Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, FX, Image, TV | Tagged: Ignition Press, The Beauty

The Beauty Comic Returns From Ignition Press To Coincide With FX Show

Image Comics' The Beauty returns, now from Ignition Press in August 2025, to coincide with the new FX TV adaptation

Article Summary Image Comics' The Beauty moves to Ignition Press for a release aligned with FX's TV show.

Ryan Murphy to helm The Beauty series for FX, featuring a star-studded cast.

Ignition Press breaks ground with fast-track media pipeline for comic adaptations.

New comic collections and series tie-ins set for The Beauty's FX debut.

Bleeding Cool has been covering the origin and development of Ignition Press, the new comic book publisher of exclusively creator-owned comics co-founded by longtime Boom Studios' President of Publishing and Marketing, Filip Sablik, former IDW Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich, comic creator Jeremy Haun, and movie producer Eric Gitter, since before it was officially announced. Following our scooping of Ignition's initial creator announcements at ComicsPRO, last week we compiled the details about the publisher's plans shared at the annual event as well as Sablik's appearance on Beyond Wednesdays' Industry of Comics show. At the time, I noted that I'd follow up with additional reporting on Ignition's activity in Hollywood… so let's dive into that, shall we?

As we suspected and Sablik confirmed at ComicsPRO – thanks to Gitter, the producer who lucked into getting his name on Bryan Lee O'Malley's six-volume graphic novel series that continues to be a driver of Oni Press' success 20 years later into Edgar Wright's beloved Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Antony Johnston's The Coldest City into Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Blonde, and Ciudad, the graphic novel created by the Russo Brothers, into the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction on Netflix a reality – Ignition Press is coming into the market with an established media pipeline. The list of independent comic publishers with plans to adapt the comics they publish into films and television series is long and littered with unremarkable results… or at least inconsistent.

Unsurprisingly, making movies and TV shows is difficult in the best of circumstances. After all, it takes time to establish yourself within Hollywood, and the process of making these adaptations isn't short either. Even most of the major players in the industry needed nearly 10 years (or more) from their launch to score their first media adaptation. And most newer indie publishers never make it past the option phase.

As a Sablik confirmed at ComicsPRO, Ignition Press will beat that curve… immediately. They plan to release their first comics in August, and their first TV show will be released later this fall with The Beauty. The Beauty was first published by Image Comics and co-created by Ignition co-founder Haun and writing partner Jason A. Hurley. Currently in production for FX with mega-showrunner Ryan Murphy at the helm, who described the international series as "Game of Thrones in its scale," The Beauty has a reported cast that includes Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, and Isabella Rossellini. Word coming out of ComicsPRO is that the comic has also moved over to Ignition, which plans new collections and a new series for comic shops to coincide with the show's debut in the fall. Does The Beauty technically make Ignition the fastest publisher to go from publishing their first comic to having their first adaptation out in the world?

Also announced to coincide with ComicsPRO, Netflix revealed they were greenlighting a spinoff series for Extraction starring Lupin lead Omar Sy and helmed by showrunner Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) ahead of the previously reported third instalment of the Hemsworth-starring film series. Presumably, the Extraction series will be released next year, and Sablik confirmed Ignition would support it with a new collection and a new comic series, giving the upstart publisher two television adaptations in their first two years. Does that mean Extraction writer Ande Parks is one of the yet-to-be-announced Ignition Press creators? We'll go ahead and wager he is.

Two series bearing the Ignition Press name in front of mainstream audiences certainly break the publisher out from the pack and create opportunities to sell lots of comics… Here's what came for The Beauty before. In a world where beauty is a sexually transmitted disease that kills.

The Beauty Volume 1 Paperback – March 22, 2016

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (Author)

Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is only one sexual encounter away. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Vaughn and Foster will soon discover it comes at a terrible cost. Now, they'll have to find their way past corrupt poiticians, vengeful federal agents, and a terrifying mercenary out to collect the price on their heads. Collects the first six issues of the critically acclaimed Pilot Season-winning series by writer/artist JEREMY HAUN (Constantine, Batwoman) and co-writer JASON A. HURLEY.

The Beauty Volume 2 Paperback – Illustrated, December 13, 2016

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (Author)

Before the Beauty, the world was blissfully unaware…but far from innocent. Collecting issues #7-11 of the critically acclaimed series from writer/artist Jeremy Haun (Constantine, Batwoman) and co-writer Jason A. Hurley, the second volume of The Beauty introduces new characters who encounter the disease before the full truth of what it meant to contract it was known. Bringing the intriguing new cast to life are guest artists Mike Huddleston, Brett Weldele and Stephen Green, with colors by Eisner-nominated John Rauch.

The Beauty Volume 3 Paperback – August 29, 2017

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, Thomas Nachlik

Featuring colors from Eisner nominated JOHN RAUCH, the disturbing and striking THE BEAUTY returns, merging characters and storylines from earlier arcs into a twisting tale of vanity, power, and the quest to obtain both at any cost. In a world where achieving pure beauty means dying for it, the question of what life is actually worth becomes more important than ever. With art from co-creator JEREMY HAUN and guest artist THOMAS NACHLIK. Collects issues 12 through 16.

The Beauty Volume 4 Paperback – June 19, 2018

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, Matthew Dow Smith, Thomas Nachlik, Nick Filardi

Corporate espionage, government secrets, and private military contracts are uncovered as an investigative journalist looks deep into Abericorp, the most powerful pharmaceutical company in the world. Collects issues 17 through 21.

Beauty Volume 5 Paperback – Illustrated, February 26, 2019

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, Nick Filardi, Thomas Nachlik

Timo and Ezerae's brutal quest for revenge collides with Detectives Foster and Vaughn's newest case. Now they must form an uneasy alliance if they want to survive. Collects issues 22 through 26.

The Beauty Volume 6 Paperback – January 11, 2022

by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, Thomas Nachlik, Nick Filardi, Danny Luckert, Matthew Dow Smith

The end is here. Over sixty percent of the world's population has THE BEAUTY…and people are dying. Love, friendship, and life goes on, even as the world burns. Collects issues 27 through 30.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!