling like all dogs do: through his expressions and behaviour, through body language and barks and snuggles and licks and sighs. Dogs are some of the most expressive animals, and we absolutely love them, and I wanted to tell a story that really captured and honoured these animals—Krypto in particular." "I'm always ready for drawing more dogs in comics," added artist Mike Norton. "Krypto is dream project!" DC's Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton comic book series begins Krypto's journey on the planet Krypton. Jor-El and Lara are working on a ship capable of keeping someone alive in interstellar space, but when their first test—with Krypto inside—goes catastrophically wrong, the dog is thought lost. Unbeknownst to them, Krypto and his spacecraft merely entered an unexpected space-time gateway, and days later from his point of view—even though it's been decades in real time—Krypto lands on Earth.

Through the five issues of Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton, Krypto explores Earth in search of his family. Finding himself lost and alone on our alien world—and with strange new superpowers quickly coming in—Krypto begins traveling the strange planet he finds himself in the middle of, always on the trail of his lost friend: Kal-El, a being now better known as Superman. "Each issue of this miniseries is a complete short story, combining to tell the full story of Krypto the Superdog" continued North. "Throughout these stories we see Krypto face a strange new world. He travels from town to town, meeting and befriending people, sometimes helping to solve their problems—and sometimes finding problems of his own. He's a very good dog." "Even in the face of evil, Krypto never gives up hope," concluded North. "He is strong, and he is brave—and brave enough to be kind."

