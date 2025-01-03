Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: action comics, late

A Few DC Comics Scheduled For Next Week… Have Been Delayed A Week

Comic book stores are getting all sorts of delays from all sorts of distributors right now. Well, next week, DC Comics will join that game. There has been a little shuffling of the scheduled dates for a few upcoming DC Comics titles that some might want to know about. Nothing major, just so you aren't disappointed in the store. And more than you usually are, of course. Action Comics #1082, Black Lightning #3, Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum, were all scheduled for next week's 8th of January and are now a week late from DC Comics for the 15th of January. That's if they make it in through the distributor delays that week. They should also be joined by The Nice House by the Sea #5 which was originally planned for November.

Batman: The Long Halloween #1 Facsimile Edition was scheduled for the 19th of January and is now scheduled for the 5th of February. The seriously late Batman: Off-World hardcover collected edition of the series was originally scheduled for the 12th of November last year and is now up for April Fool's Day, the 1st of April 2025. The last issue in the series, Batman: Off-World #6, which was meant to be out in August, is now scheduled for the 5th of February.

In other late books, Batman '89: Echoes #6 planned for the 24th of September, is now for the 12th of February, Batman: Full Moon #4 planned for the 15th of January is now for the 26th of February, and Little Batman: Month One #3 planned for last week, the 1st of January is now scheduled for the 22nd of January,

The collections Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC planned for the 1st of October will now be out on the 11th of March, and Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6 HC planned for the 19th of October, will now be out on the 18th of February, Absolute Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads planned for the 12th of November will now be out on the 28th of January, and The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol. 2 HC planned for the 22nd of October will be out on the 4th of February.

