The Return Of 52 To DC Comics For DC All-In

DC Comics has a thing about the number 52, it comes up a lot. Including the weekly comic book 52, the New 52 relaunch and more.

DC Comics has a thing about the number 52, it comes up a lot. Including the weekly comic book 52, the New 52 relaunch with 52 monthly titles in the DC continuity, the 52 worlds of the DC Multiverse and more. So naturally, DC All In wanting to reflect all that was in the DC Universe would have to have some mention of that number. And so it does.

Bleeding Cool understands that the DC All-In Special is set 52 days after the end of Absolute Power. And that the DC All In books will be set after that 52 days, or filling in the story between the two dates. It will take that long to build the new Justice League Watchtower orbiting satellite, which is where the DC All-In Special is set. And that is what can be seen being built in the opening pages, the artwork of which has been teased, including the first look at the new Justice League Unlimited membership card being handed out.

Action Comics #1070 for example will be set between the two dates, and will specifically name the 52 days. Will other titles join in?

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024 DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024 ACTION COMICS #1070 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

THE ACTION COMICS WEEKLY STARTS HERE WITH SUPERMAN SUPERSTARS MARK WAID, CLAYTON HENRY, MARIKO TAMAKI, AND SKYLAR PATRIDGE! An otherworldly horror, tearing its way through Metropolis, has emerged from the Phantom Zone. Something's wrong in the Zone–something terrible–and Superman must enter alone to find out what! From the pages of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman: World's Finest comes a new Action epic unlike any you've seen before from the visionary creative team of Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Plus, the Woman of Tomorrow is here today! Supergirl Special's Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge return to bring Kara to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

