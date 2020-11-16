DC Comics Recalls Blackest Night Brightest Day Boxset Over Fake Glues

This weekend, comic book stores received the Blackest Night Brightest Day Box Set from DC Comics, for sale from Tuesday – but there's a problem. A big one. The massive volume contains twelve brand-new hardcovers that collect the entire Blackest Night and Brightest Day events led by Geoff Johns as well as a set of nine Lantern rings and the bonus sketchbook, The Book of the Black. But in what is likely to be an insanely expensive operation, DC Comics has now recalled the entire run due to what they describe as "potential faulty glue/binding that may at some point fall apart." UCS Comic Distributors have told retailers that they will be emailed shipping labels to send them back to UCS and to not sell the item to customers. Presumably, Lunar and Diamond UK customers will get a similar instruction.

Here are the full contents listings. The Amazon listing has been updated with a new release date for January 19th 2021. At which point, presumably, they will have used some new glue.

1. Blackest Night: Prelude collects Green Lantern #26-28 and 36-43 and Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1 2. Blackest Night collects Blackest Night #0-8 and pages from Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1 3. Blackest Night: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #44-52 4. Blackest Night: Green Lantern Corps collects Green Lantern Corps #39-47 5. Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 1 collects Blackest Night: Batman #1-3, Blackest Night: Superman #1-3, and Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3 6. Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 2 collects Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3, Blackest Night: JSA #1-3 and Blackest Night: Titans #1-3 7. Blackest Night: Rise of the Black Lanterns collects The Atom and Hawkman #48, Phantom Stranger #42, Green Arrow #30, Adventure Comics #7, Starman #81, The Question #37, Catwoman#83, Weird Western Tales #71, and The Power of Shazam! #38 8. Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps collects Blackest Night: Tales of the Black Lanterns #1-3, Adventure Comics #4-5, Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1, stories from Green Lantern #18-20, 40, 49, Green Lantern/Sinestro Corps: Secret Files, Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman-Prime, and pages from Blackest Night #0 9. Brightest Day: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #53-62 10. Brightest Day Book 1 collects Brightest Day #0-11 11. Brightest Day Book 2 collects Brightest Day #0-11 12. The Book of the Black collects sketch material (both previously released and new), series proposals, variant covers, posters, all or at least most of the Blackest Night outline scripts, and a few other things.