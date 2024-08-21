Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: 2025, 90th anniversary

DC Comics To Celebrate 90th Anniversary Next Year With a Coloring Book

Yup. That officially makes me feel old. DC Comics is licensing Insight Editions for a 90th Anniversary Coloring Book edition.

To celebrate the launch of DC's first comic book back in 1935. Wasn't the 85th anniversary just the other day? The eightieth before that? The seventy-firth just before that. It wasn't really that long since their fiftieth anniversary, right? Yeah, it's time to feel old.

DC Comics: 90th Anniversary Official Coloring Book Paperback – Coloring Book, April 30, 2025

by Insight Editions

Celebrate the 90th anniversary of the World's Greatest Super-Heroes in DC: 90th Anniversary Official Coloring Book, filled with a hand-picked selection of the most celebrated comic book art from DC, ready to color!

Bring your own artistic vision to the 90-year history of DC, from the pulp fiction of the 1930s all the way through to the superhero epics of the 21st century. With over 60 pages of illustrations from the most beloved artists in comic book history, heroes of all ages are being called on to bring these pages to life in all their glorious color!

DC: 90th Anniversary Official Coloring Book will thrill and entice fans of the celebrated comic book universe, providing the perfect opportunity to breathe new life into your favorite crime-fighting scenes from the world's most historic superhero publisher.

60+ COLORING PAGES: Detailed pages offer hours of coloring fun, featuring iconic scenes from the comics of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and dozens more.

ACTION-PACKED: Fan-favorite scenes from the past 90 years explode off the ready-to-color pages.

CREATIVE EXPRESSION: Celebrate the world's mightiest heroes (and dastardly villains) while you enjoy hours of creative fun and relaxation.

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Created in collaboration with DC.

COMPLETE YOUR DC COMICS COLLECTION: Expand your DC collection with DC Comics: The Official Coloring Book, Batman: The Official Coloring Book, DC Super-Villains: The Official Coloring Book, and more!

Major Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson founded National Allied Publications in 1934 and published their first comic, New Fun: The Big Comic Magazine #1 in 1935, with original rather than reprint strips. Doctor Occult, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster would appear in #6, considered the earliest superhero of what would become the DC Universe. The group became Nicholson Publishing in 1936, which saw the publication of Detective Comics in 1937, the origins of the publishers' final name, DC Comics. Ninety years later, here we are, just colouring in between the lines…

