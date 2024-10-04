Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, nubia

DC Confirms Nubia: Real One Sequel Graphic Novel, Too Real

DC Comics announces Nubia: Too Real, sequel to the award-winning YA graphic novel Nubia: Real One by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith.

Article Summary DC confirms Nubia: Too Real, sequel to acclaimed YA graphic novel by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith.

Nubia embarks on Amazonian training, exploring identity and relationships in Nubia: Too Real.

Author L.L. McKinney champions diversity and inclusion, known for Nightmare-Verse and more.

Artists Robyn Smith and Manou Azumi bring vivid art to Nubia's emotional journey.

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that the YA graphic novel Nubia: Real One was getting a sequel from DC Comics, Nubia: Too Real, by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith for the 4th of February. But now it has been confirmed by DC Comics as part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025.

Published in 2021, Nubia: Real One was a young adult graphic novel written by L.L. McKinney, illustrated by Robyn Smith and coloured by Brie Henderson, about Nubia, Wonder Woman's twin sister, when she was seventeen. McKinney pitched the idea as she had been a fan of the character since childhood. It was nominated for a Harvey Award and won an Ignyte Award. And now it's getting a sequel, now coloured by Manou Azumi.

"The highly anticipated sequel to Nubia: Real One highlights the importance of self acceptance and the enduringpower of true friendship! After a turbulent school year, Nubia is both thrilled and anxious as she embarks on a transformative summer training with the Amazons on Themyscira! Amid the mounting pressure of expectations, she grapples with feeling like an outsider, letting the weight of her self-doubt strain her most important relationships. Just when she thought her life couldn't get more complicated, her biggest fear threatens the safety of everyone on Paradise Island. Will Nubia rise above the chaos and embrace her true self as the hero she was destined to be? From critically acclaimed author L.L McKinney and brought to life with delightful, vivid art by Robyn Smith and Manou Azumi, Nubia: Too Real follows Nubia as she explores her Amazonian identity, navigates her friendships, and learns how to love herself. "L.L. McKinney is an advocate for equality and inclusion in publishing, and the creator of the hashtag #WhatWoCWritersHear. Elle's also a gamer, Blerd, and adamant Hei Hei stan, living in Kansas. Her works include the Nightmare-Verse books, starting with the A Blade So Black trilogy, the upcoming Black Widow: Bad Blood as presented by Serial Box; Splintered Magic of the Mirror novels from Disney; and the Jane Eyre reimagining Escaping Mr. Rochester. "Robyn Smith is a Jamaican cartoonist known for her mini-comic The Saddest Angriest Black Girl in Town, illustrating Nubia: Real One (written by LL McKinney) and Wash Day Diaries (written by Jamila Rowser) which won the 2022 LA times Book Prize for Best Graphic Novel. She has an MFA from the Center for Cartoon Studies and has also worked on comics for College Humor, Nike, and The Nib. She loves cake and her cat, Benson, and holds onto dreams of returning home to the ocean. "Manou Azumi is a self-taught Haitian-American artist hailing from Las Vegas. She began her journey as a cashier but made her breakthrough into the comic industry with the WEBTOON series Vixen: NYC, the longest-running DC comic featuring a Black female lead. Beyond her artistic endeavors, Manou has a deep passion for fashion, spending her free time curating her wardrobe and discovering new pieces. She's also a fan of video games, anime, and campy '80s movies.

Nubia: Too Real by L.L. McKinney, Robyn Smith & Manou Azumi, on sale September 2, 2025. ISBN 9781799500179, $16.99US

Young Adult (13+)

