DC Comics To Start Using Legacy Numberings On Long Running Comics

Last month, Batman transformed its #135 into #900 for an issue before returning this week to Batman #136. But something at DC has changed,

DC Comics series The Flash and Wonder Woman both returned to their classic numbering in recent years, with both going up to issue #800 of their respective monthly series, before being reset to a new volume and a new #1. Last month, the Batman comic book also transformed its #135 into #900 for an issue before returning this week to Batman #136. But it looks like DC Comics may be stealing an idea from Marvel Comics, who have had similar competition counting schemes but who, a few years ago, began introducing "legacy" numbering to their comic book covers. The most recent Amazing Spider-Man #26 had a key under it saying #LGY #926.

Well, Batman #135 included the "legacy" word on its cover, above the #900. Well, it was a special occasion. But it was an interesting choice of word, given that in the past, DC Comics has refused to even run recap pages because it might make them look a bit like Marvel Comics.

And now it seems that Batman #136 out on Tuesday will continue that to some degree. A prominent Legacy numbering for the comic book in question.

Will Flash and Wonder Woman follow suit when they relaunch? What about Detective Comics, Green Lantern and others? Wouldn't it be fun to come back from the two-month Knight Terrors sabbatical to find all the regular DC Comics monthlies sporting a legacy number and acknowledging their long histories? After all, it's only fifteen years until we start getting all the 100th-anniversary books from DC Comics…

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

