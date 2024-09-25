Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: authority, Outsiders

DC Comics Teases A New Authority (Spoilers)

As The Outsiders to an end with its eleventh issue, it looks like DC Comics is already teasing what a sequel might look like 52 days later

Article Summary The Outsiders ends, paving way for potential sequel featuring a new Authority team 52 days later.

Luke Fox steps into a Batman Beyond-like role while a new team is hinted at.

Possibly a new Authority comic book with characters like Jenny Sparks and City Boy.

The Authority may feature in the upcoming Superman movie, possibly launching in January 2025.

Today, we see the final issue of The Outsiders #11 from DC Comics, by Jackson Lanning, Collin Kelly, and Robert Carey. They know it, you know it, and the meta-nature of reality and its characters also know it.

It's all coming to an end. Even as they look to the future.

Man, everyone's a critic… With Luke Fox, former Batwing, taking the role that an elderly Bruce Wayne played in Batman Beyond with Terry McGinnis, was in the future of neo-Gotham.

And he has a name for himself as well.

And while The Outsiders has basically been a very long subtweet to bring Planetary back as part of the DC Universe, is it possible that this was also a subterfuge?

Because while Luke Fox looks the part of Elijah Snow, another team is being assembled. And not just these Challengers Of The Unknown…

Set much closer to the present day, just two months later… maybe around 52 days if you want to count it that way… we have Watchmen zeppelins in the sky and Luke Fox in the midst of other plans.

And plenty of names to drop.

So that's Jenny Sparks, and a new Doctor – potentially a transformed Lucius Fox. And also adding City Boy, a recent new DC Comics character to the list of Century Babies. He was compared to Jack Hawksmoor before, does this make that official? And is The Hex going to be Jinny Hex?

Can you have a Jinny and a Jenny on the same team? And what would you call it anyway,

The Authority is meant to feature one way or another in the upcoming Superman movie. Might this indicate a new Authority comic book, as well as who is in it in the imminent future? Would January 2025 be too soon? Let's look at the solicitations…

OUTSIDERS #11 (OF 12) CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

REALITY ITSELF HANGS IN THE BALANCE! In the penultimate issue, our heroes enter the eye of the storm! The pages of reality have become torn and frayed, but will they burn away? Luke, Kate, and Drummer must face the past, present, and future as an unexpected force threatens to erase them all!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/25/2024

Yeah, it's not penultimate anymore…

